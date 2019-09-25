Best Restaurant
1st Place
Cafe del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Gjelina
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com
Best New Restaurant
1st Place
Élephante
Beach House
1332 2nd St., Santa Monica
(424) 320-2384, elephantela.com
2nd Place
Sampa’s Pizza
534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-4500, sampaspizza.com
3rd Place
Bru’s Wiffle
3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 881-9162, bruswiffle.com
Best Old-School Restaurant
1st Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
2nd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria Italian Restaurant
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com
3rd Place
Cantalini’s Salerno
Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com
Best Romantic Restaurant
1st Place
Cafe del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com
2nd Place
Caffe Pinguini
Italian Restaurant
6935 Pacific Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 306-0117, caffepinguini.com
3rd Place
C&O Trattoria
31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-9491, candorestaurants.com
Best Fine Dining
1st Place
Cafe del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com
2nd Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com
3rd Place
Gjelina
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com
Best Brunch
1st Place
26 Beach
3100 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com
2nd Place
Rose Café & Market
220 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0711, therosevenice.la
3rd Place
Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4522, whiskeyreds.com
Best Breakfast
1st Place
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com
2nd Place
The Coffee Company
8751 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-7315, thecoffeecompanyla.com
3rd Place
Huckleberry
Bakery & Café
1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com
Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant
1st Place
Sage Vegan Bistro
4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(424) 228-5835, sageveganbistro.com
2nd Place
Tocaya Organica
12150 Millennium Dr., Runway at
Playa Vista; (424) 289-6105
1715 Pacific Ave., Venice; (424) 744-8692
507 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(424) 268-8219
tocayaorganica.com
3rd Place
Veggie Grill
2025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-1155, veggiegrill.com
Best Independent Coffee House
1st Place
Tanner’s Coffee Co.
200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-2739
tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com
2nd Place
The Cow’s End Cafe
34 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 574-1080, thecowsendcafe.com
3rd Place
Alana’s Coffee Roasters
12511 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 295-0099, alanascoffeeroasters.com
Best Deli
1st Place
Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-8279, baycitiesitaliandeli.com
2nd Place
Sorrento Italian Market
5518 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Culver City; (310) 391-7654
sorrentoitalianmarket.com
3rd Place
Del Rey Deli Co.
8501 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com
Best Diner
1st Place
Dinah’s Family Restaurant
6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com
2nd Place
Mel’s Drive-In
1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com
3rd Place
Pann’s Restaurant
& Coffee Shop
6710 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(323) 776-3770, panns.com
Best Hotel Restaurant
1st Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
@ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
2nd Place
1 Pico @ Shutters
on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com
3rd Place
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com
Best Independent Local Steakhouse
1st Place
George Petrelli Steakhouse
5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com
2nd Place
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com
3rd Place
Pacific Dining Car
2700 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 453-4000, pacificdiningcar.com
Best Sushi
1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Waterside
at Marina del Rey; (310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica;
(310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com
2nd Place
Kanpai Japanese
Sushi Bar & Grill
8325 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;
(310) 338-7223
8736 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Westchester; (310) 670-0533
kanpai-sushi.net
3rd Place
Hama Sushi
213 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 396-8783
hamasushi.com
Best Seafood
1st Place
Santa Monica Seafood
Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244, smseafoodmarket.com
2nd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
174 Kinney St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8366, enterprisefishco.com
3rd Place
The Lobster
1602 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica Pier
(310) 458-9294, thelobster.com
Best Pizza
1st Place
The Good Pizza
4222 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;
(424) 835-4243
8115 W. Manchester Ave.,
Playa del Rey; (310) 827-0500
7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester;
(310) 215-1883
thegoodpizza.com
2nd Place
Abbot’s Pizza Company
1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7334, abbotspizzaco.com
3rd Place
LaRocco’s Pizzeria
8806 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Westchester; (310) 642-0029
3819 Main St., Culver City;
(310) 837-8345
laroccospizzeria.com
Best Barbecue
1st Place
Baby Blues BBQ
444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com
2nd Place
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com
3rd Place
Holy Cow
264 26th St., Santa Monica;
(310) 883-6269
4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City;
(424) 298-8220
holycowbbq.com
Best Burger
1st Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
2nd Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
3rd Place
26 Beach
3100 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com
Best Burrito
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;
(310) 645 8692
pacoscantina.com
2nd Place
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester; (310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd.,
Palms; (424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
3rd Place
Tacos Por Favor
826 Hampton Dr., Venice; (310) 392-6700
1408 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 392-5768
11901 W. Olympic Blvd., West L.A.;
(310) 479-2818
tacosporfavor.net
Best Taco
1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com
2nd Place
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester; (310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Palms;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
3rd Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;
(310) 645 8692
pacoscantina.com
Best Fish Taco
1st Place
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com
2nd Place
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2985, blueplatetaco.com
3rd Place
James’ Beach
60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-5396, jamesbeach.com
Best Fish and Chips
1st Place
Ye Olde King’s Head
116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244, smseafoodmarket.com
