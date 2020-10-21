Best Live Theater
1st Place
The Braid (formerly known as Jewish Women’s Theatre)
3435 Ocean Park Blvd., #107-85
Santa Monica
jewishwomenstheatre.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org
*(See page 32 for a full story on how local theater is adapting in the age of COVID)
Best Local Museum
1st Place
LAX Flight Path Museum & Learning Center
6661 W. Imperial Hwy., Westchester
(424) 646-7284, flightpathmuseum.com
READER RECOMMENDED
California Heritage Museum
2612 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8537, californiaheritagemuseum.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Wende Museum
10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 216-1600, wendemuseum.org
Best Live Music Event or Series
1st Place
Marina del Rey Summer Concert Series
Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(888) 344-3968
visitmarinadelrey.com/events/free-summer-concert-series
READER RECOMMENDED
Twilight Concert Series, Santa Monica Pier
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
santamonicapier.org/twilight
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Concerts in the Park
Central Park Bandshell: 12000 Waterfront Drive
Concert Park: 13016 Runway Rd.
playavista.com/events/
Best Hotel
1st Place
The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-7714, hotelcasadelmar.com
Best Team Sports Organization
1st Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Little League
smll.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Beach Cities Volleyball
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com
Best High School Athletics Program
1st Place
Venice High Gondoliers Football
gondolierathletics.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica High Vikings Football
samohi.smmusd.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester High Comets Basketball
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
Best Outdoor Adventure Activity
1st Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals
13717 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4444, marinadelreyboatrentals.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com
Best Yacht Club
1st Place
California Yacht Club
4469 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4567, calyachtclub.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Del Rey Yacht Club
13900 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4664, dryc.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Yacht Club
4333 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 600-6912