{Finance}
Best Credit Union
1st Place
Kinecta Federal Credit Union
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;
(310) 410-9672
3027 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 297-4350
kinecta.org
2nd Place
First Entertainment
Credit Union
2425 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
11052 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(888) 800-3328, firstent.org
3rd Place
Los Angeles Federal
Credit Union
3850 Culver Center Dr., Culver City
(877) 695-2338, lafcu.org
Best Accounting Firm
1st Place
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1556
2nd Place
Sarlo Income Tax Service
1842 Washington Way, Venice
(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com
3rd Place
David Stern & Associates
6100 Center Drive, Westchester
(310) 739-1331
Best Financial Advisor
1st Place
Hatem Dhiab
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com
2nd Place
Michael Laine
Laine Wealth Management
126 Lomita St., El Segundo
(310) 568-4516
lainewealthmanagement.com
3rd Place
Rose Greene
Rose Greene Financial Services
2665 30th St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com
{Real Estate}
Best Mortgage Lender
1st Place
RPM Mortgage
4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-7777, rpm-mtg.com
2nd Place
CP Financial and CP
Realty Inc.
12012 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com
3rd Place
Carly Saltzman, PNC Bank
21250 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
(310) 938-9300
Best Real Estate Agent
1st Place
Stephanie Younger
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
2nd Place
Tami Halton Pardee
Halton Pardee + Partners, Inc.
12410 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 907-6517
haltonpardee.com
3rd Place
Amy Nelson Frelinger
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 951-0416, amyfrelinger.elliman.com
Best Real Estate Team
1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
2nd Place
Fineman Suarez
Real Estate Team
Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-1761, finemansuarez.com
3rd Place
Jesse Weinberg & Associates
Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(800) 804-9132, jesseweinberg.com
Best Real Estate Company
1st Place
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, compass.com
2nd Place
Keller Williams
Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8333, kwsiliconbeach.com
3rd Place
RE/MAX Estate Properties
124 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey;
(310) 577-5300
7131 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester; (310) 802-6000
remax.com
{Automotive}
Best Auto Body Shop
1st Place
Marina Auto Body
721 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-6615, marinaautobody.com
2nd Place
Marina West Auto Body
12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey
(310) 827-4292
marinawestautobody.com
3rd Place
Prestige Coach Craft
4131 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1777, 1bodyshop.com
Best Auto Dealership Repair Service
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
W. I. Simonson
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 526-4700, wisimonson.net
3rd Place
Airport Marina Honda
5850 W. Centinela Ave., Westchester
(310) 651-8629, airportmarinahonda.com
Best Auto Repair Shop
1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com
2nd Place
Marina Shell
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330
marinashell.mechanicnet.com
3rd Place
Gary’s Pit Stop
8131 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 338-7260
Best Auto Detailing /
Car Wash
1st Place
Handy J Car Wash
12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com
2nd Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 Sepulveda Westway, Westchester
(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com
3rd Place
Beach Cities Car
Wash & Detail
2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-9274, beachcitieswash.com
Best Oil Change Service
1st Place
Marina Shell
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330
marinashell.mechanicnet.com
2nd Place
Handy J Car Wash
12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com
3rd Place
Modesti’s Car Care Center
12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 827-2400, modestis.com
{Education & Childcare}
Best Childcare Center
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University’s Children’s Center
1 LMU Dr., Westchester
(310) 258-8900, lmu.edu/lmucc
2nd Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
3rd Place
A Kid’s Place
12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com
Best Elementary or Middle School
1st Place
Goethe International Charter School
12500 Braddock Dr., Del Rey
(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org
2nd Place
WISH Charter
Elementary School
6550 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 642-9474, wishcharter.org
3rd Place
Playa Vista
Elementary School
13150 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com
Best High School
1st Place
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-4200
venicehs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
2nd Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204, samohi.smmusd.org
3rd Place
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org
Best Preschool
1st Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
2nd Place
Westchester
Lutheran Preschool
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
3rd Place
Covenant Presbyterian Preschool
6323 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 670-5758, covla.org
Best Private School
