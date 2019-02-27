Compiled by Christina Campodonico & Joey Cahn

CicLAvia: Culver City Meets Mar Vista + Palms Sunday (March 3), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

L.A.’s roving open-streets festival returns to the Westside offering 6.5 miles of car-free roads for cycling, skating or walking. Five hubs anchor the event between the Culver City Arts District and Venice High School. Stop by the Palms Hub (3311 Motor Ave.) to visit Street Poets’ mobile performance and recording studio, dine at food trucks in the Arts District Hub (8537 Washington Blvd.), play vintage board games at the Culver City Hub (3850 Main St.), learn skateboarding basics at the Mar Vista Hub (Venice Boulevard, between Walgrove and Maplewood avenues), or hear an outdoor concert by ukulele rockers Ooks of Hazzard at the Washington West Hub (12450 Washington Blvd.). Shops and restaurants are open along the way, providing a traffic-free opportunity to shop and eat local. ciclavia.org

Venice Art Crawl on Abbot Kinney Friday (March 1), 6 to 10 p.m.

The Venice Art Crawl joins forces with popular Abbot Kinney First Fridays food trucks for a boulevard takeover offering art exhibits, mini-concerts and other activations from Venice Boulevard to Main Street. RYU Apparel (1130 Abbot Kinney Blvd.) hosts the psychedelic beach-inspired artwork of “soul surfer” Todd Goodman, a string of local musicians perform at Will Leather Goods (1360 Abbot Kinney Blvd.), and the Abbot Kinney Spiritual Garden (584 Venice Blvd.) opens up for palm and tarot readings, art and jewelry. Walter Chism (the man behind the stunning @venicelife_600 photography Instagram account) hosts a “Venice Life Experience” at Solé Bicycles (1330 Main St.) with live painting, interactive art and a group ride with the Venice Electric Bike Parade. veniceartcrawl.com

Mar Vista Art Walk: Roots Thursday (March 7), 6 to 10 p.m.

Artistic activity lines Venice Boulevard from Beethoven Street to Inglewood Boulevard. Hit up a block party featuing a mix of pop art curated by Mar Vista artist Edrok One at the intersection of Venice and Inglewood, visit a pop-up beer garden at Alana’s Coffee Roasters (12511 Venice Blvd.), and check out live bands at Timewarp Records, Grand View Market, Coffee Connection and the Wasatch Stage (12444 Venice Blvd.), where psychedelic rock band Westerner performs. Live mural painting by Nasa Crew happens at the Mar Vista Art Walk Community Gallery inside Buckwild (12804 Venice Blvd.), which is also hosting an art show focusing on Latinx and indigenous artists. marvistaartwalk.org