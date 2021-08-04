Otis College Board of Governors welcomes Enrique Martínez Celaya

By Kamala Kirk

Artist, author, former scientist and Otis College Honorary Degree recipient Enrique Martínez Celaya recently joined the Otis College Board of Governors.

Celaya holds the position of provost professor of humanities and arts at the University of Southern California and his monumental and multifaceted work connects art to literature, philosophy and science.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in applied physics and a minor in electrical engineering from Cornell University, as well as a Master of Science with a specialization in quantum electronics from the University of California, Berkeley.

Celaya has also earned a Master in Fine Arts with the department’s highest distinction from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he was also a regents fellow and junior fellow of Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.

He has worked on major exhibitions, projects, interventions, and social and intellectual interactions not confined to museums and galleries, including with the Berliner Philharmonie, the State Hermitage Museum, and many others. His work is held in over 50 public collections internationally, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Celaya also has an extensive list of upcoming 2021-2022 exhibitions, including at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens; and Fisher Museum of Art, University of Southern California.

“I’m thrilled that my friend, Enrique, has joined the Otis Board of Governors,” said Mei-Lee Ney, chair of the Board of Trustees of Otis College.

“Not only is he a brilliant physicist, philosopher, author, teacher, painter and sculptor, he is also deeply thoughtful about life as an artist. He is generous in sharing his insights and is excited to be part of the Otis community and working on behalf of its students.”

The board of governors is an advisory group of Otis College of Art and Design that is co-chaired by Todd Goldstein, the chief revenue officer of AEG, and Patricia Rockenwagner, a branding consultant and co-owner of Rockenwagner Bakery Group. The board of governors works closely with the board of trustees and the president’s office, and the governors serve as ambassadors to raise awareness of the college to the public and to prospective students and faculty.

They also help establish new pathways for employment for graduates and help grow fundraising efforts.

“Art and education have the potential to elevate the nature and quality of our aspirations, while reminding us of the urgency of authenticity and the interconnectivity of all things,” Celaya said.

“Otis College of Art and Design has become one of the finest art and design schools in the nation through its commitment to that potential, and it is an honor and a privilege to serve on its board of governors.”