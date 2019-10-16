Architecture is unavoidable art. The design, height, positioning and location of buildings in public and private spaces are major determining factors of a city’s quality of life. A new exhibit at the 18th Street Arts Center’s Airport Gallery also considers density of housing as it relates to the affordability and sustainability of life in Los Angeles.

“DENSE-CITY: Housing for Quality of Life and Social Capital” features models, plans, drawings and other visualizations by Brooks + Scarpa — a Hawthorne-based architecture and design collective that specializes in compact and sustainable housing — that are intended to provoke thought about “healthier approaches” to urban residential planning. A special section features “The Nest,” a prefabricated “kit-of-parts” adaptable to varying lot conditions that (in collaboration with the Community Corp. of Santa Monica and manufacturer Plant Prefab) recently won funding in the Los Angeles County Housing Innovation Challenge. On Nov. 12, the gallery hosts a panel on the solutions to the housing crisis.

— Joe Piasecki

‘DENSE-CITY’ opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 19) and remains on display through Dec. 14 at 18th Street Arts Center’s Airport Gallery, 3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. Visit 18thstreet.org for more information.