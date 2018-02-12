The Argonaut offers a variety of advertising opportunities for its clients including display and classified ads, special supplements and sections, inserts, online web advertising and eBlasts. We also offer creative design services for a variety of platforms.

The Argonaut is part of Southland Publishing, a media company specializing in newsweeklies, monthly magazines and websites serving Southern California and beyond. Newsweeklies: Pasadena Weekly, San Diego CityBeat and Ventura County Reporter. Monthly Magazines: Arroyo Monthly, Culture Magazine, Ventana Monthly.

We are members of AWN, the Alternative Weekly network. AWN, with over 100 affiliate papers throughout North America, can help clients reach over ten million readers with one call.

For information on all these products, please contact:

Advertising Director

Rebecca Bermudez, 310-822-1629 x127, Rebecca [at] Argonautnews.com

Account Executives

Rocki Davidson – 310-822-1629 x-108 Rocki(at)ArgonautNews.com

David Maury, 310-822-1629 x130, DavidMaury [at] Argonautnews.com

Renee Baldwin, 310-822-1629 x144, Renee@Argonautnews.com

Kay Christy, 310-822-1629 x131, KayChristy [at] Argonautnews.com

Classifieds and Legals

Ann Turietta, 310-821-1546 ext 100, Ann [at] Argonautnews.com

DISTRIBUTION AREA

Marina del Rey, Westchester, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Mar Vista, Del Rey, and portions of Culver City, El Segundo and Inglewood.

WEEKLY ADVERTISING SECTIONS:

Local News

Real Estate

Restaurants

Entertainment

Classifieds

DBA’s & Legal Notices

Pets

AD DEADLINES

MAIN NEWS (Display): On or before Monday week of publication at noon.

CLASSIFIED LINE ADS: On or before Tuesday 4noon week of publication

CLASSIFIED DISPLAY ADS (boxed ads): On or before Tuesday 10 a.m. week of publication

CREDIT POLICY

All billing is due upon receipt. Cash, checks, Visa and MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Cash discounts are available.

AD SPECS

ACCEPTED FILE FORMATS: Adobe 7 PDF FILES. All other file formats cannot be accepted as camera ready.

SIZE REQUIREMENTS: Files must be created at the actual size, minimum resolution of 300 DPI.

SUBMITTING ARTWORK: We accept artwork via E-mail or CD-Rom.

We cannot accept artwork/pictures copied from the internet or as part of Microsoft Word or other PC-based documents.

Publisher’s approval: Acceptance of advertising is subject to approval of the publisher. Publication of an advertisement does not constitute an agreement for continued publication.

Errors: The Argonaut assumes no responsibility for typographical errors or omission of copy. Credit for errors will not exceed the cost of the portion of space occupied by such errors.

AUDITED READERSHIP

The Argonaut is audited by the Circulation Verification Council who provides an independent review of our paper. Based on our current audit, January-June 2010, readers of The Argonaut score above the market average demographics.

Readers: 3.94 million yearly.

Weekly Readers: 75,750.

Affluent Demographics.

1000+ Free distribution locations.

Total Weekly Circulation: 30,000.

