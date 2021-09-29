Pacific Brain Health Center focuses on holistic well-being

By Nicole Borgenicht

As a family and geriatric medicine practitioner, Dr. Scott Kaiser, director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, runs the geriatric department with a contemporary approach to cognitive health and healing.

Kaiser consults with Pacific Brain Health Center associates from his medical background and the holistic position of care. Holistic medicine considers the body, mind, spirit and emotions as a correlative measure of wellness, and may use various forms of therapies. To that end, the geriatric department has implemented a series of exercise and mental health equipment that has value for people with early or late stages of cognitive issues. In addition, preventative analysis of brain health is available for individuals and families.

The services at Providence Saint John’s Health Center are different from other medical facilities, especially at a time when people have been affected by the pandemic, resulting in an array of challenges from feelings of isolation and depression to stress, loss of sleep and memory. Given this practical awareness, a focus on brain health quickly is one way to restabilize, Kaiser said.

“Whether you’re someone simply eager to better understand your risk of developing dementia or a person living with advanced Alzheimer’s disease – or anyone in-between – finding the right care can be such a challenge,” Kaiser said. “From improved screening for early detection to comprehensive whole person care to better support people living with dementia (and their loved ones), we’re always diligently and relentlessly working to fill some very significant gaps. With well over 6 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to rise significantly given our aging population, we can no longer afford to ignore the critical importance of brain health.

In fact, it’s thought that one-third of cases could be prevented through addressing a range of lifestyle, social and public health factors (like diet, exercise, sleep, air quality, and even reducing loneliness and social isolation). Brain health is something we all need to start thinking about, at every age and in all aspects of our life, and we can no longer accept the misguided notion that there’s nothing we can do.”

Proudly working with other experts for the most challenging clientele, Kaiser collaborates with a multi-specialty team at Pacific Brain Health Center. The holistic “whole-person care” approach is utilized for advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Plus, the team works on preventative care for an array of cognitive and memory issues. At the forefront of the cognitive health industry, their innovative workshops have been an exciting benefit.

“Our team works collaboratively to ensure that patients have access to comprehensive and personalized assessments and care – taking an integrated and holistic approach to focus on the needs of the whole person,” Kaiser said. “In addition to direct patient care, the center offers a broad range of educational and supportive programming. From brain-healthy exercise programs to support groups for caregivers, these resources can play a critical role in supporting health and well-being.

With the added support of an active research program, the center also offers many study opportunities, providing patients and families to cutting-edge approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of various memory disorders. Some of the more unique work explores ways in which we might delay or prevent the development of dementia through addressing a wide range of known risk factors and underlying disease processes while focusing on positive lifestyle modifications and holistic approaches.”

Medical trials include an in-depth assessment of underlying issues in a series of approaches for improved whole person health.

“The PREVENTION (Precision Recommendations for Environmental Variables, Exercise, Nutrition and Training Interventions to Optimize Neurocognition) trial for example, combines interventions across multiple modalities to address modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease,” Kaiser said of one of their lead programs. “This program targets six pathways implicated in promoting brain health and preventing the development of Alzheimer’s disease: inflammation, cardiovascular health, metabolic health, nutritional deficiencies, toxicity, and endocrine functioning. With this, study participants receive a personalized “precision-medicine” approach, along with a multimodal intervention to promote positive changes in lifestyle behaviors – including health coaching, dietary counselling, exercise training, cognitive stimulation, and nutritional supplements.

Another example, the mSIM clinical trial, tests an innovative combination exercise and brain-training therapy for patients with known memory problems to help prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Participants receive a novel mobile application combined with an exercise bike, in their homes, that delivers a memory training and compensatory skills program so that people get a mental work out while they are breaking a sweat.”

As Kaiser and his team implement fun workouts for the body and mind, their system educates the brain to learn again. Plus, analysis through a whole care approach raises the mind and spirit to sustain a positive lifestyle.

Pacific Brain Health Center

1301 20th St., #145, Santa Monica

310-582-7641

pacificneuroscienceinstitute.org