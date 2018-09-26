Best Restaurant

1st Place

Gjelina

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com

2nd Place

Truxton’s American Bistro

8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester

(310) 417-8789

1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-8789

truxtonsamericanbistro.com

3rd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

Best New Restaurant

1st Place

Mel’s Drive-In

1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com

2nd Place

Night + Market Sahm

2533 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 301-0333, nightmarketla.com

3rd Place

Coni’Seafood Restaurant

4532 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 881-9644, coniseafood.com

Best Fine Dining

1st Place

Café del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place

Mélisse

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-0881, melisse.com

3rd Place

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

Best Old School Restaurant

1st Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

2nd Place

Dinah’s Family Restaurant

6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com

3rd Place

Alejo’s Presto Trattoria

8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

Best Romantic Restaurant

1st Place

Café del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way,

Marina del Rey, (310) 823-6395 cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place

Mélisse

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-0881, melisse.com

3rd Place

SALT

Restaurant & Bar

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

Best Vegan Restaurant

1st Place

Café Gratitude

512 Rose Ave., Venice

(424) 231-8000, cafegratitude.com

2nd Place

Sage Vegan Bistro

4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(424) 228-5835, sageveganbistro.com

3rd Place

The Butcher’s Daughter

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 981-3004, thebutchersdaughter.com

Best Brunch Spot

1st Place

26 Beach

3100 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com

2nd Place

Rose Café

220 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 399-0711, rosecafevenice.com

3rd Place

J. Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

{By Type}

Best Breakfast

1st Place

J. Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2283

jnicholskitchen.com

2nd Place

Huckleberry Café

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-2311

huckleberrycafe.com

3rd Place

The Coffee Company

8751 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-7315, thecoffeecompanyla.com

Best Coffee House

1st Place

Urth Caffé

2327 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 314-7040, urthcaffe.com

2nd Place

Tanner’s Coffee Co.

200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-2739

tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com

3rd Place

The Cow’s End Café

34 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 574-1080

facebook.com/thecowsendcafe

Best Deli

1st Place

Bay Cities

Italian Deli & Bakery

1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-8279

baycitiesitaliandeli.com

2nd Place

Del Rey Deli Co.

8501 Pershing Drive, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com

3rd Place

Sorrento Italian Market

5518 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-7654

sorrentoitalianmarket.com

Best Diner

1st Place

Dinah’s Family Restaurant

6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com

2nd Place

Swingers

802 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com

3rd Place

Killer Café

4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com

Best Gastropub

1st Place

Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com

2nd Place

Wurstküche

625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(213) 687-4444, wurstkuche.com

3rd Place

Tompkins Square

Bar & Grill

8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

Best Hotel Restaurant

1st Place

SALT

Restaurant & Bar

at Marina Del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place

Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

3rd Place

One Pico

at Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com

Best Seafood

1st Place

Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café

1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-5244, santamonicaseafood.com

2nd Place

Enterprise Fish Co.

174 Kinney St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-8366

enterprisefishcosantamonica.com

3rd Place

The Lobster

1602 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 458-9294, thelobster.com

Best Steakhouse

1st Place

George Petrelli Famous Steaks

5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com

2nd Place

The Galley

2442 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 452-1934

thegalleyrestaurant.net

3rd Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

{By Speciality}

Best Pizza

1st Place

The Good Pizza

7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester

(310) 215-1883

8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 827-0500

4222 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(424) 835-4243

thegoodpizza.com

2nd Place

Abbot’s Pizza Company

1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7334

abbotspizzaco.com

3rd Place

Pitfire Artisan Pizza

12924 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 835-4088

pitfirepizza.com

Best Sushi

1st Place

Sugarfish

by Sushi Nozawa

4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-6300

1345 2nd St., Santa Monica

(310) 393-3338

sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place

Hama Sushi

213 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 396-8783

hamasushi.com

3rd Place

Sakura

4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 822-7790

Best Barbecue

1st Place

Baby Blues BBQ

444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com

2nd Place

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

3rd Place

Outdoor Grill

12630½ Washington Pl., Mar Vista

(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com

Best Burger

1st Place

The Counter

2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-8383

4786 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8600

thecounter.com

2nd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

3rd Place

Hinano Café

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best Burrito

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-8692

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 391-9616

pacoscantina.com

2nd Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780

titostacos.com

3rd Place

Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie

7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

Best Taco

1st Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780

titostacos.com

2nd Place

Paco’s Tacos

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-8692

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 391-9616

pacoscantina.com

3rd Place

Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie

7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

Best Fish Taco

1st Place

Killer Shrimp

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2293

killershrimp.com

2nd Place

Blue Plate Taco

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2985, blueplatetaco.com

3rd Place

James’ Beach

60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 823-5396, jamesbeach.com

Best Fish and Chips

1st Place

Ye Olde King’s Head

116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café

1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-5244

santamonicaseafood.com

{By Cuisine}

Best Chinese Restaurant

1st Place

Szechwan Palace Restaurant

431 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 827-2066

2nd Place

Mao’s Kitchen

1512 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 581-8305, maoskitchen.com

3rd Place

Hop Li Seafood Restaurant

11901 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 268-2463, hoplirestaurant.com

