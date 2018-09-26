Travis and Emily hit it off during Sunday brunch at California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, our Best Yacht Club winner. They head outside for a stroll alongside the harbor and watch the sunset hand-in-hand. Photo by Ashely Randall

Best Social Club

1st Place
Westchester Elks Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org

2nd Place
Rotary Club of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

3rd Place
Rotary Club of Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
at Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

{ARTS & CULTURE}

Best Public Art Installation

1st Place
Venice Art Walls
1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(424) 264-6564, veniceartwalls.com

2nd Place
Venice Pride Flag
Lifeguard Tower
Brooks Avenue & Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(424) 330-7788, venicepride.org

3rd Place
Venice Vietnam
POW/MIA Mural
Pacific and Rose avenues, Venice
(310) 822-5425, venicechamber.net

Best Art Gallery

1st Place
L.A. Louver
45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-4955, lalouver.com

2nd Place
First Independent
Gallery (FIG)
Bergamot Station, D2
2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 829-0345, figgallery.com

3rd Place
Ben Maltz Gallery
at Otis College of Art and Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 665-6905, otis.edu

Best Live Theater

1st Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
2nd Place
Jewish Women’s Theatre
at The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org

3rd Place
Kentwood Players
at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

Best Local Museum

1st Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

2nd Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

3rd Place
Flight Path Museum & Learning Center
6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester
(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com

Best Movie Theater

1st Place
Cinemark Playa Vista and XD
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
(310) 862-5668, cinemark.com
2nd Place
AMC Dine-In Theatres
Marina 6
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-7955, amctheatres.com

3rd Place
Laemmle’s Monica
Film Center
1332 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 394-9744, laemmle.com

Best Independent Radio Station

1st Place
KCRW 89.9-FM
(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com

2nd Place
KPCC 89.3-FM
(626) 583-5100, scpr.org

3rd Place
KUSC 91.5-FM
(213) 225-7400, kusc.org

{EVENTS}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
abbotkinney.org

2nd Place
Westchester Fourth
of July Parade
laxcoastal.com/parade

3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
veniceartcrawl.com

Best Live Music Event

1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
beaches.lacounty.gov

2nd Place
Twilight on the Pier
santamonicapier.org/twilight

3rd Place
Playa Vista Concerts
in the Park
playavista.com/events

Best Charity or Nonprofit Event

1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
bgcv.org
2nd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
westchestermhg.org

3rd Place
Didi Hirsch Alive &
Running 5k Walk/Run for Suicide Prevention
support.didihirsch.org

Best Athletic Event

1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Beach Run
jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place
California Sunset Series
calyachtclub.com/regattas

3rd Place
The Gillis
thegillis.com

Best Place to Host an Event

1st Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904
annenbergbeachhouse.com
2nd Place
The Proud Bird
11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com

3rd Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

{ATHLETICS}

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place
Beach Cities Volleyball Club
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org

3rd Place
Culver Marina Little League
culvermarinalittleleague.com

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place
Venice High School Gondoliers
gondolierathletics.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School Vikings
samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place
Westchester Comets
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

Best Golf Course

1st Place
Westchester Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com

2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org

3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place
Santa Monica
Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org

2nd Place
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

3rd Place
Culver City Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org

Best Tennis Club

1st Place
Marina City Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

2nd Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001, latennis.com

3rd Place
Penmar Recreation Center
1341 Lake St., Venice
(310) 396-8735, laparks.org

Best Bowling Alley

1st Place
Bowlero Mar Vista
12125 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-5288, bowlero.com

2nd Place
Bowlero Los Angeles
8731 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0688, bowlero.com

3rd Place
Bowlmor Santa Monica
234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7731
bowlmor.com

Best Outdoor Activity Center

1st Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

2nd Place
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals
13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com

3rd Place
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
13552 Fiji Way, Dock 52, Marina del Rey
​(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

{ON THE WATER}

Best Yacht Broker

1st Place
California Yacht Company – Marina del Rey Yacht Sales
13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com

2nd Place
Bob Koepple Yacht Sales
13755 Fiji Way, Ste. D3, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-0007, yachtworld.com/bkys

3rd Place
Denison Yachting
13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com

Best Yacht Club

1st Place
California Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com

2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664, dryc.org

3rd Place
Marina Yacht Club
marinayachtclub.org

