New lineup of classes announced

By Jenn McKee

Santa Monica’s Westside School of Ballet – which has kept young dancers on their toes since 1967 – recently relaunched a program of boys-only classes, hoping to encourage more young men to give dancing a whirl.

Often, though, the thing that first sparks interest in kids involves watching a sibling dance. Santa Monica High School freshman Dylan Weinstein, for example, initially tried dancing while watching his sister (then a toddler) take a ballet class in a park.

“For the next year or so, on our way to school, we’d drive by (Westside) and I asked my dad [to stop in] a bunch of times, and he always said, ‘Oh, yeah, we can try,’ but we never really followed through,” Weinstein said. “Eventually, one day we just came in and said, ‘Can we try a class?’ and they said, ‘Sure, you just need tights and a white shirt and shoes.’ And I finally got to try my first class.”

Weinstein’s ballet journey began at age eight with all-boy classes, similar to the ones being offered again now.

But Zane Tahvildaran-Jesswein – a Westside alumnus who, as a very young child, watched his sister dance at home – was initially the lone boy in his ballet classes.

“Initially, they were going to turn me away,” said Tahvildaran-Jesswein, who is now studying dance at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. “They said I was too young. I was 4 years old at the time. But (Westside School founder) Yvonne Mounsey must have overheard something, because she came running out of the back. I was super young, but I remember it vividly. She said, ‘We have a boy who wants to dance? Let him in!’ … She just grabbed me and pulled me straight into a class.”

Though all-boy classes weren’t an option for Tahvildaran-Jesswein when he started at Westside, after years of training he has come to appreciate the value of having boys-only classes.

“It’s good to have that healthy competition and role models around you, and have that atmosphere of multiple men,” Tahvildaran-Jesswein said. “Especially when you’re doing different things just on a fundamental level.”

Plus, according to Weinstein, boys find it easier to let go of feelings of awkwardness in boys-only classes.

“It puts you in a safe environment, where you feel like you actually have someone who can relate to you,” Weinstein said. “If you’re in a co-ed class, it might make you feel more nervous. I really find that still, today, there’s just more pressure to act a certain way. But when you’re in a boys-only class … you can feel more free.”

This divergence between points of emphasis for young girl and boy dancers is inevitable, as the gendered needs and roles of the discipline grow far more complementary than aligned.

“The men have to do a lot more heavy stuff in the thighs and legs,” Tahvildaran-Jesswein said. “… Big jumps and steps and tricks. We need to get our calves and quads super-ripped in relation to the rest of the body, especially since most ballet dancers are skinny and lean.”

But long before this becomes a priority, ballet provides young boys who are just getting started with a physical outlet.

“It just helped me forget about other things I was doing,” Weinstein said. “So basically, I just needed to get rid of energy and it really helped because it was mentally and physically tiring, and it required a lot of attention to detail.”

Westside is now offering three divisions of boys-only classes: introductory lessons on Sundays for ages 5 to 7 (Boys A, from 12:30-1:30 pm), ages 8 to 10 (Boys B, from 1:30-2:30), and Boys C for intermediate/advanced male dancers with four years of previous ballet training (ages 12 to 18) on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. (The advanced classes focuses on Allegro,

Pirouettes, variations and pas de deux, and is intended to be taken in addition to co-ed classes.)

The boys’ classes generally tend to focus on posture, alignment, proper execution, fundamentals, port de bras, strength and classroom etiquette.

“The Boys A and B program is designed to educate a strong foundation in the ballet technique and give these young men the freedom and opportunity to explore their interest and passion in dance,” said Evan Swenson, who teaches Westside’s boys’ classes. “This openness and encouragement mixed with a sharp focus on technique, etiquette and performance, allows each young male dancer to find the joy of dance in and for themselves while building camaraderie and boosting self-confidence.”

Weinstein noted another benefit of studying ballet: resilience.

“When people at your school … hear that you do ballet, you might get teased, and you just have to learn to deal with it and show them that you don’t really care,” Weinstein said, explaining that in this way, the skills needed in ballet and daily life often inform each other. “ … And perseverance as well, because sometimes I’ll be stuck on a certain move for a long time, but you just have to keep trying until you finally get it.”

Both Weinstein and Tahvildaran-Jesswein plan to pursue dance professionally, but they also both believe that there are worthwhile takeaways for even the most casual ballet student.

“Just respect the artform, … and something will come up for you,” Tahvildaran-Jesswein said. “Different people have taken away different things from their time in ballet … just because the discipline and culture of it is so old and well refined. It’s definitely going to leave some kind of impact on everybody.”

Westside School of Ballet

1709 Stewart Street,

Santa Monica

westsideballet.com