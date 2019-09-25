Best Bar
1st Place
Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
3rd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
Best Happy Hour
1st Place
Ruth’s Chris
Steak House
4:30 to 11 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 821-4593, ruthschris.com
2nd Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar
at Marina del Rey Hotel
4 to 6 p.m. daily
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com
3rd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
4 to 7 p.m. daily, 174 Kinney St.,
Santa Monica; (310) 392-8366
enterprisefishcosantamonica.com
Best Bartender
1st Place
Rocky at Prince O’Whales
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com
2nd Place
Melissa at Hinano Café
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
3rd Place
Kelli at 90 West
12740 Culver Blvd., Del Rey
(310) 821-4000, 90westlounge.com
{Playtime}
Best Karaoke
1st Place
Backstage Bar
7:30 p.m. to close, Thu.-Sat.
10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 839-3892, backstageculvercity.com
2nd Place
The Shack
10:30 p.m. Weds. & Fri.
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
3rd Place
Prince O’Whales
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tues., Thur. & Sun.
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com
Best Comedy Night
1st Place
Venice Underground Comedy
at The Townhouse &
Del Monte Speakeasy
9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com
2nd Place
The Secret Show
at The Blind Barber
7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday
of each month, 10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City; (310) 841-6679
blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com
3rd Place
Serving Up Comedy
at The Warehouse
(currently on hiatus)
4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5451
servingupcomedy.com
Best Dance Club
1st Place
The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com
2nd Place
The Circle Bar
2926 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-0508, circle-bar.com
3rd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
Best Live Music Venue
1st Place
McCabe’s
Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com
2nd Place
Harvelle’s
1432 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1676, santamonica.harvelles.com
3rd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
Best Jazz Hang
1st Place
Harvelle’s
1432 4th St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1676, santamonica.harvelles.com
2nd Place
The Jazz Bakery
(at the Moss Theatre)
3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica
(310) 271-9039, jazzbakery.org
3rd Place
Industry Café & Jazz
6039 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 202-6633, industrycafela.com
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1st Place
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
2nd Place
House of Billiards
1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com
3rd Place
Hinano Café
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
{Destination}
Best Sports Bar
1st Place
Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, the-shacks.com
Best Dive Bar
1st Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
2nd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
3rd Place
Prince O’Whales
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com
Best Hotel Bar
1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com
2nd Place
Terrazza Lounge at Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-7714, hotelcasadelmar.com
3rd Place
High Rooftop Lounge
at Hotel Erwin
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice
(424) 214-1062, hotelerwin.com
Best Wine Bar
1st Place
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com
2nd Place
Bacari PdR
6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com
3rd Place (TIE)
Zinque
600 Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 437-0970, lezinque.com
&
Venice Beach Wines
529 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com
{Drinks}
Best Craft Beer Selection
1st Place
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 736-2224. fathersoffice.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
Library Alehouse
2911 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-4855, libraryalehouse.club
Best Local Brewer
1st Place (TIE)
Three Weavers
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la
&
Firestone Walker’s
The Propagator
3205 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com
2nd Place
El Segundo Brewing Co.
140 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 529-3882, elsegundobrewing.com
3rd Place
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 828-7629, santamonicabrewworks.com
Best Craft Cocktails
1st Place
The Lincoln
2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice,
(310) 822-1715, thelincolnvenice.com
2nd Place
The Corner Door
12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com
3rd Place
Chestnut Club
1348 14th St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-1348
thechestnutclubsm.com
Best Margarita
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 W. Centinela Ave., Del Rey;
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Blvd., Westchester; (310) 645-8692
pacoscantina.com
2nd Place
Casablanca
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-5751, casablancarestaurant.net
3rd Place
El Cholo Santa Monica
1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com
{After Last Call}
Best Late-Night Eats
1st Place
Johnnie’s Pastrami
4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-6654
2nd Place
Killer Café
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com
3rd Place
Mel’s Drive-In Santa Monica
1670 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-0139, melsdrive-in.com