3rd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
{Global Cuisine}
Best Chinese Restaurant
1st Place
Szechwan Palace Restaurant
431 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-2066
szechuanpalace-losangeles.com
2nd Place
Mao’s Kitchen
1512 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 581-8305, maoskitchen.com
3rd Place
Hop Li Seafood Restaurant
11901 Santa Monica Blvd.,
West L.A.; (310) 268-2463
10974 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.;
(310) 441-3708
hoplirestaurant.com
Best Contemporary Californian Cuisine
1st Place
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com
2nd Place
Rustic Kitchen
3523 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista
(310) 390-1500, rustickitchen.la
3rd Place
Cafe del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com
Best French Restaurant
1st Place
French Market Café
2321 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-9775
frenchmarket-café.com
2nd Place
Meet in Paris
9727 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-8222, meetrestaurantla.com
3rd Place
Zinqué
600 Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 437-0970, lezinque.com
Best Greek or Mediterranean
1st Place
Gaby’s Express
3216 Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey; (310) 823-7299
10445 Venice Blvd., Palms;
(310) 559-1808
12219 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City;
(310) 306-9058
2901 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City;
(310) 202-8122
gabysexpress.com
2nd Place
Mykonos Greek Grill
11164 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-0888, mykonos-greek-grill.com
3rd Place
Aliki’s Greek Taverna
5862 Arbor Vitae St., Westchester
(310) 645-9555
Best Indian Restaurant
1st Place
Tandoor-A-India
8406 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-1435, tandooraindiaonline.com
2nd Place
Somosa House
11510 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista; (310) 398-6766
10700 Washington Blvd., Culver City; (310) 559-6350
2301 Main St., Santa Monica; (310) 314-0821
samosahouse.com
3rd Place
Akbar Cuisine of India
3115 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-0666, akbarcuisineofindia.com
Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant
1st Place
C&O Trattoria
31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-9491, candorestaurants.com
2nd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
Italian Restaurant
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com
3rd Place
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com
Best Upscale Italian Restaurant
1st Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com
2nd Place
Locanda Positano
4059 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 526-3887, locandapositano.com
3rd Place
Vito Restaurant
2807 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4999, vitorestaurant.com
Best Japanese Restaurant
1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey; (310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica; (310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com
2nd Place
Sakura
4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey; (310) 822-7790
3rd Place
Irori Sushi
4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace
(310) 822-3700, irorisushi.com
Best Mexican Restaurant
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;
(310) 645 8692
pacoscantina.com
2nd Place
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com
3rd Place
Casa Sanchez
4500 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 397-9999, casa-sanchez.com
Best Thai Restaurant
1st Place
Natalee Thai
10101 Venice Blvd., Palms
(310) 202-7003, nataleethai.com
2nd Place
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com
3rd Place
Thai Talay
8411 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com
Best Poke/Hawaiian Restaurant
1st Place
Rutt’s Café
11707 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6326, ruttscafe.com
2nd Place
The Poké Shack
79 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 396-9780, thepokeshack.com
3rd Place
Mainland Poke
4710 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey;
(310) 301-0893
411 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 310-3746
mainlandpoke.com
{Sweets & Drinks}
Best Juice/Smoothies
1st Place
Rainbow Acres Natural Foods
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com
2nd Place
Rainbow Acres
4756 Admiralty Way, Waterside
at Marina del Rey, (310) 823-5373
myrainbowacres.com
3rd Place
G’s Juice
343 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-7733, senorgs.com
Best Bakery
1st Place
Angel Maid Bakery
4542 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 915-2078
2nd Place
Röckenwagner
Café & Bakery
12835 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-0747, rockenwagner.com
3rd Place
Westchester Bakery
6216 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 215-9606, westchesterbakery.com
Best Donuts
1st Place
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com
2nd Place
DK’s Donuts & Bakery
1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2512, dkdonuts.com
3rd Place
Primo’s Donuts
2918 Sawtelle Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 478-6930, primosdonuts.com
Best Ice Cream
1st Place
Ginger’s Divine
Ice Creams
12550 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 285-0361, gingersicecreams.com
2nd Place
Sweet Rose Creamery
2726 Main St., Santa Monica;
225 26th St., Brentwood Country Mart
(310) 260-2663
sweetrosecreamery.com
3rd Place
Small Batch – Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com
12222 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 289-9552, smallbatchicecreamery.com
{Variety}
Best Bargain Eats
1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com
2nd Place
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester; (310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Palms;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, facebook.com/theshackpdr
Best Health Food Store
1st Place
Rainbow Acres Natural Foods
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330
rainbowacresca.com
2nd Place
Rainbow Acres
4756 Admiralty Way, Waterside at
Marina del Rey; (310) 823-5373
myrainbowacres.com
3rd Place
Co-opportunity
Market & Deli
1525 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 451-8902, coopportunity.com
Best Farmers Market
1st Place
Santa Monica
Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays
on Arizona Ave.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
on Arizona Ave.
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
in Virginia Avenue Park
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays
on Main St.
smgov.net/portals/farmersmarket
2nd Place
Mar Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
3826 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista
marvistafarmersmarket.org
3rd Place
Playa Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista
farmermark.com
Best Food Truck Event
1st Place
First Fridays
on Abbot Kinney Boulevard
5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month
abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com
2nd Place
Beach Eats
5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Mother’s Beach,
Marina del Rey; facebook.com/beachtrucks
3rd Place
Santa Monica
Food Truck Lot
5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., Santa Monica
californiaheritagemuseum.org