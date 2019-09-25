Samson, The Nature Network, thenaturenetwork.petfinder.com | Best Independent Radio Station: KCRW

Best Live Theater

1st Place
Kentwood Players
at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

2nd Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org

3rd Place
Jewish Women’s Theatre
at The Braid
2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, jewishwomenstheatre.org

Best Community Social Club

First Place
Rotary Club
of Playa Venice Sunrise
Meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays
at Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

2nd Place
Westchester Elks
Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org

3rd Place
Rotary Club of Westchester
Meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays
at Crowne Plaza LAX Hotel
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

Best Local Museum

1st Place
Museum of Jurassic Technology
9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-6131, mjt.org

2nd Place
Museum of Flying
3100 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 398-2500, museumofflying.org

3rd Place
LAX Flight Path Museum & Learning Center
6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester
(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com

Best Independent Radio Station

1st Place
KCRW 89.9-FM
(310) 450-5183, kcrw.com

2nd Place
KPCC 89.3-FM
(626) 583-5100, scpr.org

3rd Place
KUSC 91.5-FM
(213) 225-7400, kusc.org

Best Hotel

1st Place
Shutters
on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

2nd Place
The Ritz-Carlton,
Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

3rd Place
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

{Special Events}

Best Cultural Event

1st Place
Abbot Kinney Festival
abbotkinney.org

2nd Place
Westchester Fourth
of July Parade
laxcoastal.com/parade

3rd Place
Venice Art Crawl
veniceartcrawl.com

Best Live Music Event or Series

1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
beaches.lacounty.gov

2nd Place
Twilight on the Pier
santamonicapier.org/twilight

3rd Place
Playa Vista Concerts
in the Park
playavista.com/events

Best Charity Fundraising Event

1st Place
Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale
rotary-westchester.com

2nd Place
Westchester Holiday
Home Tour
westchestermhg.org

3rd Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
bgcv.org
Best Place to
Host an Event

1st Place
Annenberg Community
Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

2nd Place
The Proud Bird
11022 Aviation Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3093, theproudbird.com

3rd Place
The Victorian
2640 Main St, Santa Monica
(310) 392-4956, thevictorian.com

{Athletics}

Best Annual Athletic Event

1st Place
Jet to Jetty
Beach Run
jettojettybeachrun.com

2nd Place
The Gillis
thegillis.com

3rd Place
California Sunset
Series Sailing Regatta,
Cal Yacht Club
calyachtclub.com/regattas

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place
Beach Cities Volleyball Club
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

2nd Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org

3rd Place
Santa Monica Little League
smll.com

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place
Venice Gondoliers Football
gondolierathletics.com

2nd Place
Santa Monica
Vikings Football
samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place
Westchester Comets Basketball
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

Best Swimming Pool

1st Place
Annenberg Community
Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Hwy., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4904, annenbergbeachhouse.com

2nd Place
Santa Monica Swim Center
2225 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8700, santamonicaswimcenter.org

3rd Place
Culver City Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave., Culver City
(310) 253-6680, culvercity.org

Best Tennis Club

1st Place
Marina City Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0611, marinacityclub.net

2nd Place
L.A. Tennis at Westchester Recreation Center
7000 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 665-9001, latennis.com

3rd Place
Penmar Recreation Center
1341 Lake St., Venice
(310) 396-8735, laparks.org

Best Golf Course

1st Place
Westchester Golf Course
6900 W. Manchester Ave., hester
(310) 649-9173, westchestergc.com

2nd Place
Penmar Golf Course
1233 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6228, golf.lacity.org

3rd Place
The Lakes at El Segundo
400 S. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 322-0202, golfthelakes.com

{On the Water}

Best Outdoor Activity Center

1st Place
UCLA Marina
Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048
marinaaquaticcenter.org

2nd Place
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals
13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com
3rd Place
Marina Paddle
4601 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-1888

Best Yacht Broker

1st Place
California
Yacht Company –
Marina del Rey Yacht Sales
13763 Fiji Way, Ste. E4, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9814, cayachtco.com

2nd Place
The Yacht Exchange
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-9192, yachtworld.com

3rd Place
Denison Yachting
13555 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 821-5883, denisonyachtsales.com

Best Yacht Club

1st Place
California Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com

2nd Place
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664, dryc.org

3rd Place
Santa Monica Windjammers
13589 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 827-7692, smwyc.org

Share