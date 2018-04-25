“Locals Only 3” proves art and the beach can share the spotlight

When you think of art in L.A., you might think of LACMA’s Urban Light, or the dimpled façade of The Broad. But who says art and the beach can’t go together?

Playa del Rey’s Clean {aesthetic] brings the best of the beach and the local art scene together for “Locals Only 3,” a laidback neighborhood hang at their Culver Boulevard surf, skate and apparel shop on Saturday.

During the party, drink in the locally-inspired artwork of artists like Westchester’s pop culture collage artist Mark Andrew Allen, Venice’s Jason Hill (creator of the “Venice Stories” graphic panels that appear monthly in The Argonaut), Deus Ex Machina contributing artist Quentin Thomas (a.k.a. Shplinton), and abstract landscape painter Barbara Lavery (who also runs Venice’s semi-regular EAT ART local art and food showcase at Wabi Venice.) The watercolors of Clean {aesthetic} creative director Charlie Carroll will also be on display, as well as the graphic art of co-owner Aaron Rosenstock. From abstract to poppy, all the artwork is suffused with the coolness of SoCal coastal living.Craft Brew Co. is providing the beverages, and Del Rey Deli Co. is catering the bites. You can also peruse the racks for limited edition T-shirts featuring Clean {aesthetic}’s most popular designs, including images of the Playa Bluffs and downtown Playa. “Aside from that, just artwork and good vibes,” says Rosenstock. — Christina Campodonico

“Locals Only 3” happens from 2 to 8 p.m. at Clean {aesthetic}, 323 Culver, Blvd., Playa del Rey. Call (310) 821-2527 or check facebook.com/cleanaesthetic for updates.