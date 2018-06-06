FlowerFest showcases the many flavors of Venice life

There’s so much to love about Venice — the beach, the vibe, the culture. Wrapped into Venice’s cultural fiber is its food, music and art, which come together this Saturday for the Venice Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural FlowerFest: A Taste of Venice.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., some of Venice’s most beloved restaurants — Hal’s Bar & Grill, Rose Café, The Tasting Kitchen, Bank of Venice and Superba among them — roll out their culinary best for a street festival that features an abundance of art and a strong lineup of EDM artists assembled by Windward Avenue creative music house Cosmic Haze.

Superstar producer FKi 1st (a creative force behind Post Malone’s breakthrough song “White Inversion” and the track “Fade” from Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo”), rising EDM star Julian Banks, Myrne of Diplo’s label Mad Descent and a DJ set by electro-indie rockers Phantogram round out the roster for the FlowerFest stage.

Meanwhile, local artists offer demos and interactive experiences in ceramics-making, flower arranging and face-painting with a tribal marking twist. It’s the recipe for a pretty perfect Saturday afternoon.

— Christina Campodonico

FlowerFest: A Taste of Venice is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (June 9) on Rose Avenue between Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Visit veniceflowerfest.com for more info.