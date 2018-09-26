Rejuvenated and ready for lunch, Travis heads to this year’s Best New Restaurant, Mel’s Drive-In on Lincoln Boulevard, where Emily just so happens to work. “Can I get your girlfriend anything?” asks Emily. “Girlfriend? Oh, no, she’s my business partner,” says Travis. “I noticed you last night at karaoke …” Photo by Ashely Randall

Best Restaurant

1st Place
Gjelina
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com

2nd Place
Truxton’s American Bistro
8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester
(310) 417-8789
1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-8789
truxtonsamericanbistro.com

3rd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

Best New Restaurant

1st Place
Mel’s Drive-In
1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com

2nd Place
Night + Market Sahm
2533 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 301-0333, nightmarketla.com

3rd Place
Coni’Seafood Restaurant
4532 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 881-9644, coniseafood.com

Best Fine Dining

1st Place
Café del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881, melisse.com

3rd Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

Best Old School Restaurant

1st Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

2nd Place
Dinah’s Family Restaurant
6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com

3rd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

Best Romantic Restaurant

1st Place
Café del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-6395 cafedelreymarina.com

2nd Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881, melisse.com

3rd Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

Best Vegan Restaurant

1st Place
Café Gratitude
512 Rose Ave., Venice
(424) 231-8000, cafegratitude.com

2nd Place
Sage Vegan Bistro
4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(424) 228-5835, sageveganbistro.com
3rd Place
The Butcher’s Daughter
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 981-3004, thebutchersdaughter.com

Best Brunch Spot

1st Place
26 Beach
3100 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com

2nd Place
Rose Café
220 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0711, rosecafevenice.com

3rd Place
J. Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

{By Type}

Best Breakfast

1st Place
J. Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283
jnicholskitchen.com

2nd Place
Huckleberry Café
1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-2311
huckleberrycafe.com

3rd Place
The Coffee Company
8751 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-7315, thecoffeecompanyla.com

Best Coffee House

1st Place
Urth Caffé
2327 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-7040, urthcaffe.com

2nd Place
Tanner’s Coffee Co.
200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-2739
tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com

3rd Place
The Cow’s End Café
34 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 574-1080
facebook.com/thecowsendcafe

Best Deli

1st Place
Bay Cities
Italian Deli & Bakery
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-8279
baycitiesitaliandeli.com

2nd Place
Del Rey Deli Co.
8501 Pershing Drive, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com

3rd Place
Sorrento Italian Market
5518 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-7654
sorrentoitalianmarket.com

Best Diner

1st Place
Dinah’s Family Restaurant
6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com

2nd Place
Swingers
802 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com

3rd Place
Killer Café
4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com

Best Gastropub

1st Place
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com

2nd Place
Wurstküche
625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(213) 687-4444, wurstkuche.com

3rd Place
Tompkins Square
Bar & Grill
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

Best Hotel Restaurant

1st Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
at Marina Del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place
Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

3rd Place
One Pico
at Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com

Best Seafood

1st Place
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244, santamonicaseafood.com

2nd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
174 Kinney St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8366
enterprisefishcosantamonica.com

3rd Place
The Lobster
1602 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-9294, thelobster.com

Best Steakhouse

1st Place
George Petrelli Famous Steaks
5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com

2nd Place
The Galley
2442 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1934
thegalleyrestaurant.net

3rd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

{By Speciality}

Best Pizza

1st Place
The Good Pizza
7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester
(310) 215-1883
8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-0500
4222 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(424) 835-4243
thegoodpizza.com

2nd Place
Abbot’s Pizza Company
1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7334
abbotspizzaco.com

3rd Place
Pitfire Artisan Pizza
12924 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 835-4088
pitfirepizza.com

Best Sushi

1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place
Hama Sushi
213 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 396-8783
hamasushi.com

3rd Place
Sakura
4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 822-7790

Best Barbecue

1st Place
Baby Blues BBQ
444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com

2nd Place
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

3rd Place
Outdoor Grill
12630½ Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com

Best Burger

1st Place
The Counter
2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-8383
4786 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8600
thecounter.com

2nd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr

3rd Place
Hinano Café
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best Burrito

1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com

2nd Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com

3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com

Best Taco

1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com

2nd Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com

3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com

Best Fish Taco

1st Place
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293
killershrimp.com

2nd Place
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2985, blueplatetaco.com

3rd Place
James’ Beach
60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-5396, jamesbeach.com

Best Fish and Chips

1st Place
Ye Olde King’s Head
116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com

2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244
santamonicaseafood.com

{By Cuisine}

Best Chinese Restaurant

1st Place
Szechwan Palace Restaurant
431 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-2066

2nd Place
Mao’s Kitchen
1512 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 581-8305, maoskitchen.com

