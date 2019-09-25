Best Restaurant

1st Place

Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Gjelina

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com

Best New Restaurant

1st Place

Élephante

Beach House

1332 2nd St., Santa Monica

(424) 320-2384, elephantela.com

2nd Place

Sampa’s Pizza

534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-4500, sampaspizza.com

3rd Place

Bru’s Wiffle

3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 881-9162, bruswiffle.com

Best Old-School Restaurant

1st Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

2nd Place

Alejo’s Presto Trattoria Italian Restaurant

8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

3rd Place

Cantalini’s Salerno

Beach Restaurant

193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

Best Romantic Restaurant

1st Place

Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place

Caffe Pinguini

Italian Restaurant

6935 Pacific Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 306-0117, caffepinguini.com

3rd Place

C&O Trattoria

31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-9491, candorestaurants.com

Best Fine Dining

1st Place

Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

3rd Place

Gjelina

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com

Best Brunch

1st Place

26 Beach

3100 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com

2nd Place

Rose Café & Market

220 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 399-0711, therosevenice.la

3rd Place

Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4522, whiskeyreds.com

Best Breakfast

1st Place

J Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace

(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

2nd Place

The Coffee Company

8751 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-7315, thecoffeecompanyla.com

3rd Place

Huckleberry

Bakery & Café

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-2311, huckleberrycafe.com

Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurant

1st Place

Sage Vegan Bistro

4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(424) 228-5835, sageveganbistro.com

2nd Place

Tocaya Organica

12150 Millennium Dr., Runway at

Playa Vista; (424) 289-6105

1715 Pacific Ave., Venice; (424) 744-8692

507 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(424) 268-8219

tocayaorganica.com

3rd Place

Veggie Grill

2025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-1155, veggiegrill.com

Best Independent Coffee House

1st Place

Tanner’s Coffee Co.

200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-2739

tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com

2nd Place

The Cow’s End Cafe

34 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 574-1080, thecowsendcafe.com

3rd Place

Alana’s Coffee Roasters

12511 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 295-0099, alanascoffeeroasters.com

Best Deli

1st Place

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery

1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-8279, baycitiesitaliandeli.com

2nd Place

Sorrento Italian Market

5518 Sepulveda Blvd.,

Culver City; (310) 391-7654

sorrentoitalianmarket.com

3rd Place

Del Rey Deli Co.

8501 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com

Best Diner

1st Place

Dinah’s Family Restaurant

6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com

2nd Place

Mel’s Drive-In

1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com

3rd Place

Pann’s Restaurant

& Coffee Shop

6710 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(323) 776-3770, panns.com

Best Hotel Restaurant

1st Place

SALT

Restaurant & Bar

@ Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place

1 Pico @ Shutters

on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com

3rd Place

The Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

Best Independent Local Steakhouse

1st Place

George Petrelli Steakhouse

5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com

2nd Place

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

3rd Place

Pacific Dining Car

2700 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 453-4000, pacificdiningcar.com

Best Sushi

1st Place

Sugarfish

by Sushi Nozawa

4720 Admiralty Way, Waterside

at Marina del Rey; (310) 306-6300

1345 2nd St., Santa Monica;

(310) 393-3338

sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place

Kanpai Japanese

Sushi Bar & Grill

8325 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;

(310) 338-7223

8736 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,

Westchester; (310) 670-0533

kanpai-sushi.net

3rd Place

Hama Sushi

213 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 396-8783

hamasushi.com

Best Seafood

1st Place

Santa Monica Seafood

Market & Café

1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-5244, smseafoodmarket.com

2nd Place

Enterprise Fish Co.

174 Kinney St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-8366, enterprisefishco.com

3rd Place

The Lobster

1602 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica Pier

(310) 458-9294, thelobster.com

Best Pizza

1st Place

The Good Pizza

4222 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;

(424) 835-4243

8115 W. Manchester Ave.,

Playa del Rey; (310) 827-0500

7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester;

(310) 215-1883

thegoodpizza.com

2nd Place

Abbot’s Pizza Company

1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7334, abbotspizzaco.com

3rd Place

LaRocco’s Pizzeria

8806 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,

Westchester; (310) 642-0029

3819 Main St., Culver City;

(310) 837-8345

laroccospizzeria.com

Best Barbecue

1st Place

Baby Blues BBQ

444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com

2nd Place

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

3rd Place

Holy Cow

264 26th St., Santa Monica;

(310) 883-6269

4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City;

(424) 298-8220

holycowbbq.com

Best Burger

1st Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

2nd Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

3rd Place

26 Beach

3100 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com

Best Burrito

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;

(310) 645 8692

pacoscantina.com

2nd Place

Benny’s Tacos

7101 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester; (310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd.,

Palms; (424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

3rd Place

Tacos Por Favor

826 Hampton Dr., Venice; (310) 392-6700

1408 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 392-5768

11901 W. Olympic Blvd., West L.A.;

(310) 479-2818

tacosporfavor.net

Best Taco

1st Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

2nd Place

Benny’s Tacos

7101 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester; (310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Palms;

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

3rd Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;

(310) 645 8692

pacoscantina.com

Best Fish Taco

1st Place

Killer Shrimp

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com

2nd Place

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2985, blueplatetaco.com

3rd Place

James’ Beach

60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 823-5396, jamesbeach.com

Best Fish and Chips

1st Place

Ye Olde King’s Head

116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café

1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-5244, smseafoodmarket.com

3rd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

{Global Cuisine}

Best Chinese Restaurant

1st Place

Szechwan Palace Restaurant

431 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 827-2066

szechuanpalace-losangeles.com

2nd Place

Mao’s Kitchen

1512 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 581-8305, maoskitchen.com

