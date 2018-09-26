Best Of the Westside: Services

{FINANCE} Best Credit Union 1st Place

Kinecta Federal Credit Union

8601 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-9672

3027 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-5795

kinecta.org 2nd Place

First Entertainment

Credit Union

2425 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

11052 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(888) 800-3328, firstent.org 3rd Place

Wescom Credit Union

10970 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(888) 493-7266, wescom.org Best Accounting Firm 1st Place

Sarlo Income Tax

1842 Washington Way, Venice

(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com 2nd Place

Richard Moon & Associates

5777 W. Century Blvd., Westchester

(310) 484-0800, rmacpas.com 3rd Place

Jeannine Young & Associates

1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-1556 Best Financial Advisor 1st Place

Michael Laine

Laine Wealth Management

126 Lomita St., El Segundo

(310) 568-4516

lainewealthmanagement.com 2nd Place

Ellen B. Holden, CFP

(310) 287-2095, holdenfp.com 3rd Place

Gerber Kawasaki

2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com {REAL ESTATE} Best Mortgage Lender 1st Place

RPM Mortgage

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-7700, rpm-mtg.com 2nd Place

CP Financial

12012 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com 3rd Place

Bob & Cheryl Herrera

Real Estate Services

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 985-5427, presnow.com Best Real Estate Agent 1st Place

Stephanie Younger

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com 2nd Place

Michelle Martino

Keller Williams Silicon Beach

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 880-0789, kwsiliconbeach.com 3rd Place

Tami Halton Pardee

Halton Pardee

1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

12410 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

1626 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 907-6517, haltonpardee.com Best Real Estate Team 1st Place

Stephanie Younger Group

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com 2nd Place

Bizzy Blondes

3516 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista

(310) 301-2323, thebizzyblondes.com 3rd Place

Fineman Suarez

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 862-1761, finemansuarez.com Best Real Estate Company 1st Place

Keller Williams Silicon Beach

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 305-8333, kwsiliconbeach.com 2nd Place

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, compass.com/la 3rd Place

Re/Max Estate Properties

124 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 577-5300

7131 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 802-6000

remax.com {SPECIALTY SERVICES} Best Architecture Firm 1st Place

Robert Sawyer Architects & Construction

8116 Gonzaga Ave., Westchester

(310) 699-8723, rsarch.org 2nd Place

David Hertz & The Studio

of Environmental Architecture

57 Market St., Venice

(310) 829-9932, davidhertzfaia.com 3rd Place

Marmol Radziner

12210 Nebraska Ave., West L.A.

(310) 826-6222, marmol-radziner.com Best Interior Designer 1st Place

Amy DeVault Interior Design

13322 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 450-6626, amydevault.com 2nd Place

Cynthia Marks Interiors

2701 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 391-6190

cynthiamarksinteriors.com 3rd Place

JAZ Design

2202 Hill St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-2056, jazdesign.com Best Law Firm 1st Place

Voss, Silverman & Braybrooke

4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 800,

Marina del Rey, (310) 306-0515

vsbllp.com 2nd Place

Vergari & Napolitano

5777 W. Century Blvd., Ste. 1580, Westchester, (310) 410-4014

vn-law.com 3rd Plac0e

Law Offices of

Valeria C. Velasco

8055 W. Manchester Ave., Ste. 710,

Playa del Rey, (310) 821-7890

probateandestateplanningbyvalvelasco.com Best Childcare Center 1st Place

LMU Children’s Center

1 Loyola Marymount University Dr., Ste. 1000, Westchester, (310) 258-8900

lmu.edu/lmucc 2nd Place

A Kid’s Place

12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com 3rd Place

Carousel Preschool & Infant Center

7899 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 216-6641, carouselschool.com Best Hotel 1st Place

Shutters

on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-0030

shuttersonthebeach.com 2nd Place

The Ritz-Carlton,

Marina del Rey

4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

3rd Place

The Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com Best Art & Picture Framing 1st Place

Sherman Gallery

4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1001, shermangallery.net 2nd Place

Mittel’s Art & Frame Center

2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com 3rd Place

L.A. Art Exchange

922 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-6866, laartexchange.com Best Dry Cleaner 1st Place

Hangers Cleaners & Laundry

800 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 827-9565 2nd Place

The Cleaning Baron

566 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey, (310) 823-8003

cleaningbaron.com 3rd Place

Hollyway Cleaners

at Playa Vista

13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista

(310) 862-5790, hollywaycleaners.com Best Local Moving Company 1st Place

Starving Students Movers

(888) 931-6683, ssmovers.com 2nd Place

The Padded Wagon

(323) 263-4200, paddedwagon.com 3rd Place

Armor Moving Co.

