BEST BAR
1ST Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
3rd Place
Tompkins Square
Bar & Grill
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com
BEST HAPPY HOUR
1ST Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
3 to 6 p.m. Mon.-Thu. + 3 to 7 p.m. Fri.
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Enterprise Fish Co.
4 to 7 p.m. daily + 9 to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
174 Kinney St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8366
enterprisefishcosantamonica.com
3rd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
4 to 7 p.m. daily
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
BEST BARTENDER
1ST Place
Joey @ The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, facebook.com/theshackpdr
2nd Place
Christine @ Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
3rd Place
Eric @ Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
{PLAY}
BEST COMEDY NIGHT
1ST Place
Venice Underground Comedy
@ The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy
9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com
2nd Place
Neal Brennan and Friends
@ Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater
8 p.m. Tuesdays
1323-A Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica, (310) 451-0850
westsidecomedy.com
3rd Place
The Secret Show
@ The Blind Barber
7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday
of each month
10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City
blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com
BEST KARAOKE NIGHT
1st Place
Backstage Bar
8 p.m. to close Thu., Fri. & Sat.
10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 839-3892
backstageculvercity.com
2nd Place
The Shack
10 p.m. to close Wed. + Fri.
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
3rd Place
The Gaslite
8 p.m. to close Sat.-Thu., 6 p.m. Fri.
2030 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2382, thegaslite.com
BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL
1ST Place
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
2nd Place
House of Billiards
1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com
3rd Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
BEST TRIVIA NIGHT
1st Place
Pop Quiz Team Trivia
@ Tompkins Square Bar & Grill
8 p.m. Wednesdays
8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com
2nd Place
O’Brien’s Irish Pub Quiz
8 p.m. Wednesdays
2226 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5303, obrienspubquiz.com
3rd Place
Trivia Night
@ Cock ‘n’ Bull
8:30 p.m. Thursdays
2947 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-9696
cocknbullbritishpub.com
{MUSIC}
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
1ST Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994
melodylax.com
2nd Place
The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy
52 Windward Ave., Venice
(310) 392-4040
townhousevenice.com
3rd Place
The Birdcage
2640 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-4956
thebirdcagesm.com
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
1st Place
McCabe’s Guitar Shop
3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com
2nd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,
Westchester, (310) 670-1994
melodylax.com
3rd Place
Prince O’Whales
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com
{EXPERIENCE}
BEST SPORTS BAR
1st Place
Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Sports Harbour
13484 W. Washington Blvd.,
Marina del Rey, (310) 823-0933
facebook.com/SportsHarbour
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd, Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
BEST DIVE BAR
1st Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
2nd Place
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
BEST HOTEL BAR
1st Place
SALT
Restaurant & Bar
@ Marina Del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com
2nd Place
High Rooftop Lounge
@ Hotel Erwin
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 452-1111, hotelerwin.com
3rd Place
Hotel Casa Del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com
BEST WINE BAR
1st Place
Bacari PdR
6805 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com
2nd Place
Venice Beach Wines
529 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com
3rd Place
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394, 3504, bodegawinebar.com
{DRINKS}
BEST CRAFT BEER SELECTION
1ST Place
Father’s Office
1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com
2nd Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
3rd Place
The Tripel
333 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0333, thetripel.com
BEST LOCAL BREWER
1st Place
Firestone Walker – The Propagator
3205 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com
2nd Place
Three Weavers Brewing Co.
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
(310) 400- 5830, threeweavers.la
3rd Place
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave.,
Santa Monica, (310) 828-7629
santamonicabrewworks.com
BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS
1st Place
The Lincoln
2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-1715, thelincolnvenice.com
2nd Place
The Corner Door
12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com
3rd Place
Copa d’Oro
217 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 576-3030, copadoro.com
BEST MARGARITA
1st Place
El Cholo
1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com
2nd Place
Casablanca
220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 392-5751
casablancarestaurant.net
3rd Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 391-9616, pacoscantina.com
{EATS}
BEST BAR FOOD
1st Place
Tony P’s
Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
2nd Place
Melody Bar & Grill
9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com
3rd Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222
facebook.com/theshackpdr
BEST LATE-NIGHT EATS
1st Place
Killer Café
4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com
2nd Place
Swingers
802 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com
3rd Place
Johnnie’s Pastrami
4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-6654, johnniespastrami.com