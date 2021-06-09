Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach offer new bespoke culinary experience

By Kamala Kirk

Just in time for summer and with al fresco dining all the rage, Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica, and its sister property, Shutters on the Beach, have launched a new beachside picnic offering for hotel guests.

The hotels’ culinary teams made it their mission to create the ultimate picnic experience for guests accompanied by a stunning backdrop of expansive shoreline. The beautifully curated picnic experience features a charming coastal theme and is set up in the sand by a picnic concierge with a low table, linens, blankets, sun umbrellas and comfy pillows. The picnic menu showcases international flair with a wide variety of tasty choices that range from lobster rolls and Thai lettuce wraps to charcuteries.

Both hotels have incorporated this experience into the new Beachside Bliss Package, which includes a two-night stay in a luxurious ocean view room, welcome amenity and daily valet parking.

The Beachside Bliss Package starts at $875+ per night with a two-night minimum stay. Hotel guests are also able to purchase the beach picnic offering a la carte during their stay.

For more information, visit hotelcasadelmar.com and shuttersonthebeach.com