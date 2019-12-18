Social media is buzzing this week with an announcement by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign that he and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will stage a rally at noon Saturday (Dec. 21) in Windward Circle near the Venice sign. Supporters and onlookers can begin to gather at 10:30 a.m., according to the campaign website events.berniesanders.com.

Expect the event to draw a massive crowd. This is a rare West Coast speaking engagement by Cortez, who’s been called the second-most talked about politician in America after President Trump, and online chatter has included supporters trying to organize a marching band to welcome Sanders and others seeking to leverage the occasion for unrelated causes.

Less than two weeks before the June 2016 California primary vote, Sanders held a rally on the Santa Monica High School athletic field that drew a diverse crowd of more than 6,500 people. He returned on July 26 of this year before an audience of about half that size in the school’s outdoor amphitheater.