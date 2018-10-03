The best place to be last Thursday night was most definitely the California Yacht Club, where community and local business leaders joined The Argonaut to celebrate the publication of our annual Best of the Westside issue.

The Sycons, a local deejay duo that runs exclusively on solar-charged batteries, spun lively tunes on the club’s spacious outdoor patio overlooking Marina del Rey Harbor. Partygoers sampled appetizers catered by CYC (voted Best Yacht Club) and dishes by other Best of the Westside winners, including Killer Shrimp, Dinah’s Family Restaurant, Bay Cities Italian Deli, The Shack, Benny’s Tacos, The Good Pizza, DK’s Donuts and Tito’s Tacos. Firestone Walker served four varieties of craft beer, and Tony P’s Dockside Grill was on hand slinging their famous Mai Tais.
Best of the Westside celebrates the dining, entertainment, health, beauty, shopping, services and recreation winners of our annual reader survey. Email rebecca@argonautnews.com to learn how to participate in next year’s issue.
Photos by Zsuzsi Steiner

