Santa Monica Brew Works’ limited-release IPAs celebrate iconic local establishments

By Kamala Kirk

During the pandemic, Santa Monica Brew Works has stepped up to support and help others in the community in a number of ways. In addition to supporting frontline healthcare workers and nourishing homebound neighbors with Meals On Wheels West in tandem with local artists Corie Mattie and Ruben Rojas of Beautify Earth, the Santa Monica-based brewery has created limited-release beers that celebrate iconic local establishments.

“This year has challenged small companies like ours to dig deep, get scrappy, pivot and do our best to look out for one another,” says Scott Francis, co-founder, president and CEO of Santa Monica Brew Works. “We know from first-hand experience how difficult it’s been to keep things moving. We believe local businesses shape the character of a city—that was the inspiration behind our limited-release series celebrating iconic Santa Monica establishments. As Santa Monica’s first and only brewery, we have a unique platform to literally raise a toast to our community. We hope this series creates awareness for neighborhood businesses and inspires people to think local.”

For their latest collaboration, Santa Monica Brew Works joined forces with Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery to create a unique pair of IPAs brewed with their famous filone bread.

“Teaming up with Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery for our latest edition was an easy choice, we are all big fans of their sandwiches at the brewery,” Francis shares. “For nearly 100 years, their family-owned business has been crafting destination-worthy specialties using the freshest and highest quality ingredients available.”

“The Godmother” pays tribute to Bay Cities’ iconic sandwich and is the namesake of the brewery’s latest hazy IPA, Santa Monica Brew Works’ most awarded beer style. “The Works” is a West Coast-style IPA stacked with layers of hops, and instead of veggies and vinaigrette, the recipe features a juicy blend of Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Nelson Sauvin and Mosaic hops. Both IPAs clock in at 7.2% ABV and the beer label design was inspired by Bay Cities’ familiar wax paper sandwich wrapper.

“What makes their subs exceptional is their crackly, chewy Italian bread,” says Drew Pomatti, head brewer for Santa Monica Brew Works. “To give these beers an authentic Bay Cities constitution, we added fresh loaves right into the mash. Just as a stellar sandwich relies on great bread to complement its toppings, a standout IPA needs a solid grain base to balance the abundance of hops. The addition of the crusty filone bread adds a slightly toasty character, while the juicy blend of hops lends tropical and pine aromas with hints of white grape and black pepper.”

Previously, Santa Monica Brew Works released an IPA honoring Rip City Skates, LA’s oldest operating skate shop since 1978. They also created a 310 Stomped Shandy made with fresh lemonade from Hot Dog on a Stick—a tribute to their Muscle Beach stand located just steps away from the Santa Monica Pier.

“The spirit of craft beer is rooted in community,” shares Johnny Wardell, marketing director of Santa Monica Brew Works. “We think of ourselves as more than just a manufacturer—we’re part of the fabric of our hometown. Our hope is that this series brings awareness to our neighbors and provides beer lovers with a delicious way to experience a connection to their community.”

The IPAs are available for a limited time and can be purchased to-go from Santa Monica Brew Works’ tasting room.

For more information, visit santamonicabrewworks.com