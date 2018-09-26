Best Social Club

1st Place

Westchester Elks Lodge 2050

8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-3005, elks.org

2nd Place

Rotary Club of Westchester

Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel

5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester

(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

3rd Place

Rotary Club of Playa Venice Sunrise

Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays

at Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

{ARTS & CULTURE}

Best Public Art Installation

1st Place

Venice Art Walls

1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(424) 264-6564, veniceartwalls.com

2nd Place

Venice Pride Flag

Lifeguard Tower

Brooks Avenue & Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(424) 330-7788, venicepride.org

3rd Place

Venice Vietnam

POW/MIA Mural

Pacific and Rose avenues, Venice

(310) 822-5425, venicechamber.net

Best Art Gallery

1st Place

L.A. Louver

45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com

2nd Place

First Independent

Gallery (FIG)

Bergamot Station, D2

2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 829-0345, figgallery.com

3rd Place

Ben Maltz Gallery

at Otis College of Art and Design

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 665-6905, otis.edu

Best Live Theater

1st Place

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org

2nd Place

Jewish Women’s Theatre

at The Braid

2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org

3rd Place

Kentwood Players

at Westchester Playhouse

8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

Best Local Museum

1st Place

Museum of Flying

3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

2nd Place

Museum of Jurassic Technology

9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

3rd Place

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester

(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com

Best Movie Theater

1st Place

Cinemark Playa Vista and XD

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista

(310) 862-5668, cinemark.com

2nd Place

AMC Dine-In Theatres

Marina 6

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-7955, amctheatres.com

3rd Place

Laemmle’s Monica

Film Center

1332 2nd St., Santa Monica

(310) 394-9744, laemmle.com

Best Independent Radio Station

1st Place

KCRW 89.9-FM

(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com

2nd Place

KPCC 89.3-FM

(626) 583-5100, scpr.org

3rd Place

KUSC 91.5-FM

(213) 225-7400, kusc.org

{EVENTS}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place

Abbot Kinney Festival

abbotkinney.org

2nd Place

Westchester Fourth

of July Parade

laxcoastal.com/parade

3rd Place

Venice Art Crawl

veniceartcrawl.com

Best Live Music Event

1st Place

Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series

beaches.lacounty.gov

2nd Place

Twilight on the Pier

santamonicapier.org/twilight

3rd Place

Playa Vista Concerts

in the Park

playavista.com/events

Best Charity or Nonprofit Event

1st Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

bgcv.org

2nd Place

Westchester Holiday

Home Tour

westchestermhg.org

3rd Place

Didi Hirsch Alive &

Running 5k Walk/Run for Suicide Prevention

support.didihirsch.org

Best Athletic Event

1st Place

Jet to Jetty

Beach Run

jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place

California Sunset Series

calyachtclub.com/regattas

3rd Place

The Gillis

thegillis.com

Best Place to Host an Event

1st Place

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4904

annenbergbeachhouse.com

2nd Place

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com

3rd Place

Museum of Flying

3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

{ATHLETICS}

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place

Beach Cities Volleyball Club

(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

2nd Place

North Venice Little League

northvenice.org

3rd Place

Culver Marina Little League

culvermarinalittleleague.com

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place

Venice High School Gondoliers

gondolierathletics.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica High School Vikings

samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place

Westchester Comets

westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

Best Golf Course

1st Place

Westchester Golf Course

6900 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com

2nd Place

Penmar Golf Course

1233 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org

3rd Place

The Lakes at El Segundo

400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place

Santa Monica

Swim Center

2225 16th St., Santa Monica

(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org

2nd Place

Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

3rd Place

Culver City Municipal Plunge

4175 Overland Ave., Culver City

(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org

Best Tennis Club

1st Place

Marina City Club

4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

2nd Place

L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center

7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 665-9001, latennis.com

3rd Place

Penmar Recreation Center

1341 Lake St., Venice

(310) 396-8735, laparks.org

Best Bowling Alley

1st Place

Bowlero Mar Vista

12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 391-5288, bowlero.com

2nd Place

Bowlero Los Angeles

8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-0688, bowlero.com

3rd Place

Bowlmor Santa Monica

234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-7731

bowlmor.com

Best Outdoor Activity Center

1st Place

UCLA Marina Aquatic Center

14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

2nd Place

Marina del Rey Boat Rentals

13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com

3rd Place

Marina del Rey Sportfishing

13552 Fiji Way, Dock 52, Marina del Rey

​(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

{ON THE WATER}

Best Yacht Broker

1st Place

California Yacht Company – Marina del Rey Yacht Sales

13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com

2nd Place

Bob Koepple Yacht Sales

13755 Fiji Way, Ste. D3, Marina del Rey

(310) 821-0007, yachtworld.com/bkys

3rd Place

Denison Yachting

13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com

Best Yacht Club

1st Place

California Yacht Club

4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com

2nd Place

Del Rey Yacht Club

13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4664, dryc.org

3rd Place

Marina Yacht Club

marinayachtclub.org