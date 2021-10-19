Letter from the Editor: Best of the Westside 2021

Despite the major impact that COVID-19 has had on society and the economy, our resilient Westside community has bravely faced the challenges brought on by the pandemic, showing just how strong and determined we are.

This year’s Best of the Westside issue is dedicated to everyone in the community that is “Surviving and Thriving,” from local schools that have innovated to businesses that have successfully pivoted.

Read on to discover the list of winners chosen by readers who voted for their favorite restaurants, farmers markets, fitness studios, vintage stores, pet adoption services and more. Our Editor’s Picks highlight other unique points of interest including drive-in movies, a spa that pays it forward and a talented celebrity hat maker, among others.

Whether you’re a longtime Westside resident or new to the area, we hope that you enjoy browsing the pages of this issue and discover a new coffee shop, bookstore or other local spot that will become your new favorite haunt.

Kamala Kirk

Editor

