Many dozens of protesters gathered outside Santa Monica Airport on Tuesday to voice their disapproval of President Donald Trump to his face — or at least as close as they could get. Groups including Venice Resistance braved the rain along both sides of Ocean Park Boulevard at Centinela Avenue to jeer and waive colorful signs as the presidential motorcade passed by at around 3:55 p.m. on its way to a Beverly Hills fund raiser. A lone Trump supporter wrapped in a Make America Great Again banner mingled with the president’s detractors. Photos by Maria Martin.