Venice V Hotel celebrates local art, surf and skate culture

By Kamala Kirk

Venice V Hotel is a new boutique property from Proper Hospitality that recently opened its doors in Venice Beach. Proper Hospitality designs, brands and operates high-end lifestyle hospitality experiences under its Proper, Avalon, and Hotel June brands. Led by the visionaries behind The Kor Group, the company manages Proper branded hotels in Santa Monica, San Francisco and Austin, among others.

“Venice V is an irreplaceable landmark on legendary Venice Beach,” said Brian De Lowe, co-founder and president of Proper Hospitality. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Lambert family to bring their lifelong vision to reality. As we continue to expand the Proper and Hotel June brands, Venice V Hotel represents a growing part of Proper Hospitality’s business – the management of inspiring independent, third-party owned hotels that have a shared ethos with the other properties in our portfolio.”

Envisioned as a gathering place for the creative nomad of today, Venice V Hotel draws its inspiration from the city’s legendary skate park, surf scene and unmatched culture for an authentic local experience. Located off Westminster Avenue on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, the beachfront property is set in a 1915 landmark building that was previously known as The Waldorf, which was a former residence to Hollywood icons such as Charlie Chaplin and Clara Bow.

“The present-day Venice V embraces the building’s historic foundation, with a dedication to preserving many of its special original period details including exposed interior riveted steel beams, a central grand staircase, and a carefully restored elevator with etched bronze doors, mahogany and brass interior,” said hotel manager Leah Edwards. “Unique details are around every corner, from the curated local art in every guest room to the striking lobby mural of Venice visionary Abbot Kinney, constructed entirely of more than 4,000 skateboard wheels.”

Proper Hospitality worked closely with local design and architecture partner, Relativity Architects, to bring the vision for Venice V to life. Each of the hotel’s rooms, suites, penthouses and rooftop bungalows offer picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean. The ocean view and ocean front bungalows have private entrances, residential comforts and stunning Venice Beach and Boardwalk views.

No two rooms are alike, and all of the rooms feature exposed brick from the original building and the refurbished elevator is the oldest West of the Mississippi. Modern touches include custom LED lighting and flatscreens offering Apple TV. The former basement theater has been transformed into an adaptable tech-friendly space for group meetings, private screenings and celebratory gatherings.

“The V is a nod to the eclectic range of the Venice story, with no two rooms, suites or spacious bungalows alike,” Edwards said. “Three distinct, design-driven room themes offer interiors inspired by beach bohemians; cozy, creativity-inducing artist studios; and skate/surf culture. The spacious rooms and suites range from 200 to 560 square feet and feature stunning Pacific Ocean views, open floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in showers. In every space, original details from the historic building were preserved while weaving in elevated touches like oversized noise-canceling windows, platform beds, imported linens and Aesop bath amenities.”

The hotel is also pet-friendly and its eclectic programming includes beach yoga and running groups, surf and skate lessons, curated picnics, guided bike and art mural tours, and more. Offerings showcase Proper Hospitality’s commitment to provide guests and locals with enriching experiences, celebrating and engaging with the culture of the surrounding neighborhood.

“We have partnered with Great White Venice to offer an in-room dining experience for our guests,” Edwards said. “In your room you will see a card with the Great White logo and on the back there is a QR code that will take you to their app/menu. We are also walking distance to a multitude of dining options on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Main Street and the surrounding Venice Boardwalk area.”

For those seeking wellness and relaxation during their stay, Venice V Hotel offers in-room spa services provided by Soothe, a popular mobile wellness provider. The hotel is also currently offering complimentary yoga on the beach at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and beach cruisers and skateboards are available for guests to use.

“The Venice V is in the heart of Venice, located right on the iconic boardwalk where you experience all walks of life and spectacular views of the Pacific,” Edwards said. “We are also very cognizant that were are a reflection of our city and want to give back as much as possible. Our Dogtown rooms display skateboards from the Garage Board Shop, an organization based in LA that focuses on education-based programs for at-risk youth, with part of the proceeds going directly back to the organization. 10% or our pet fee is donated to the Best Friends Animal Society; and Proper Hospitality’s charitable initiative, Proper Giving, has turned its focus toward helping to bring support, resources and energy toward lowering rates of homelessness in our Proper cities.”