3rd Place

Hop Li Seafood Restaurant

11901 Santa Monica Blvd.,

West L.A.; (310) 268-2463

10974 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.;

(310) 441-3708

hoplirestaurant.com

Best Contemporary Californian Cuisine

1st Place

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com

2nd Place

Rustic Kitchen

3523 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista

(310) 390-1500, rustickitchen.la

3rd Place

Cafe del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

Best French Restaurant

1st Place

French Market Café

2321 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 577-9775

frenchmarket-café.com

2nd Place

Meet in Paris

9727 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 815-8222, meetrestaurantla.com

3rd Place

Zinqué

600 Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 437-0970, lezinque.com

Best Greek or Mediterranean

1st Place

Gaby’s Express

3216 Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey; (310) 823-7299

10445 Venice Blvd., Palms;

(310) 559-1808

12219 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City;

(310) 306-9058

2901 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City;

(310) 202-8122

gabysexpress.com

2nd Place

Mykonos Greek Grill

11164 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 815-0888, mykonos-greek-grill.com

3rd Place

Aliki’s Greek Taverna

5862 Arbor Vitae St., Westchester

(310) 645-9555

Best Indian Restaurant

1st Place

Tandoor-A-India

8406 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-1435, tandooraindiaonline.com

2nd Place

Somosa House

11510 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista; (310) 398-6766

10700 Washington Blvd., Culver City; (310) 559-6350

2301 Main St., Santa Monica; (310) 314-0821

samosahouse.com

3rd Place

Akbar Cuisine of India

3115 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-0666, akbarcuisineofindia.com

Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant

1st Place

C&O Trattoria

31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-9491, candorestaurants.com

2nd Place

Alejo’s Presto Trattoria

Italian Restaurant

8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

3rd Place

C&O Cucina

3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com

Best Upscale Italian Restaurant

1st Place

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

2nd Place

Locanda Positano

4059 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 526-3887, locandapositano.com

3rd Place

Vito Restaurant

2807 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4999, vitorestaurant.com

Best Japanese Restaurant

1st Place

Sugarfish

by Sushi Nozawa

4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey; (310) 306-6300

1345 2nd St., Santa Monica; (310) 393-3338

sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place

Sakura

4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey; (310) 822-7790

3rd Place

Irori Sushi

4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace

(310) 822-3700, irorisushi.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester;

(310) 645 8692

pacoscantina.com

2nd Place

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com

3rd Place

Casa Sanchez

4500 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 397-9999, casa-sanchez.com

Best Thai Restaurant

1st Place

Natalee Thai

10101 Venice Blvd., Palms

(310) 202-7003, nataleethai.com

2nd Place

Ayara Thai

6245 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com

3rd Place

Thai Talay

8411 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com

Best Poke/Hawaiian Restaurant

1st Place

Rutt’s Café

11707 Washington Pl., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6326, ruttscafe.com

2nd Place

The Poké Shack

79 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 396-9780, thepokeshack.com

3rd Place

Mainland Poke

4710 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey;

(310) 301-0893

411 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 310-3746

mainlandpoke.com

{Sweets & Drinks}

Best Juice/Smoothies

1st Place

Rainbow Acres Natural Foods

13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place

Rainbow Acres

4756 Admiralty Way, Waterside

at Marina del Rey, (310) 823-5373

myrainbowacres.com

3rd Place

G’s Juice

343 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-7733, senorgs.com

Best Bakery

1st Place

Angel Maid Bakery

4542 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 915-2078

2nd Place

Röckenwagner

Café & Bakery

12835 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 577-0747, rockenwagner.com

3rd Place

Westchester Bakery

6216 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 215-9606, westchesterbakery.com

Best Donuts

1st Place

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com

2nd Place

DK’s Donuts & Bakery

1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-2512, dkdonuts.com

3rd Place

Primo’s Donuts

2918 Sawtelle Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 478-6930, primosdonuts.com

Best Ice Cream

1st Place

Ginger’s Divine

Ice Creams

12550 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 285-0361, gingersicecreams.com

2nd Place

Sweet Rose Creamery

2726 Main St., Santa Monica;

225 26th St., Brentwood Country Mart

(310) 260-2663

sweetrosecreamery.com

3rd Place

Small Batch – Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com

12222 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 289-9552, smallbatchicecreamery.com

{Variety}

Best Bargain Eats

1st Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

2nd Place

Benny’s Tacos

7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester; (310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Palms;

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, facebook.com/theshackpdr

Best Health Food Store

1st Place

Rainbow Acres Natural Foods

13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8330

rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place

Rainbow Acres

4756 Admiralty Way, Waterside at

Marina del Rey; (310) 823-5373

myrainbowacres.com

3rd Place

Co-opportunity

Market & Deli

1525 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 451-8902, coopportunity.com

Best Farmers Market

1st Place

Santa Monica

Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays

on Arizona Ave.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

on Arizona Ave.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

in Virginia Avenue Park

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays

on Main St.

smgov.net/portals/farmersmarket

2nd Place

Mar Vista Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

3826 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista

marvistafarmersmarket.org

3rd Place

Playa Vista Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista

farmermark.com

Best Food Truck Event

1st Place

First Fridays

on Abbot Kinney Boulevard

5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month

abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com

2nd Place

Beach Eats

5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Mother’s Beach,

Marina del Rey; facebook.com/beachtrucks

3rd Place

Santa Monica

Food Truck Lot

5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., Santa Monica

californiaheritagemuseum.org