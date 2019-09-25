Best Live Theater

1st Place

Kentwood Players

at Westchester Playhouse

8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

2nd Place

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org

3rd Place

Jewish Women’s Theatre

at The Braid

2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org

Best Community Social Club

First Place

Rotary Club

of Playa Venice Sunrise

Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays

at Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

2nd Place

Westchester Elks

Lodge 2050

8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-3005, elks.org

3rd Place

Rotary Club of Westchester

Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays

at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel

5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester

(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

Best Local Museum

1st Place

Museum of Jurassic Technology

9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

2nd Place

Museum of Flying

3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

3rd Place

LAX Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester

(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com

Best Independent Radio Station

1st Place

KCRW 89.9-FM

(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com

2nd Place

KPCC 89.3-FM

(626) 583-5100, scpr.org

3rd Place

KUSC 91.5-FM

(213) 225-7400, kusc.org

Best Hotel

1st Place

Shutters

on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

2nd Place

The Ritz-Carlton,

Marina del Rey

4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

3rd Place

The Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

{Special Events}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place

Abbot Kinney Festival

abbotkinney.org

2nd Place

Westchester Fourth

of July Parade

laxcoastal.com/parade

3rd Place

Venice Art Crawl

veniceartcrawl.com

Best Live Music Event or Series

1st Place

Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series

beaches.lacounty.gov

2nd Place

Twilight on the Pier

santamonicapier.org/twilight

3rd Place

Playa Vista Concerts

in the Park

playavista.com/events

Best Charity Fundraising Event

1st Place

Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale

rotary-westchester.com

2nd Place

Westchester Holiday

Home Tour

westchestermhg.org

3rd Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament

bgcv.org

Best Place to

Host an Event

1st Place

Annenberg Community

Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

2nd Place

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com

3rd Place

The Victorian

2640 Main St, Santa Monica

(310) 392-4956, thevictorian.com

{Athletics}

Best Annual Athletic Event

1st Place

Jet to Jetty

Beach Run

jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place

The Gillis

thegillis.com

3rd Place

California Sunset

Series Sailing Regatta,

Cal Yacht Club

calyachtclub.com/regattas

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place

Beach Cities Volleyball Club

(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

2nd Place

North Venice Little League

northvenice.org

3rd Place

Santa Monica Little League

smll.com

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place

Venice Gondoliers Football

gondolierathletics.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica

Vikings Football

samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place

Westchester Comets Basketball

westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place

Annenberg Community

Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica Swim Center

2225 16th St., Santa Monica

(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org

3rd Place

Culver City Municipal Plunge

4175 Overland Ave., Culver City

(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org

Best Tennis Club

1st Place

Marina City Club

4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

2nd Place

L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center

7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 665-9001, latennis.com

3rd Place

Penmar Recreation Center

1341 Lake St., Venice

(310) 396-8735, laparks.org

Best Golf Course

1st Place

Westchester Golf Course

6900 W. Manchester Ave., hester

(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com

2nd Place

Penmar Golf Course

1233 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org

3rd Place

The Lakes at El Segundo

400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

{On the Water}

Best Outdoor Activity Center

1st Place

UCLA Marina

Aquatic Center

14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-0048

marinaaquaticcenter.org

2nd Place

Marina del Rey Boat Rentals

13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com

3rd Place

Marina Paddle

4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-1888

Best Yacht Broker

1st Place

California

Yacht Company –

Marina del Rey Yacht Sales

13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com

2nd Place

The Yacht Exchange

13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 305-9192, yachtworld.com

3rd Place

Denison Yachting

13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com

Best Yacht Club

1st Place

California Yacht Club

4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com

2nd Place

Del Rey Yacht Club

13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4664, dryc.org

3rd Place

Santa Monica Windjammers

13589 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 827-7692, smwyc.org