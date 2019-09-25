Best Of the Westside: Health & Fitness

Best Gym / Fitness Center 1st Place

Westchester

Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org 2nd Place

Gold’s Gym Venice

360 Hampton Dr., Venice

(310) 392-6004, goldsgym.com 3rd Place

Santa Monica YMCA

1332 6th St., Santa Monica

(310) 393-2721, ymcasm.org Best Yoga Studio 1st Place

YogaWorks

1426 Montana Ave., Santa Monica;

(310) 393-5150

2215 Main St., Santa Monica;

(310) 272-5641

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista;

(424) 228-8899

yogaworks.com 2nd Place

Santa Monica Yoga

1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com 3rd Place

The Yoga Collective

512 Rose Ave., Venice

1221 2nd St., Santa Monica

(310) 749-1709

studios.theyogacollective.com Best Pilates Studio 1st Place

The Studio (MdR)

330 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey;

(424) 228-4265

13357 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista;

(310) 881-9467

thestudiomdr.com 2nd Place

Playa Pilates

6020 Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-0499, playapilates.com 3rd Place

The Moving Joint

12813 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 228-5348 , themovingjoint.com Best Martial Arts Studio 1st Place

Marina Martial Arts

13203 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 821-6768

marinamartialarts.net 2nd Place

Krav Maga L.A.

13347 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 439-2219, kravmagala.com 3rd Place

Box ‘N Burn Boxing Gym

1654 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-2651, boxnburn.com Best Dance Studio 1st Place

Arthur Murray

Dance Studio

928 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 260-8886, dancingsantamonica.com 2nd Place

Westside Ballet Studio

1709 Stewart St., Santa Monica

(310) 828-2018, westsideballet.com 3rd Place

Santa Monica Dance Studio

211 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 319-5339, santamonica.com Best Family Doctor 1st Place

Dr. Linda Narvaez

9808 Venice Blvd., Ste. 703, Culver City

(310) 838-3133, lindanarvaezmd.com 2nd Place

Dr. Kent T. Shoji

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com 3rd Place

Dr. Steven M. Krems

4676 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-6966

cedars-sinai.org Best Family Physicians Group 1st Place

Santa Monica

Family Physicians

901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

2021 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

881 Alma Real Dr., Santa Monica

(310) 829-8441, california.providence.org 2nd Place

Playa Vista Medical Center

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com 3rd Place

Sana Medical Group

12099 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(424) 266-8901, sanamedical.com Best Hospital 1st Place

UCLA Medical Center,

Santa Monica

1250 16th St., Santa Monica

(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org 2nd Place

Providence Saint John’s

Health Center

2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-5511, california.providence.org 3rd Place

Cedars-Sinai

Marina del Rey Hospital

4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com Best Medical Group 1st Place

UCLA Medical Center,

Santa Monica

1250 16th St., Santa Monica

(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org 2nd Place

Playa Vista Medical Center

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com 3rd Place

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group – Marina Del Rey

4676 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-6966, cedars-sinai.org Best Urgent Care Center 1st Place

Cedars-Sinai Urgent

Care – Playa Vista

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd.,

Runway at Playa Vista

(424) 315-2220, cedars-sinai.org 2nd Place

Playa Vista Medical Center

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com 3rd Place

Santa Monica Urgent Care

524 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 394-2273, urgentmednetwork.com Best Dental Office 1st Place

Elegant Dentistry

13400 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey; (310) 881-8656

elegantdentistry.net 2nd Place

Del Rey Dental

8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com 3rd Place

Playa Vista Dental Care

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 589-3146, playavistadentalcare.com Best Optometry Group 1st Place

Del Rey Optometry

8511 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 577-6401, delreyoptometry.com 2nd Place

Family Eye Care Center

of Optometry

8735 La Tijera Blvd.,

Westchester; (310) 670-4411

familyeyecareoptometrist.com 3rd Place

Westchester

Eyecare Center

8610 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,

Westchester; (310) 670-1888

westchestereyecarecenter.com Best Acupuncture Center 1st Place

Santa Monica Healing Arts

12304 Santa Monica Blvd.,

Santa Monica; (310) 207-0222

santamonicahealingarts.com

2nd Place

Yo San University

13315 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 577-3006, yosan.edu 3rd Place

Tao of Wellness

2825 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 917-2200, taoofwellness.com Best Massage Therapy 1st Place

The Massage Place

2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-9484, themassageplaceop.com 2nd Place

Happy Feet Spa

10802 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 839-9626, happyfeetspa.net 3rd Place

Marina Massage

13456 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-0555, marinamassage.com Best Chiropractor 1st Place

Dr. Michael Billauer

Los Angeles Wellness Institute

2901 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(424) 309-1369, drbillauer.com 2nd Place

Dr. Eric Dahlstrom

Santa Monica Healing Arts

12304 Santa Monica Blvd.,

Santa Monica; (310) 207-0222,

santamonicahealingarts.com 3rd Place

Dr. Danielle Sager

Whole Balance Chiropractic

13101 Washington Blvd.,

Mar Vista, (310) 455-6088

venicefamilyfriendlychiropractic.com Best Cosmetic Surgeon 1st Place

Dr. Grant Stevens

Marina Plastic Surgery

4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com 2nd Place

Dr. Luis Macias

Aesthetic MdR

13160 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com 3rd Place

Dr. Michael Zarrabi

2001 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 584-9990, drzarrabi.com Best Cosmetic Surgery Center 1st Place

Marina Plastic Surgery

4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

2nd Place

Marina View Surgery

Center

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com 3rd Place

Younique Surgery

Center & Medical Spa

1551 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 434-0044

youniquecosmeticsurgery.com Best Dermatology Clinic 1st Place

The Institute

at Marina Plastic Surgery

4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinamedspa.com 2nd Place

Advance Dermatology & Laser Medical Center

4560 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 577-7544, drpatellaser.com 3rd Place

Marcia Glenn

Dermatology Center

4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 821-7658, odysseymedispa.com Best Sports Medicine Center 1st Place

Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

200 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-2663, cedars-sinai.org 2nd Place

DISC Sports & Spine Center

13160 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-0415, discmdgroup.com 3rd Place

Marina Spine Center

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 448-7890, marinaspinecenter.com Best Local Pharmacy 1st Place

Playa Pharmacy & Compounding

8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 823- 4500, playapharmacy.com 2nd Place

Marina del Rey Pharmacy

4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5311, marinadelreypharmacy.com 3rd Place

Ocean Park Pharmacy

2731 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 452-5705