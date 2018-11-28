The MoFAs recognize the year’s best performances in trashing Mother Earth

The Razzies, the Darwin Awards, the Ig Nobel Prize — being the recipient of a satirical award is a rare dishonor, with many people and companies apparently clamoring for such recognition year after year.

Enter Tuesday’s inaugural presentation of the Motherf*cker Awards: a new grand gala designed to recognize groups and individuals who have … ahem … screwed Mother Earth and the environment the hardest, so to speak, in 2018.

Journalists and environmentalists will present awards to winners — accepted on their behalf by comedians, including Moshe Kasher (“The Champs,” “Everyone You Know Is Going to Die”) and former “The 70s House” host Natasha Leggero — in categories such as Land, ”for making dirt dirtier than ever”; Air, ”for making the atmosphere more visible”; and Fire, “for bringing us closer to a post-apocalyptic hellscape.”

The brainchild of surfer and Lens Fire Films documentarian Kyle Thiermann and bestselling author/podcaster Chris Ryan (“Sex at Dawn,” “Tangentially Speaking”), the MoFAs take over the Miracle Theater in Inglewood on Tuesday to bestow middle-finger statuettes for the pleasure of a black-tie crowd.

— Andy Vasoyan

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 4) at The Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market St., Inglewood. Tickets are $35 at themotherfuckerawards.com.