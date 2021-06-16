Imari brings traditional Japanese cuisine to LA

By Kamala Kirk

Traditional Japanese cuisine, known as washoku, consists of various dishes that feature seasonal ingredients, well-balanced flavors and beautiful aesthetics. Imari is a new culinary concept from restaurateur Philip Camino and Camino Industries (The Hudson, Fellow, Earthbar) that is rooted in authenticity and serves washoku, using only the finest and freshest ingredients available.

Renowned chefs and esteemed Japanese cuisine experts, Derek Wilcox and David Schlosser, are at the helm of Imari’s culinary program. Wilcox is formerly of Shoji, NYC’s celebrated sushi and kaiseki restaurant, while Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador David Schlosser, is also of Michelin-starred Shibumi in Downtown Los Angeles.

Prior to its full official dine-in opening in Brentwood on July 11, Imari is offering a selection of three sashimi bento boxes that are available in limited quantities from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for pick-up or delivery across the Westside via Tock, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

For the sashimi bento boxes, Imari imports fresh seasonal seafood from Japan, which is flown to Los Angeles International Airport and delivered directly to Imari. The bento boxes include albacore, salmon, New Zealand tai sea bream, and more. The pickles for each bento box are made in-house in small batches, and Japanese salt is used, along with water from a special water system the restaurant installed that recreates the pH and salinity found in Japan’s water. Imari also utilizes the local bounty of seafood and produce in Southern California.

“The core ethos of Imari is authenticity,” said owner Philip Camino. “Chefs Derek Wilcox and David Schlosser have impeccable training at some of Japan’s most celebrated Michelin-rated restaurants. We’re thrilled for our guests to experience the bento boxes, as well as the full menu and exquisite omakase dining experiences to come. Our world-class team here at Camino Industries is very excited to deliver this truly unique Japanese concept to Los Angeles.”

For more information and to order, visit imari-la.com