1st Place
St. Mark School
912 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice
(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com
2nd Place
Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
Elementary: 1715 Olympic Blvd.,
Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196
Middle and Upper: 1714 21st St.,
Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391
xrds.org
3rd Place
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey
(310) 574-8650, wns-la.org
Best Coding School
1st Place
Digital Dragon
1453 14th St., Santa Monica
(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co
2nd Place
Codesmith
1600 Main St., Venice
(323) 450-0575, codesmith.io
3rd Place (TIE)
CodeREV Kids
1639 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4984
coderevkids.com
&
ASTEME Learning Center
11672 Gateway Blvd., 90064
(802) 468-7836, asteme.com
Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org
2nd Place
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org/westchester
3rd Place
Boys & Girls Clubs
of Santa Monica
1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 394-2582, smbgc.org
Best Westside College or University
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu
2nd Place
Santa Monica College
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 434-4000, smc.edu
3rd Place
Otis College of Art & Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 665-6800, otis.edu
{Pets}
Best Veterinary Clinic
1st Place
VCA Marina Bay Cities Animal Hospital
2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 306-8707, vcahospitals.com/marina
2nd Place
Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297, facebook.com/shanevet
3rd Place
Mar Vista Animal
Medical Center
3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6741, marvistavet.com
Best Adoption Service
1st Place
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org
2nd Place
Adopt & Shop
4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org
3rd Place
West Los Angeles
Animal Center
11361 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.
(888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com
Best Pet Boarding
1st Place
Doggie Central
11818 Teale St., Culver City
(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com
2nd Place
Wags 2 Whiskers
3729 S. Robertson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 202-9247, w2w.dog
3rd Place
Melissa’s Mutt Hut & Cat Shack
1848 20th St., Santa Monica
(310) 546-0021, gotmutt.com
Best Pet Grooming
1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;
(310) 827-8500
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Runway at
Playa Vista; (323) 524-9400
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
2nd Place
The Dogromat
12926 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8885
3rd Place
Westside Animal
Grooming Zone (WAGZ)
8728¼ S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 306-1090, wagzinc.com
{Public Service}
Best Local Elected Public Official
1st Place
Congressman
Ted Lieu
1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A.;
(323) 651-1040
1600 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach;
(310) 321-7664
lieu.house.gov
2nd Place
Los Angeles City
Councilman Mike Bonin
7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester; (310) 568-8772
1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A.; (310) 575-8461
11thdistrict.com
3rd Place
Congresswoman Maxine Waters
10124 S. Broadway, South L.A.
(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov
Best Nonprofit Organization
1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org
2nd Place
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org
3rd Place
Safe Place for Youth
2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org
{Specialty Services}
Best Architecture Firm
1st Place
David Hertz Architects
57 Market St., Venice
(310) 829-9932, davidhertzfaia.com
2nd Place
Robert Sawyer Architects & Construction
8116 Gonzaga Ave., Westchester
(310) 699-8723, rsarch.org
3rd Place
Reed Architectural Group, Inc.
657 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 393-9128, reedarchgroup.com
Best Interior Designers
1st Place
Kim Alexandriuk
Interior Design
2264 22nd St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7000, alexandriuk.com
2nd Place
Amy DeVault Interior Design
13322 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 450-6626, amydevault.com
3rd Place
Bridgid Coulter Design
1112 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 963-5360, bridgidcoulter.com
Best Law Firm
1st Place
Law Offices of
Valeria C. Velasco
8055 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-7890
probateandestateplanningbyvalvelasco.com
2nd Place
Voss, Silverman & Braybrooke LLP
4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-0515, vsbllp.com
3rd Place
Law Office of Edgar Saenz
8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 417-9900, edgarsaenz.com
Best Art or Picture Framing
1st Place
Sherman Gallery
4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1001, shermangallery.net
2nd Place
Mittel’s Art Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com
3rd Place
L.A. Art Exchange
922 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-6866, laartexchange.com
Best Dry Cleaner
1st Place
Hollyway Cleaners
13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5790, hollywaycleaners.com
2nd Place
Hangers Cleaners & Laundry
800 Washington Blvd., Venice; (310) 827-9565
3rd Place
The Cleaning Baron
566 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8003, cleaningbaron.com