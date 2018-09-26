Best Restaurant
1st Place
Gjelina
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-1429, gjelina.com
2nd Place
Truxton’s American Bistro
8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester
(310) 417-8789
1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-8789
truxtonsamericanbistro.com
3rd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
Best New Restaurant
1st Place
Mel’s Drive-In
1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com
2nd Place
Night + Market Sahm
2533 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 301-0333, nightmarketla.com
3rd Place
Coni’Seafood Restaurant
4532 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 881-9644, coniseafood.com
Best Fine Dining
1st Place
Café del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395, cafedelreymarina.com
2nd Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881, melisse.com
3rd Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com
Best Old School Restaurant
1st Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
2nd Place
Dinah’s Family Restaurant
6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com
3rd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com
Best Romantic Restaurant
1st Place
Café del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-6395 cafedelreymarina.com
2nd Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881, melisse.com
3rd Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
Best Vegan Restaurant
1st Place
Café Gratitude
512 Rose Ave., Venice
(424) 231-8000, cafegratitude.com
2nd Place
Sage Vegan Bistro
4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(424) 228-5835, sageveganbistro.com
3rd Place
The Butcher’s Daughter
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 981-3004, thebutchersdaughter.com
Best Brunch Spot
1st Place
26 Beach
3100 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-7526, 26beach.com
2nd Place
Rose Café
220 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0711, rosecafevenice.com
3rd Place
J. Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com
{By Type}
Best Breakfast
1st Place
J. Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283
jnicholskitchen.com
2nd Place
Huckleberry Café
1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-2311
huckleberrycafe.com
3rd Place
The Coffee Company
8751 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-7315, thecoffeecompanyla.com
Best Coffee House
1st Place
Urth Caffé
2327 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-7040, urthcaffe.com
2nd Place
Tanner’s Coffee Co.
200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-2739
tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com
3rd Place
The Cow’s End Café
34 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 574-1080
facebook.com/thecowsendcafe
Best Deli
1st Place
Bay Cities
Italian Deli & Bakery
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-8279
baycitiesitaliandeli.com
2nd Place
Del Rey Deli Co.
8501 Pershing Drive, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com
3rd Place
Sorrento Italian Market
5518 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-7654
sorrentoitalianmarket.com
Best Diner
1st Place
Dinah’s Family Restaurant
6521 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 645-0456, dinahsrestaurant.com
2nd Place
Swingers
802 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com
3rd Place
Killer Café
4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com
Best Gastropub
1st Place
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com
2nd Place
Wurstküche
625 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(213) 687-4444, wurstkuche.com
3rd Place
Tompkins Square
Bar & Grill
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com
Best Hotel Restaurant
1st Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
at Marina Del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
2nd Place
Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com
3rd Place
One Pico
at Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com
Best Seafood
1st Place
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244, santamonicaseafood.com
2nd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
174 Kinney St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8366
enterprisefishcosantamonica.com
3rd Place
The Lobster
1602 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-9294, thelobster.com
Best Steakhouse
1st Place
George Petrelli Famous Steaks
5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com
2nd Place
The Galley
2442 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1934
thegalleyrestaurant.net
3rd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
{By Speciality}
Best Pizza
1st Place
The Good Pizza
7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester
(310) 215-1883
8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-0500
4222 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(424) 835-4243
thegoodpizza.com
2nd Place
Abbot’s Pizza Company
1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7334
abbotspizzaco.com
3rd Place
Pitfire Artisan Pizza
12924 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 835-4088
pitfirepizza.com
Best Sushi
1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com
2nd Place
Hama Sushi
213 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 396-8783
hamasushi.com
3rd Place
Sakura
4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 822-7790
Best Barbecue
1st Place
Baby Blues BBQ
444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com
2nd Place
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com
3rd Place
Outdoor Grill
12630½ Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com
Best Burger
1st Place
The Counter
2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-8383
4786 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8600
thecounter.com
2nd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
3rd Place
Hinano Café
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
Best Burrito
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com
2nd Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com
3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
Best Taco
1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com
2nd Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com
3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
Best Fish Taco
1st Place
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293
killershrimp.com
2nd Place
Blue Plate Taco
1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2985, blueplatetaco.com
3rd Place
James’ Beach
60 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 823-5396, jamesbeach.com
Best Fish and Chips
1st Place
Ye Olde King’s Head
116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Café
1000 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-5244
santamonicaseafood.com
{By Cuisine}
Best Chinese Restaurant
1st Place
