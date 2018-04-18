The fence behind Google becomes L.A.’s newest public art space on Saturday

For being one of the foremost art cities in the world, Los Angeles has very few spots where it’s actually legal to just go ahead and paint on the walls (with a permit, of course!).

But L.A. will get one more on Saturday, when a strip of Third Avenue in Venice becomes L.A.’s newest public art space, joining the Venice Art Walls as the second legal graffiti spot in Venice.

Google and the Venice Chamber of Commerce are throwing their weight behind STP (Setting the Pace Foundation, which also manages the Venice Art Walls) to transform a 200-foot stretch of fence behind Google’s Venice headquarters into a graffiti-friendly zone, where anyone with an idea and a permit can create to their heart’s content.

To celebrate, STP is throwing a block party there on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Sixty street artists representing four decades of L.A. street art history will be there inaugurating the space with live painting sessions. There will also be food, music, vendors, sticker trading and raffles throughout the afternoon.

“From the ’80s to the ’90s to the kids of today, you’re going to see the styles and the stories,” says STP Executive Director Bruno Hernandez. “It’s going to be a block party.”

— Christina Campodonico

“Our History” happens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 21) at 346 3rd Ave., Venice. Free. (424) 264-6564.