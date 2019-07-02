“Good Food” host and L.A. pie queen Evan Kleiman co-teaches a four-day Pie Boot Camp at The Gourmandise School (395 Santa Monica Place) with chef Clemence Gossett. From July 8 to 11, learn how to make decorative borders and decadent fillings, perfect your crust and create pillow-y meringues in a passionate pie-making environment. Sign up at thegourmandiseschool.com.
dfp
Subscribe
Subscribe
Receive the latest news & updates
from our team.
You have Successfully Subscribed!
mega ad
Guided Tour of Venice
Recent Posts
-
{IN MEMORIAM}Jul 2, 2019
-
The Critical LineJul 2, 2019
-
LettersJul 2, 2019
-
New Looks for Old GloryJul 2, 2019
-
Westchester Families Say ‘No More Kids in Cages’Jul 2, 2019