Szechwan Palace Restaurant
431 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-2066
2nd Place
Mao’s Kitchen
1512 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 581-8305, maoskitchen.com
3rd Place
Hop Li Seafood Restaurant
11901 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 268-2463, hoplirestaurant.com
Best Contemporary California Cuisine
1st Place
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019
playaprovisions.com
2nd Place
Café Del Rey
4451 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-6395
cafedelreymarina.com
3rd Place
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283
jnicholskitchen.com
Best French Restaurant
1st Place
Mélisse
1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-0881
melisse.com
2nd Place
French Market Café
2321 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-9775
frenchmarket-cafe.com
3rd Place
Meet in Paris
French Bistro
9727 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-8222
meetrestaurnatla.com
Best Greek / Mediterranean Restaurant
1st Place
Gaby’s Mediterranean Restaurant
10445 Venice Blvd., Palms
(310) 559-1808, gabysonvenice.com
2nd Place
Panini Kabob Grill
Playa Vista
12751 Millennium Dr., #110, Playa Vista
(424) 443-5042
paninikabobgrill.com
3rd Place
Mykonos Greek Grill
11164 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 815-0888
mykonos-greek-grill.com
Best Indian Restaurant
1st Place
Tandoor-A-India
8406 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-1435, tandoor-a-india.com
2nd Place
Samosa House
11510 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista, (310) 398-6766
10700 Washington Blvd., Culver City, (310) 559-6350
700 S. Allied Way, Ste A, El Segundo, (310) 496-7389
2301 Main St., Santa Monica, (310) 314-0821
samosahouse.com
3rd Place
Akbar Cuisine of India
3115 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-0666, akbarcuisineofindia.com
Best Traditional / Family Italian Restaurant
1st Place
C&O Trattoria AND
C&O Cucina
31 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 823-9491
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey, (310) 301-7278
candorestaurants.com
2nd Place
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com
3rd Place
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-6677, alejosrestaurant.com
Best Upscale/High-Concept Italian Restaurant
1st Place
Vito Restaurant
2807 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4999, vitorestaurant.com
2nd Place
Valentino
3115 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-4313
valentinosantamonica.com
3rd Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 W. Washington Pl., Venice
(310) 821-1100
scopaitalianroots.com
Best Japanese Restaurant
1st Place
Sugarfish
by Sushi Nozawa
4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6300
1345 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-3338
sugarfishsushi.com
2nd Place
Sakura
4545 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 822-7790
3rd Place
Irori Sushi
4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3700, irorisushi.com
Best Mexican Restaurant
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616
pacoscantina.com
2nd Place
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com
3rd Place
Casablanca
Restaurant
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net
Best Thai
1st Place
Natalee Thai
10101 Venice Blvd., Palms
(310) 202-7003
nataleethai.com
2nd Place
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com
3rd Place
Thai Talay
8411 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com
{Sweets & Drinks}
Best Bakery, Cupcakes or Desserts
1st Place
Angel Maid Bakery
4542 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 915-2078
2nd Place
Hotcakes Bakes
4119 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 397-2324, hotcakesbakes.com
3rd Place
Westchester Bakery
6216 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 215-9606, westchesterbakery.com
Best Donuts
1st Place
DK’s Donuts
1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com
2nd Place
Sidecar
631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com
3rd Place
Primo’s Donuts
2918 Sawtelle Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 478 6930, primosdonuts.com
Best Ice Cream
1st Place
Sweet Rose Creamery
826 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663, ext. 4
2726 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663, ext. 7
sweetrosecreamery.com
2nd Place
Ginger’s Divine ice Creams and Pops
12550 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 285-0361, gingersicecreams.com
3rd Place
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 683-5019, playaprovisions.com
Best Frozen Yogurt
1st Place
Penguin’s
Frozen Yogurt
4023 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1010, no website
2nd Place
Poké Bar + Cherry on Top
12350 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6526, ilovepokebar.com
3rd Place
N’ice Cream
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista
(424) 228-4873, nicecreampv.com
Best Juice/Smoothies
1st Place
Rainbow Acres
on Washington
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com
2nd Place
Kreation Organic Café
1202 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 314-7778
1023 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 458-4880
4716 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-1220
kreationjuice.com
3rd Place
Rainbow Acres
Marina del Rey
4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com
{Variety}
Best Bargain Eats
1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780
titostacos.com
2nd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
3rd Place
Benny’s Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
Best Catering Service
1st Place
Truxton’s
American Bistro
8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester
(310) 417-8789
1329 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 393-8789
truxtonsamericanbistro.com
2nd Place
Cantalini’s Express
11736 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9157, cantalinisexpress.com
3rd Place
Casablanca Restaurant
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net
Best Health Food Store
1st Place
Rainbow Acres
on Washington
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com
2nd Place
Rainbow Acres
Marina del Rey
4756 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5373, myrainbowacres.com
3rd Place
Co+opportunity
Market & Deli
1525 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 451-8902
coopportunity.com
Best Food Truck Event
1st Place
Abbot Kinney
First Fridays
5 to 11 p.m. the first Friday
of each month
Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice
abbotkinneyfirstfridays.com
2nd Place
Beach Eats
5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays
(May through September)
Mother’s Beach, Marina del Rey
beaches.lacounty.gov
3rd Place
Westchester
First Fridays
4 to 9:30 p.m. the first Friday
of each month
The Triangle, 6200 block of W.87th St.
facebook.com/WestchesterFirstFridays