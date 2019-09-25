Best Live Theater
1st Place
Kentwood Players
at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org
2nd Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
3rd Place
Jewish Women’s Theatre
at The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org
Best Community Social Club
First Place
Rotary Club
of Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
at Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org
2nd Place
Westchester Elks
Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org
3rd Place
Rotary Club of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays
at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com
Best Local Museum
1st Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org
2nd Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org
3rd Place
LAX Flight Path Museum & Learning Center
6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester
(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com
Best Independent Radio Station
1st Place
KCRW 89.9-FM
(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com
2nd Place
KPCC 89.3-FM
(626) 583-5100, scpr.org
3rd Place
KUSC 91.5-FM
(213) 225-7400, kusc.org
Best Hotel
1st Place
Shutters
on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com
2nd Place
The Ritz-Carlton,
Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com
3rd Place
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com
{Special Events}
Best Cultural Event
1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
abbotkinney.org
2nd Place
Westchester Fourth
of July Parade
laxcoastal.com/parade
3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
veniceartcrawl.com
Best Live Music Event or Series
1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
beaches.lacounty.gov
2nd Place
Twilight on the Pier
santamonicapier.org/twilight
3rd Place
Playa Vista Concerts
in the Park
playavista.com/events
Best Charity Fundraising Event
1st Place
Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale
rotary-westchester.com
2nd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
westchestermhg.org
3rd Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
bgcv.org
Best Place to
Host an Event
1st Place
Annenberg Community
Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com
2nd Place
The Proud Bird
11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com
3rd Place
The Victorian
2640 Main St, Santa Monica
(310) 392-4956, thevictorian.com
{Athletics}
Best Annual Athletic Event
1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Beach Run
jettojettybeachrun.com
2nd Place
The Gillis
thegillis.com
3rd Place
California Sunset
Series Sailing Regatta,
Cal Yacht Club
calyachtclub.com/regattas
Best Team Sports Organization
1st Place
Beach Cities Volleyball Club
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com
2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org
3rd Place
Santa Monica Little League
smll.com
Best High School Athletics Program
1st Place
Venice Gondoliers Football
gondolierathletics.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica
Vikings Football
samohi.smmusd.org
3rd Place
Westchester Comets Basketball
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
Best Swimming Pool
1st Place
Annenberg Community
Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org
3rd Place
Culver City Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org
Best Tennis Club
1st Place
Marina City Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net
2nd Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001, latennis.com
3rd Place
Penmar Recreation Center
1341 Lake St., Venice
(310) 396-8735, laparks.org
Best Golf Course
1st Place
Westchester Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave., hester
(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com
2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org
3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com
{On the Water}
Best Outdoor Activity Center
1st Place
UCLA Marina
Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048
marinaaquaticcenter.org
2nd Place
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals
13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com
3rd Place
Marina Paddle
4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-1888
Best Yacht Broker
1st Place
California
Yacht Company –
Marina del Rey Yacht Sales
13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com
2nd Place
The Yacht Exchange
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-9192, yachtworld.com
3rd Place
Denison Yachting
13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com
Best Yacht Club
1st Place
California Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com
2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664, dryc.org
3rd Place
Santa Monica Windjammers
13589 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 827-7692, smwyc.org