Amazing Lash Studio in Marina del Rey offers quality products and services

By Haley Beyer

Perfect lashes and brows are essential for a put together yet natural everyday look. Though they are popular beauty trends, it’s important to find a safe and reliable salon that offers quality products and services performed by trained professionals.

Amazing Lash Studio in Marina del Rey specializes in lash extensions and also offers lash lifts, lash bath services and brow services. Their lashes are comfortable and so lightweight that you feel as if you’re not wearing anything at all.

The lashes are available in different lengths, fullness and shapes to match each individual’s eye structure, lifestyle and personal style. The lash artists in the studio also specialize in designing hybrid volume, 3D volume, 6D volume, and Featherweight Volume lashes. The lashes are semi-permanent and come in four styles: Cute, Sexy, Natural and Gorgeous.

Lash extensions help make eyes pop and bring out one’s unique beauty. One of the best parts about lash extensions is the change in morning routine. Waking up with eyelashes that are already done makes a person feel more put together, more confident in their own skin, and puts them a step ahead in their makeup routine.

Another thing that clients enjoy about Amazing Lash Studio is the tranquil and relaxed environment where they can receive services in private suites.

“You’ll love our spa-like salon experience and the professional expertise of our licensed stylists that use our patented application process,” said owner Hamida Chandrani.

The stylist will attach feather-weight eyelash extensions to each lash in order to give clients the most natural-looking lash line. They use professional grade adhesive to attach the lashes.

Chandrani has owned and operated Amazing Lash Studio in Marina del Rey since September 2018.

“I always wanted to do something in the beauty industry, and was blessed with an opportunity to open my own studio and provide clients with the amazing experience of full eyelash extensions,” Chandrani said.

Amazing Lash Studio’s mission is to create lasting beauty and confidence through passion, dedication and excellence so their guests will look and feel amazing. The studio Chandrani owns is one of 260 independently owned and operated locations across the country.

The franchise started in 2013 and has since expanded into 25 states. In 2020, Amazing Lash Studio launched its first AR Glamcam (an augmented reality camera on its website that allows guests to virtually try on lash styles) and was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. The brand has already earned the No. 14 spot on the Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list and No. 99 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list this year.

After closing shop for 10 months during the pandemic, the studio has taken the necessary precautions to make the experience as healthy and safe as possible to instill comfort in the guests who have started to come in. There are enhanced safety and sanitation standards put in place including requiring clients to wear a mask and checking their temperatures. The stylists wear gloves or finger cots to put an extra layer of protection between themselves and their clients.

Appointment times are also staggered to limit the number of individuals in the reception area and have an overall reduced capacity in the studio.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit amazinglashstudio.com