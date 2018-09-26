BEST BAR

1ST Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

3rd Place

Tompkins Square

Bar & Grill

8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

BEST HAPPY HOUR

1ST Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

3 to 6 p.m. Mon.-Thu. + 3 to 7 p.m. Fri.

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Enterprise Fish Co.

4 to 7 p.m. daily + 9 to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

174 Kinney St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-8366

enterprisefishcosantamonica.com

3rd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

4 to 7 p.m. daily

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

BEST BARTENDER

1ST Place

Joey @ The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, facebook.com/theshackpdr

2nd Place

Christine @ Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

3rd Place

Eric @ Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

{PLAY}

BEST COMEDY NIGHT

1ST Place

Venice Underground Comedy

@ The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

9 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040, townhousevenice.com

2nd Place

Neal Brennan and Friends

@ Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater

8 p.m. Tuesdays

1323-A Third Street Promenade,

Santa Monica, (310) 451-0850

westsidecomedy.com

3rd Place

The Secret Show

@ The Blind Barber

7:30 & 9:30 p.m. the last Monday

of each month

10797 Washington Blvd., Culver City

blindbarbersecretshow.tumblr.com

BEST KARAOKE NIGHT

1st Place

Backstage Bar

8 p.m. to close Thu., Fri. & Sat.

10400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 839-3892

backstageculvercity.com

2nd Place

The Shack

10 p.m. to close Wed. + Fri.

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

3rd Place

The Gaslite

8 p.m. to close Sat.-Thu., 6 p.m. Fri.

2030 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-2382, thegaslite.com

BEST PLACE TO SHOOT POOL

1ST Place

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

2nd Place

House of Billiards

1901 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-2120, hobsm.com

3rd Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

BEST TRIVIA NIGHT

1st Place

Pop Quiz Team Trivia

@ Tompkins Square Bar & Grill

8 p.m. Wednesdays

8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1212, t2barandgrill.com

2nd Place

O’Brien’s Irish Pub Quiz

8 p.m. Wednesdays

2226 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-5303, obrienspubquiz.com

3rd Place

Trivia Night

@ Cock ‘n’ Bull

8:30 p.m. Thursdays

2947 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-9696

cocknbullbritishpub.com

{MUSIC}

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

1ST Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994

melodylax.com

2nd Place

The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy

52 Windward Ave., Venice

(310) 392-4040

townhousevenice.com

3rd Place

The Birdcage

2640 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-4956

thebirdcagesm.com

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

1st Place

McCabe’s Guitar Shop

3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-4497, mccabes.com

2nd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd.,

Westchester, (310) 670-1994

melodylax.com

3rd Place

Prince O’Whales

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

{EXPERIENCE}

BEST SPORTS BAR

1st Place

Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Sports Harbour

13484 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey, (310) 823-0933

facebook.com/SportsHarbour

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd, Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

BEST DIVE BAR

1st Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

2nd Place

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

BEST HOTEL BAR

1st Place

SALT

Restaurant & Bar

@ Marina Del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 301-1000, marinadelreyhotel.com

2nd Place

High Rooftop Lounge

@ Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 452-1111, hotelerwin.com

3rd Place

Hotel Casa Del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

BEST WINE BAR

1st Place

Bacari PdR

6805 Vista Del Mar, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com

2nd Place

Venice Beach Wines

529 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 606-2529, venicebeachwines.com

3rd Place

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394, 3504, bodegawinebar.com

{DRINKS}

BEST CRAFT BEER SELECTION

1ST Place

Father’s Office

1018 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 736-2224, fathersoffice.com

2nd Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

3rd Place

The Tripel

333 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0333, thetripel.com

BEST LOCAL BREWER

1st Place

Firestone Walker – The Propagator

3205 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com

2nd Place

Three Weavers Brewing Co.

1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

(310) 400- 5830, threeweavers.la

3rd Place

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave.,

Santa Monica, (310) 828-7629

santamonicabrewworks.com

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

1st Place

The Lincoln

2536 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-1715, thelincolnvenice.com

2nd Place

The Corner Door

12477 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-5810, cornerdoorla.com

3rd Place

Copa d’Oro

217 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 576-3030, copadoro.com

BEST MARGARITA

1st Place

El Cholo

1025 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 899-1106, elcholo.com

2nd Place

Casablanca

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 392-5751

casablancarestaurant.net

3rd Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 391-9616, pacoscantina.com

{EATS}

BEST BAR FOOD

1st Place

Tony P’s

Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

2nd Place

Melody Bar & Grill

9132 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-1994, melodylax.com

3rd Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222

facebook.com/theshackpdr

BEST LATE-NIGHT EATS

1st Place

Killer Café

4213 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com

2nd Place

Swingers

802 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 393-9793, swingersdiner.com

3rd Place

Johnnie’s Pastrami

4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-6654, johnniespastrami.com