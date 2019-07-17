A pair of sober living homes slated for the 12700 block of Sanford Street, a residential area between Ballona Creek and the 90 Freeway, has become a topic of concern among residents of South Del Rey. Santa Monica-based addiction treatment center the Clare Foundation will discuss those plans during a public meeting of Del Rey Neighborhood Council’s Land Use Planning Committee at 7 p.m. Thursday (July 18) at Del Rey Square, 11976 Culver Blvd. delreync.org

The Odyssey Theatre (2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.) is among several Los Angeles-area arts venues around the nation hosting a

Mueller Report Read-a-Thon next week. From 1 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (July 22 and 23), readers will “breathe life” into all 444 pages of the special counsel’s findings on Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. Readers include Apollo Dukakis, Frances Fisher, Arye Gross, Gregg Henry, L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz, Shishir and Bahni Kurup, Dan Lauria, Sharon Lawrence, Culture Clash’s Richard Montoya, Laraine Newman, Michael Nouri, Mindy Sterling, Brenda Strong and Sabra Williams. Admission is free, and audience members may come and go as they please.

Call (310) 477-2055, ext. 2, or visit odyssey-theatre.com for venue info; find a more detailed preview of the event at argonautnews.com.