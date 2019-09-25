Best Bar

1st Place

Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

3rd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

Best Happy Hour

1st Place

Ruth’s Chris

Steak House

4:30 to 11 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 821-4593, ruthschris.com

2nd Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar

at Marina del Rey Hotel

4 to 6 p.m. daily

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com

3rd Place

Enterprise Fish Co.

4 to 7 p.m. daily, 174 Kinney St.,

Santa Monica; (310) 392-8366

enterprisefishcosantamonica.com

Best Bartender

1st Place

Rocky at Prince O’Whales

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

2nd Place

Melissa at Hinano Café

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

3rd Place

Kelli at 90 West

12740 Culver Blvd., Del Rey

(310) 821-4000, 90westlounge.com

{Playtime}

Best Karaoke

1st Place

Backstage Bar

7:30 p.m. to close, Thu.-Sat.

10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 839-3892, backstageculvercity.com

2nd Place

The Shack

10:30 p.m. Weds. & Fri.

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

3rd Place

Prince O’Whales

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tues., Thur. & Sun.

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

Best Comedy Night

1st Place

Venice Underground Comedy

at The Townhouse &

Del Monte Speakeasy

9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com

2nd Place

The Secret Show

at The Blind Barber

7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday

of each month, 10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City; (310) 841-6679

blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com

3rd Place

Serving Up Comedy

at The Warehouse

(currently on hiatus)

4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5451

servingupcomedy.com

Best Dance Club

1st Place

The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com

2nd Place

The Circle Bar

2926 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-0508, circle-bar.com

3rd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

Best Live Music Venue

1st Place

McCabe’s

Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com

2nd Place

Harvelle’s

1432 4th St., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1676, santamonica.harvelles.com

3rd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

Best Jazz Hang

1st Place

Harvelle’s

1432 4th St., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1676, santamonica.harvelles.com

2nd Place

The Jazz Bakery

(at the Moss Theatre)

3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

(310) 271-9039, jazzbakery.org

3rd Place

Industry Café & Jazz

6039 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 202-6633, industrycafela.com

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1st Place

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

2nd Place

House of Billiards

1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com

3rd Place

Hinano Café

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

{Destination}

Best Sports Bar

1st Place

Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com

Best Dive Bar

1st Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

2nd Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

3rd Place

Prince O’Whales

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

Best Hotel Bar

1st Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place

Terrazza Lounge at Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

(310) 581-7714, hotelcasadelmar.com

3rd Place

High Rooftop Lounge

at Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice

(424) 214-1062, hotelerwin.com

Best Wine Bar

1st Place

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com

2nd Place

Bacari PdR

6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com

3rd Place (TIE)

Zinque

600 Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 437-0970, lezinque.com

&

Venice Beach Wines

529 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com

{Drinks}

Best Craft Beer Selection

1st Place

Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 736-2224. fathersoffice.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

Library Alehouse

2911 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 314-4855, libraryalehouse.club

Best Local Brewer

1st Place (TIE)

Three Weavers

1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la

&

Firestone Walker’s

The Propagator

3205 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com

2nd Place

El Segundo Brewing Co.

140 Main St., El Segundo

(310) 529-3882, elsegundobrewing.com

3rd Place

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 828-7629, santamonicabrewworks.com

Best Craft Cocktails

1st Place

The Lincoln

2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice,

(310) 822-1715, thelincolnvenice.com

2nd Place

The Corner Door

12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com

3rd Place

Chestnut Club

1348 14th St., Santa Monica

(310) 393-1348

thechestnutclubsm.com

Best Margarita

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 W. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Blvd., Westchester; (310) 645-8692

pacoscantina.com

2nd Place

Casablanca

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-5751, casablancarestaurant.net

3rd Place

El Cholo Santa Monica

1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com

{After Last Call}

Best Late-Night Eats

1st Place

Johnnie’s Pastrami

4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-6654

2nd Place

Killer Café

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com

3rd Place

Mel’s Drive-In Santa Monica

1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com