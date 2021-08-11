Sean Inoue joins American Red Cross of Western Los Angeles

By Kamala Kirk

The American Red Cross Western Los Angeles Chapter welcomed Sean Inoue as the new executive director serving more than 340,000 individuals.

The chapter’s primary office is located in Santa Monica as a centralized location for the communities it serves including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Marina del Rey, Playa Vista, Westchester, Playa del Rey, El Segundo and Manhattan Beach.

With more than a decade of leadership experience with nonprofits, including his most recent role with Red Cross Biomedical Services, the organization welcomes Inoue as the new executive director for the Western LA Chapter.

He will fill the new role following the retirement of Julie Thomas, who has dedicated nine years of service to the organization.

As the newest Red Cross spokesperson, Inoue will be available for media interviews, and coordinate with community partners and elected officials.

His duties will also include fundraising for the Western LA Chapter; recruiting and engaging with volunteers, and helping with blood donation and collection goals.

A Southern California native, Inoue found his passion for nonprofit work when he started volunteering with The Laurel Foundation, an organization focusing on providing vital services to families and children that have been affected and infected by HIV/AIDS. He was inspired to serve others after seeing the impact that basic shelter and support services can have on vulnerable communities.

He committed his career to the nonprofit he found most inspiring, the Red Cross, and in his commitment, Inoue successfully managed several blood collections territories throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

As part of its humanitarian mission, the Red Cross Western Los Angeles chapter provides emergency relief to residents impacted by disasters and supports service members and their families. It strives to make all local communities and cultural groups safer and more resilient through collecting lifesaving blood, installing free smoke alarms, teaching health and safety skills such as CPR, water safety and first aid; and by empowering its neighbors with emergency preparedness skills.

“When I first learned about the Red Cross, I knew it was a great organization, but did not fully understand the depth and impact of their work,” Inoue said.

“The response to disasters, whether it be someone’s home burning in the middle of the night or a large wildfire, and the support provided to vulnerable communities is profound to me. I’m excited to continue my work with the Red Cross in all lines of service in the Western Los Angeles region.”