Best Contemporary California Cuisine

1st Place

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 683-5019

playaprovisions.com

2nd Place

Café Del Rey

4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-6395

cafedelreymarina.com

3rd Place

J Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2283

jnicholskitchen.com

Best French Restaurant

1st Place

Mélisse

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-0881

melisse.com

2nd Place

French Market Café

2321 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 577-9775

frenchmarket-cafe.com

3rd Place

Meet in Paris

French Bistro

9727 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 815-8222

meetrestaurnatla.com

Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant

1st Place

Gaby’s Mediterranean Restaurant

10445 Venice Blvd., Palms

(310) 559-1808, gabysonvenice.com

2nd Place

Panini Kabob Grill

Playa Vista

12751 Millennium Dr., #110, Playa Vista

(424) 443-5042

paninikabobgrill.com

3rd Place

Mykonos Greek Grill

11164 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 815-0888

mykonos-greek-grill.com

Best Indian Restaurant

1st Place

Tandoor-A-India

8406 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-1435, tandoor-a-india.com

2nd Place

Samosa House

11510 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista, (310) 398-6766

10700 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-6350

700 S. Allied Way, Ste A, El Segundo, (310) 496-7389

2301 Main St., Santa Monica, (310) 314-0821

samosahouse.com

3rd Place

Akbar Cuisine of India

3115 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-0666, akbarcuisineofindia.com

Best Traditional / Family Italian Restaurant

1st Place

C&O Trattoria AND

C&O Cucina

31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 823-9491

3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 301-7278

candorestaurants.com

2nd Place

Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

3rd Place

Alejo’s Presto Trattoria

8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

Best Upscale/High-Concept Italian Restaurant

1st Place

Vito Restaurant

2807 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4999, vitorestaurant.com

2nd Place

Valentino

3115 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-4313

valentinosantamonica.com

3rd Place

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 W. Washington Pl., Venice

(310) 821-1100

scopaitalianroots.com

Best Japanese Restaurant

1st Place

Sugarfish

by Sushi Nozawa

4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-6300

1345 2nd St., Santa Monica

(310) 393-3338

sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place

Sakura

4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 822-7790

3rd Place

Irori Sushi

4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-3700, irorisushi.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-8692

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 391-9616

pacoscantina.com

2nd Place

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com

3rd Place

Casablanca

Restaurant

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-5751

casablancarestaurant.net

Best Thai

1st Place

Natalee Thai

10101 Venice Blvd., Palms

(310) 202-7003

nataleethai.com

2nd Place

Ayara Thai

6245 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com

3rd Place

Thai Talay

8411 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com

{Sweets & Drinks}

Best Bakery, Cupcakes or Desserts

1st Place

Angel Maid Bakery

4542 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 915-2078

2nd Place

Hotcakes Bakes

4119 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 397-2324, hotcakesbakes.com

3rd Place

Westchester Bakery

6216 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 215-9606, westchesterbakery.com

Best Donuts

1st Place

DK’s Donuts

1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com

2nd Place

Sidecar

631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com

3rd Place

Primo’s Donuts

2918 Sawtelle Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 478 6930, primosdonuts.com

Best Ice Cream

1st Place

Sweet Rose Creamery

826 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 260-2663, ext. 4

2726 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 260-2663, ext. 7

sweetrosecreamery.com

2nd Place

Ginger’s Divine ice Creams and Pops

12550 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 285-0361, gingersicecreams.com

3rd Place

Playa Provisions

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com

Best Frozen Yogurt

1st Place

Penguin’s

Frozen Yogurt

4023 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1010, no website

2nd Place

Poké Bar + Cherry on Top

12350 Washington Pl., Mar Vista

(310) 391-6526, ilovepokebar.com

3rd Place

N’ice Cream

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista

(424) 228-4873, nicecreampv.com

Best Juice/Smoothies

1st Place

Rainbow Acres

on Washington

13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place

Kreation Organic Café

1202 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 314-7778

1023 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 458-4880

4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-1220

kreationjuice.com

3rd Place

Rainbow Acres

Marina del Rey

4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com

{Variety}

Best Bargain Eats

1st Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780

titostacos.com

2nd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

3rd Place

Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie

7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

Best Catering Service

1st Place

Truxton’s

American Bistro

8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester

(310) 417-8789

1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 393-8789

truxtonsamericanbistro.com

2nd Place

Cantalini’s Express

11736 Washington Pl., Mar Vista

(310) 572-9157, cantalinisexpress.com

3rd Place

Casablanca Restaurant

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-5751

casablancarestaurant.net

Best Health Food Store

1st Place

Rainbow Acres

on Washington

13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place

Rainbow Acres

Marina del Rey

4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com

3rd Place

Co+opportunity

Market & Deli

1525 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 451-8902

coopportunity.com

Best Food Truck Event

1st Place

Abbot Kinney

First Fridays

5 to 11 p.m. the first Friday

of each month

Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice

abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com

2nd Place

Beach Eats

5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays

(May through September)

Mother’s Beach, Marina del Rey

beaches.lacounty.gov

3rd Place

Westchester

First Fridays

4 to 9:30 p.m. the first Friday

of each month

The Triangle, 6200 block of W.87th St.

facebook.com/WestchesterFirstFridays