Photo via @AssignEditorGuy

A power boat caught fire just before 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 14) in its slip near the Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club north of Mindanao Way. An assignment editor for CBS2 and KCAL9 news posted footage of the fire to Twitter.

On Feb. 6 an unoccupied 34-foot Bayliner power boat burst into flames in its slip outside the Villa del Mar Apartments of Marquesas Way, creating flames so intense they damaged two other nearby boats, according to the Marina del Rey Harbor Patrol.

On Dec. 20 a 35-foot power boat caught fire while docked in a slip at Burton Chace Park, sending a cloud of thick black smoke over the marina. Three men were injured in that fire, one with third-degree burns, one with minor burns and another for smoke inhalation.

Be careful out there.

— Joe Piasecki