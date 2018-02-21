Mar Vista Art Walk celebrates music, dance and magic

The return of Mar Vista Art Walk brings Brazilian Carnaval to Venice Boulevard on Thursday, March 1.

At 7:30 p.m., the Brasil Brasil Cultural Center is sending a procession of Afro-Brazilian drummers, samba dancers and capoeira practitioners down the boulevard from Beethoven Street to Wasatch Avenue.

Local singer-songwriter-guitarist Runson Willis III and the rock band Westerner are performing on an outdoor stage at Venice and Wasatch that’ll be decked out for Mardi Gras., with The Daddies and electro-dance-pop band Piel rounding out the bill.

Psychedelic folk rockers Velour Afternoon and more indie music acts are performing at the Earthstar stage.

Art Walk is also taking over the gallery space at Buckwild (12804 Venice Blvd.) with a pop-up exhibition of locally created fine art. Abstract painter Mike Temple is staging a solo show at Trunk Gallery (12818 Venice Blvd.), and vegan catering service Veganics (12809 Venice Blvd.) is hosting a festive video art display.

Full Circle Pottery (12023 Venice Blvd.) is displaying the ceramic collections of potter Ellen Kimmel from 6 to 9 p.m. Her hamsas, or Middle-Eastern amulets to ward off the “evil eye,” explore the tradition of the hamsa and its magical properties.

Meanwhile, A Kid’s Place preschool hosts carnival-inspired open play from 4 to 8 p.m., where kids and families can take a turn under the disco ball during a Family Dance Party.

—Christina Campodonico

The Mar Vista Art Walk happens from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday (March 1) on Venice Boulevard between Beethoven Street and Inglewood Boulevard. Free. Visit facebook.com/marvistaartwalk for updates.