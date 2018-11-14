An early-1960s watercolor depicting the original design study for dredging Marina del Rey harbor is going up for auction this weekend. The 23- by 39-inch painting by the late artist Ben Abril, who also worked as an architecture coordinator for Los Angeles County, was commissioned by the Los Angeles County Harbor Patrol and acquired by private owners in the 1990s. This unique artifact of Westside history is up for grabs Monday as lot No. 120 in Bonham’s online California and Western Paintings and Sculpture Auction. It’s expected to fetch between $4,000 and $6,000. Visit bonhams.com/auctions/24772 for more information or to register a bid.

— Joe Piasecki