(310) 836-0792

armormovingandstorage.com Best Plumbing Service 1st Place

R+D Plumbing

and Rooter

12607 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 915-1530 2nd Place

Gerhard Weise Plumbing

Westchester, (310) 641-5404

gerhardweiseplumbing.com 3rd Place

Russell’s Plumbing

7607 Midfield Ave., Westchester

(310) 670-5537 {PUBLIC SERVICE} Best Local Elected Public Official 1st Place

Congressman

Ted Lieu

1600 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 321-7664, lieu.house.gov 2nd Place

L.A. City Councilman

Mike Bonin

7166 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester, (310) 568-8772

11thdistrict.com 3rd Place

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

200 N. Spring St., DTLA

(213) 978-0600, lamayor.org Best Nonprofit Organization 1st Place

Heal the Bay

1444 9th St., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org 2nd Place

Didi Hirsch Mental

Health Services

4760 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 390-6612, didihirsch.org 3rd Place

Venice Family Clinic

604 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org {EDUCATION} Best High School 1st Place

Venice High School

13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 577-4200

venicehs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com 2nd Place

Santa Monica High School

601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-3204, samohi.smmusd.org 3rd Place

Culver City High School

4401 Elenda St., Culver City

(310) 842-4200, cchs.ccusd.org Best Elementary or Middle School 1st Place

WISH Charter School

6550 W. 80th St., Westchester

(310) 642-9474, wishcharter.org 2nd Place

Coeur d’Alene Avenue

Elementary School

810 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice

(310) 821-7813, cdavenice.org 3rd Place

Goethe International

Charter School

12500 Braddock Dr., Del Rey

(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org Best Preschool 1st Place

Bilingual Ecole

Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org 2nd Place

Montessori PreSchool

12676 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 305-0226, montessoripreschool.us 3rd Place

Young Minds Learning

Academy

2802 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 827-1144, youngmindsla.com Best Private School 1st Place

St. Mark School

912 Coeur D’Alene Ave., Venice

(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com 2nd Place

Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

Elementary School: 1715 Olympic Blvd.,

Santa Monica, (310) 828-1196

Middle and Upper: 1714 21st St.,

Santa Monica, (310) 829-7391

xrds.org 3rd Place

Westside Neighborhood School

5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey

(310) 574-8650, wnsk8.com Best Afterschool Enrichment Program 1st Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice

2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org 2nd Place

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org/westchester 3rd Place

Venice Arts

13445 Beach Ave., Del Rey

(310) 392-0846, venicearts.org Best Coding School 1st Place

Beach Coders Academy

1101 N. Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(424) 254-9650, beachcoders.com 2nd Place

CodeREV Kids

1639 16th St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4984, coderevkids.com 3rd Place

General Assembly

1520 2nd St., Santa Monica

(213) 263-4147, generalassemb.ly Best Local College or University 1st Place

Loyola Marymount University

1 LMU Drive, Westchester

(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu 2nd Place

Santa Monica College

1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 434-4000, smc.edu 3rd Place

West Los Angeles College

9000 Overland Ave., Culver City

(310) 287-4200, wlac.edu {PETS} Best Veterinary Clinic 1st Place

Bay Cities Veterinary Hospital

13476 W. Washington Blvd.,

Marina del Rey, (310) 821-4967

vcahospitals.com/bay-cities 2nd Place

Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center

4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-7297, shanevet.com 3rd Place

VCA Marina Animal Hospital

2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 306-8707, vcahospitals.com/marina Best Pet Groomer 1st Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8500

12746 Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista

(323) 524-9400

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2004

healthyspot.com 2nd Place

Dogromat

12926 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8885 3rd Place

Seaside Grooming

318 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-7798 {AUTOMOTIVE} Best Auto Body Shop 1st Place

Marina West

Auto Body

12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey

(310) 827-4292

marinawestautobody.com

2nd Place

Marina Auto Body

721 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-6615, marinaautobody.com 3rd Place

Westway Auto Body &

Paint Shop

1718 20th St., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0151, westwayautobody.com Best Auto Repair Shop 1st Place

Playa West Automotive

8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-9115 2nd Place

Marina Shell

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330

marinashell.mechanicnet.com 3rd Place

Modesti’s Car Care Center

12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 827-2400, modestis.com Best Auto Dealership Repair Service 1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com 2nd Place

W.I. Simonson

1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(855) 677-2690, wisimonson.net 3rd Place

Airport Marina Honda

5850 W. Centinela Ave., Westchester

(310) 651-8629, airportmarinahonda.com Best Oil Change Service 1st Place

Marina Shell

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330

marinashell.mechanicnet.com 2nd Place

Handy J

12681 Washington Blvd.,

Mar Vista, (310) 398-6211

handyj-carwash.com 3rd Place

Modesti’s Car Care

12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 827-2400, modestis.com Best Auto Detailing or Car Wash 1st Place

Handy J

12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com 2nd Place

Westchester

Hand Wash

8801 Sepulveda Westway, Westchester

(310) 348-9677

westchesterhandwash.com 3rd Place

Beach Cities Car Wash

2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-9274