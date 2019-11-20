There aren’t many performers like Baby Gramps left in this world. The energetic singer and steel guitar player performs unique arrangements of 1920s and ’30s ragtime and blues with a quirky sense of humor, channeling old time country, novelty Klezmer and even Tuvan throat singing to create his own distinct sound.

When Johnny Depp and Gore Verbinski produced their “Rogue’s Gallery” album while working on “Pirates of the Caribbean,” they tapped Lou Reed, Sting, Bono, Nick Cave — and Baby Gramps, for not one but two songs.

The Seattle-based artist gives are rare Southern California concert, supported by local favorites Unkle Monkey, at 8 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23) at The Warehouse, 4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. No cover. mdrwarehouse.com

— Joe Piasecki