3rd Place
Hop Li Seafood Restaurant
11901 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 268-2463, hoplirestaurant.com

Best Contemporary California Cuisine

1st Place
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019
playaprovisions.com

2nd Place
Café Del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395
cafedelreymarina.com

3rd Place
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283
jnicholskitchen.com

Best French Restaurant

1st Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881
melisse.com

2nd Place
French Market Café
2321 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-9775
frenchmarket-cafe.com

3rd Place
Meet in Paris
French Bistro
9727 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-8222
meetrestaurnatla.com

Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant

1st Place
Gaby’s Mediterranean Restaurant
10445 Venice Blvd., Palms
(310) 559-1808, gabysonvenice.com

2nd Place
Panini Kabob Grill
Playa Vista
12751 Millennium Dr., #110, Playa Vista
(424) 443-5042
paninikabobgrill.com

3rd Place
Mykonos Greek Grill
11164 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-0888
mykonos-greek-grill.com

Best Indian Restaurant

1st Place
Tandoor-A-India
8406 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-1435, tandoor-a-india.com

2nd Place
Samosa House
11510 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista, (310) 398-6766
10700 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-6350
700 S. Allied Way, Ste A, El Segundo, (310) 496-7389
2301 Main St., Santa Monica, (310) 314-0821
samosahouse.com

3rd Place
Akbar Cuisine of India
3115 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-0666, akbarcuisineofindia.com

Best Traditional / Family Italian Restaurant

1st Place
C&O Trattoria AND
C&O Cucina
31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 823-9491
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 301-7278
candorestaurants.com

2nd Place
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

3rd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com

Best Upscale/High-Concept Italian Restaurant

1st Place
Vito Restaurant
2807 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4999, vitorestaurant.com

2nd Place
Valentino
3115 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-4313
valentinosantamonica.com

3rd Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 W. Washington Pl., Venice
(310) 821-1100
scopaitalianroots.com

Best Japanese Restaurant

1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com

2nd Place
Sakura
4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 822-7790

3rd Place
Irori Sushi
4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3700, irorisushi.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com

2nd Place
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com

3rd Place
Casablanca
Restaurant
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net

Best Thai

1st Place
Natalee Thai
10101 Venice Blvd., Palms
(310) 202-7003
nataleethai.com

2nd Place
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com

3rd Place
Thai Talay
8411 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com

{Sweets & Drinks}

Best Bakery, Cupcakes or Desserts

1st Place
Angel Maid Bakery
4542 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 915-2078

2nd Place
Hotcakes Bakes
4119 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 397-2324, hotcakesbakes.com

3rd Place
Westchester Bakery
6216 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 215-9606, westchesterbakery.com

Best Donuts

1st Place
DK’s Donuts
1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com

2nd Place
Sidecar
631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com

3rd Place
Primo’s Donuts
2918 Sawtelle Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 478 6930, primosdonuts.com

Best Ice Cream

1st Place
Sweet Rose Creamery
826 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663, ext. 4
2726 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663, ext. 7
sweetrosecreamery.com

2nd Place
Ginger’s Divine ice Creams and Pops
12550 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 285-0361, gingersicecreams.com

3rd Place
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com

Best Frozen Yogurt

1st Place
Penguin’s
Frozen Yogurt
4023 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1010, no website

2nd Place
Poké Bar + Cherry on Top
12350 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6526, ilovepokebar.com

3rd Place
N’ice Cream
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
(424) 228-4873, nicecreampv.com

Best Juice/Smoothies

1st Place
Rainbow Acres
on Washington
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place
Kreation Organic Café
1202 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 314-7778
1023 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4880
4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-1220
kreationjuice.com

3rd Place
Rainbow Acres
Marina del Rey
4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com

{Variety}

Best Bargain Eats

1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com

2nd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr

3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com

Best Catering Service

1st Place
Truxton’s
American Bistro
8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester
(310) 417-8789
1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-8789
truxtonsamericanbistro.com

2nd Place
Cantalini’s Express
11736 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9157, cantalinisexpress.com

3rd Place
Casablanca Restaurant
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net

Best Health Food Store

1st Place
Rainbow Acres
on Washington
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

2nd Place
Rainbow Acres
Marina del Rey
4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com

3rd Place
Co+opportunity
Market & Deli
1525 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 451-8902
coopportunity.com

Best Food Truck Event

1st Place
Abbot Kinney
First Fridays
5 to 11 p.m. the first Friday
of each month
Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com

2nd Place
Beach Eats
5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
(May through September)
Mother’s Beach, Marina del Rey
beaches.lacounty.gov

3rd Place
Westchester
First Fridays
4 to 9:30 p.m. the first Friday
of each month
The Triangle, 6200 block of W.87th St.
facebook.com/WestchesterFirstFridays

