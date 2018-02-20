Mar Vista Art Walk celebrates music, dance and magic

The return of Mar Vista Art Walk brings Brazilian Carnaval to Venice Boulevard on Thursday, March 1.

At 7:30 p.m., the Brasil Brasil Cultural Center is sending a procession of Afro-Brazilian drummers, samba dancers and capoeira practitioners down the boulevard from Beethoven Street to Wasatch Avenue.

Local singer-songwriter-guitarist Runson Willis III and the rock band Westerner are performing on an outdoor stage at Venice and Wasatch that’ll be decked out for Mardi Gras, with The Daddies and electro-dance-pop band Piel rounding out the lineup.

Psychedelic folk rockers Velour Afternoon and more indie music acts are performing at the Earthstar stage, curated by Venice musician Farmer Dave Scher, at the corner of Venice and Centinela Avenue. World-music jam band Alarma is holding down the fort at Grand View Market (12210 Venice Blvd.)

Art Walk is also taking over the gallery space at Buckwild (12804 Venice Blvd.) with a pop-up exhibition of locally created fine art, while over 35 independent populate the block from Inglewood to Grand View Boulevard with their wares and creativity. Abstract painter Mike Temple is staging a solo show at Trunk Gallery (12818 Venice Blvd.), local artist Peter Sherrer opens up his Mousetrap Studios at 3795 Wade Street, and vegan catering service Veganics (12809 Venice Blvd.) is hosting a festive video art display.

Writing and mentoring nonprofit 826LA is also reopening its newly refurbished Time Travel Mart (12515 Venice Blvd.) under a Harry Potter-inspired theme and celebrating with jugglers, stilt walkers, popcorn and a photo booth.

Plus, Full Circle Pottery (12023 Venice Blvd.) is displaying the ceramic collections of potter Ellen Kimmel from 6 to 9 p.m. Her hamsas, or Middle-Eastern amulets to ward off the “evil eye,” explore the tradition of the hamsa and its magical properties. Another collection explores the hidden voices of women in the Jewish Passover text the Haggadah.

Meanwhile, A Kid’s Place preschool hosts carnival-inspired open play from 4 to 8 p.m., where kids and families can take a turn under the disco ball during a Family Dance Party or grab a slice of pizza. Kids can also make their own masks and play dress up at The New School-West preschool at 12731 Venice Boulevard.

No matter what you decide to do at the Mar Vista Art Walk, there should be plenty of energy pulsing throughout the night.

— Christina Campodonico

The Mar Vista Art Walk happens from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday (March 1) on Venice Boulevard between Beethoven Street and Inglewood Boulevard. Free. Visit facebook.com/marvistaartwalk for updates.