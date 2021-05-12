Danny Elfman reprises role in ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ live concert

By Kamala Kirk

After three long years, one of Los Angeles’ pre-eminent and classic live Halloween experiences for all ages, “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”, returns to the stage on October 29.

Award-winning composer Danny Elfman, who composed the original film’s music, lyrics and score, will reprise his singing voice role of Jack Skellington. Acclaimed conductor John Mauceri will conduct a full orchestra and choir performing the film’s classic score and songs live, accompanying Elfman singing live in sync with the film. Additional original voices and special guest stars will be revealed at a later date.

“Jack is back!” Elfman said. “I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween (we all know why), but I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

The event will include a variety of pre-show activities such as a costume contest and trick-or-treating, bringing the spirit of Halloween Town to the Banc of California Stadium. As the first-ever film music concert event at the stadium, the show will be uniquely tailored to the venue to provide a new experience even for those that have previously seen the show.

The concert event will be transformed into a spectacular and unique visual experience by exhibiting jaw-dropping living scenery and animation cast across giant LED screens to fully immerse the audience in Halloween Town.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this iconic film with an extraordinary concert experience mixing film, live music, singers and immersive digital animation that can only be experienced live,” said concert co-producers Richard Kraft and Laura Engel.

Concert co-producers from AMP, Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder added, “As the world is able to once again celebrate live music and art together as a community, we are proud to be able to bring Jack back to the LA community and look forward to celebrating right alongside the fans.”

Tickets for the event go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. PT on ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $179.50.