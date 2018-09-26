Best Social Club
1st Place
Westchester Elks Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org
2nd Place
Rotary Club of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com
3rd Place
Rotary Club of Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
at Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org
{ARTS & CULTURE}
Best Public Art Installation
1st Place
Venice Art Walls
1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(424) 264-6564, veniceartwalls.com
2nd Place
Venice Pride Flag
Lifeguard Tower
Brooks Avenue & Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(424) 330-7788, venicepride.org
3rd Place
Venice Vietnam
POW/MIA Mural
Pacific and Rose avenues, Venice
(310) 822-5425, venicechamber.net
Best Art Gallery
1st Place
L.A. Louver
45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com
2nd Place
First Independent
Gallery (FIG)
Bergamot Station, D2
2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 829-0345, figgallery.com
3rd Place
Ben Maltz Gallery
at Otis College of Art and Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 665-6905, otis.edu
Best Live Theater
1st Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
2nd Place
Jewish Women’s Theatre
at The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org
3rd Place
Kentwood Players
at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org
Best Local Museum
1st Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org
2nd Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org
3rd Place
Flight Path Museum & Learning Center
6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester
(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com
Best Movie Theater
1st Place
Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
(310) 862-5668, cinemark.com
2nd Place
AMC Dine-In Theatres
Marina 6
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-7955, amctheatres.com
3rd Place
Laemmle’s Monica
Film Center
1332 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 394-9744, laemmle.com
Best Independent Radio Station
1st Place
KCRW 89.9-FM
(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com
2nd Place
KPCC 89.3-FM
(626) 583-5100, scpr.org
3rd Place
KUSC 91.5-FM
(213) 225-7400, kusc.org
{EVENTS}
Best Cultural Event
1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
abbotkinney.org
2nd Place
Westchester Fourth
of July Parade
laxcoastal.com/parade
3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
veniceartcrawl.com
Best Live Music Event
1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
beaches.lacounty.gov
2nd Place
Twilight on the Pier
santamonicapier.org/twilight
3rd Place
Playa Vista Concerts
in the Park
playavista.com/events
Best Charity or Nonprofit Event
1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
bgcv.org
2nd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
westchestermhg.org
3rd Place
Didi Hirsch Alive &
Running 5k Walk/Run for Suicide Prevention
support.didihirsch.org
Best Athletic Event
1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Beach Run
jettojettybeachrun.com
2nd Place
California Sunset Series
calyachtclub.com/regattas
3rd Place
The Gillis
thegillis.com
Best Place to Host an Event
1st Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904
annenbergbeachhouse.com
2nd Place
The Proud Bird
11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com
3rd Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org
{ATHLETICS}
Best Team Sports Organization
1st Place
Beach Cities Volleyball Club
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com
2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org
3rd Place
Culver Marina Little League
culvermarinalittleleague.com
Best High School Athletics Program
1st Place
Venice High School Gondoliers
gondolierathletics.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School Vikings
samohi.smmusd.org
3rd Place
Westchester Comets
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
Best Golf Course
1st Place
Westchester Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com
2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org
3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com
Best Swimming Pool
1st Place
Santa Monica
Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org
2nd Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com
3rd Place
Culver City Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org
Best Tennis Club
1st Place
Marina City Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net
2nd Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001, latennis.com
3rd Place
Penmar Recreation Center
1341 Lake St., Venice
(310) 396-8735, laparks.org
Best Bowling Alley
1st Place
Bowlero Mar Vista
12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-5288, bowlero.com
2nd Place
Bowlero Los Angeles
8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0688, bowlero.com
3rd Place
Bowlmor Santa Monica
234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7731
bowlmor.com
Best Outdoor Activity Center
1st Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org
2nd Place
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals
13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com
3rd Place
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
13552 Fiji Way, Dock 52, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com
{ON THE WATER}
Best Yacht Broker
1st Place
California Yacht Company – Marina del Rey Yacht Sales
13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com
2nd Place
Bob Koepple Yacht Sales
13755 Fiji Way, Ste. D3, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-0007, yachtworld.com/bkys
3rd Place
Denison Yachting
13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com
Best Yacht Club
1st Place
California Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com
2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664, dryc.org
3rd Place
Marina Yacht Club
marinayachtclub.org