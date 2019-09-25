Best Gym / Fitness Center
1st Place
Westchester
Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org
2nd Place
Gold’s Gym Venice
360 Hampton Dr., Venice
(310) 392-6004, goldsgym.com
3rd Place
Santa Monica YMCA
1332 6th St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-2721, ymcasm.org
Best Yoga Studio
1st Place
YogaWorks
1426 Montana Ave., Santa Monica;
(310) 393-5150
2215 Main St., Santa Monica;
(310) 272-5641
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista;
(424) 228-8899
yogaworks.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica Yoga
1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com
3rd Place
The Yoga Collective
512 Rose Ave., Venice
1221 2nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 749-1709
studios.theyogacollective.com
Best Pilates Studio
1st Place
The Studio (MdR)
330 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey;
(424) 228-4265
13357 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista;
(310) 881-9467
thestudiomdr.com
2nd Place
Playa Pilates
6020 Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-0499, playapilates.com
3rd Place
The Moving Joint
12813 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 228-5348 , themovingjoint.com
Best Martial Arts Studio
1st Place
Marina Martial Arts
13203 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 821-6768
marinamartialarts.net
2nd Place
Krav Maga L.A.
13347 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 439-2219, kravmagala.com
3rd Place
Box ‘N Burn Boxing Gym
1654 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-2651, boxnburn.com
Best Dance Studio
1st Place
Arthur Murray
Dance Studio
928 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 260-8886, dancingsantamonica.com
2nd Place
Westside Ballet Studio
1709 Stewart St., Santa Monica
(310) 828-2018, westsideballet.com
3rd Place
Santa Monica Dance Studio
211 Arizona Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 319-5339, santamonica.com
Best Family Doctor
1st Place
Dr. Linda Narvaez
9808 Venice Blvd., Ste. 703, Culver City
(310) 838-3133, lindanarvaezmd.com
2nd Place
Dr. Kent T. Shoji
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
3rd Place
Dr. Steven M. Krems
4676 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6966
cedars-sinai.org
Best Family Physicians Group
1st Place
Santa Monica
Family Physicians
901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
2021 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
2701 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
881 Alma Real Dr., Santa Monica
(310) 829-8441, california.providence.org
2nd Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
3rd Place
Sana Medical Group
12099 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(424) 266-8901, sanamedical.com
Best Hospital
1st Place
UCLA Medical Center,
Santa Monica
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org
2nd Place
Providence Saint John’s
Health Center
2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5511, california.providence.org
3rd Place
Cedars-Sinai
Marina del Rey Hospital
4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com
Best Medical Group
1st Place
UCLA Medical Center,
Santa Monica
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org
2nd Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
3rd Place
Cedars-Sinai Medical Group – Marina Del Rey
4676 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-6966, cedars-sinai.org
Best Urgent Care Center
1st Place
Cedars-Sinai Urgent
Care – Playa Vista
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd.,
Runway at Playa Vista
(424) 315-2220, cedars-sinai.org
2nd Place
Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, pvmedcenter.com
3rd Place
Santa Monica Urgent Care
524 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2273, urgentmednetwork.com
Best Dental Office
1st Place
Elegant Dentistry
13400 W. Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey; (310) 881-8656
elegantdentistry.net
2nd Place
Del Rey Dental
8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com
3rd Place
Playa Vista Dental Care
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 589-3146, playavistadentalcare.com
Best Optometry Group
1st Place
Del Rey Optometry
8511 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 577-6401, delreyoptometry.com
2nd Place
Family Eye Care Center
of Optometry
8735 La Tijera Blvd.,
Westchester; (310) 670-4411
familyeyecareoptometrist.com
3rd Place
Westchester
Eyecare Center
8610 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Westchester; (310) 670-1888
westchestereyecarecenter.com
Best Acupuncture Center
1st Place
Santa Monica Healing Arts
12304 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica; (310) 207-0222
santamonicahealingarts.com
2nd Place
Yo San University
13315 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-3006, yosan.edu
3rd Place
Tao of Wellness
2825 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 917-2200, taoofwellness.com
Best Massage Therapy
1st Place
The Massage Place
2901 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-9484, themassageplaceop.com
2nd Place
Happy Feet Spa
10802 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 839-9626, happyfeetspa.net
3rd Place
Marina Massage
13456 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-0555, marinamassage.com
Best Chiropractor
1st Place
Dr. Michael Billauer
Los Angeles Wellness Institute
2901 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(424) 309-1369, drbillauer.com
2nd Place
Dr. Eric Dahlstrom
Santa Monica Healing Arts
12304 Santa Monica Blvd.,
Santa Monica; (310) 207-0222,
santamonicahealingarts.com
3rd Place
Dr. Danielle Sager
Whole Balance Chiropractic
13101 Washington Blvd.,
Mar Vista, (310) 455-6088
venicefamilyfriendlychiropractic.com
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
1st Place
Dr. Grant Stevens
Marina Plastic Surgery
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com
2nd Place
Dr. Luis Macias
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com
3rd Place
Dr. Michael Zarrabi
2001 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 584-9990, drzarrabi.com
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
1st Place
Marina Plastic Surgery
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com
2nd Place
Marina View Surgery
Center
4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com
3rd Place
Younique Surgery
Center & Medical Spa
1551 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 434-0044
youniquecosmeticsurgery.com
Best Dermatology Clinic
1st Place
The Institute
at Marina Plastic Surgery
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinamedspa.com
2nd Place
Advance Dermatology & Laser Medical Center
4560 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 577-7544, drpatellaser.com
3rd Place
Marcia Glenn
Dermatology Center
4644 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-7658, odysseymedispa.com
Best Sports Medicine Center
1st Place
Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute
200 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2663, cedars-sinai.org
2nd Place
DISC Sports & Spine Center
13160 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-0415, discmdgroup.com
3rd Place
Marina Spine Center
4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 448-7890, marinaspinecenter.com
Best Local Pharmacy
1st Place
Playa Pharmacy & Compounding
8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 823- 4500, playapharmacy.com
2nd Place
Marina del Rey Pharmacy
4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5311, marinadelreypharmacy.com
3rd Place
Ocean Park Pharmacy
2731 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-5705