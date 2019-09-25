{Finance}

Best Credit Union

1st Place

Kinecta Federal Credit Union

8601 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;

(310) 410-9672

3027 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 297-4350

kinecta.org

2nd Place

First Entertainment

Credit Union

2425 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

11052 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(888) 800-3328, firstent.org

3rd Place

Los Angeles Federal

Credit Union

3850 Culver Center Dr., Culver City

(877) 695-2338, lafcu.org

Best Accounting Firm

1st Place

Jeannine Young & Associates

1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-1556

2nd Place

Sarlo Income Tax Service

1842 Washington Way, Venice

(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com

3rd Place

David Stern & Associates

6100 Center Drive, Westchester

(310) 739-1331

Best Financial Advisor

1st Place

Hatem Dhiab

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com

2nd Place

Michael Laine

Laine Wealth Management

126 Lomita St., El Segundo

(310) 568-4516

lainewealthmanagement.com

3rd Place

Rose Greene

Rose Greene Financial Services

2665 30th St., Santa Monica

(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com

{Real Estate}

Best Mortgage Lender

1st Place

RPM Mortgage

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-7777, rpm-mtg.com

2nd Place

CP Financial and CP

Realty Inc.

12012 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com

3rd Place

Carly Saltzman, PNC Bank

21250 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

(310) 938-9300

Best Real Estate Agent

1st Place

Stephanie Younger

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

2nd Place

Tami Halton Pardee

Halton Pardee + Partners, Inc.

12410 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 907-6517

haltonpardee.com

3rd Place

Amy Nelson Frelinger

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 951-0416, amyfrelinger.elliman.com

Best Real Estate Team

1st Place

The Stephanie Younger Group

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

2nd Place

Fineman Suarez

Real Estate Team

Keller Williams Silicon Beach

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 862-1761, finemansuarez.com

3rd Place

Jesse Weinberg & Associates

Keller Williams Silicon Beach

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(800) 804-9132, jesseweinberg.com

Best Real Estate Company

1st Place

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 499-2020, compass.com

2nd Place

Keller Williams

Silicon Beach

13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 305-8333, kwsiliconbeach.com

3rd Place

RE/MAX Estate Properties

124 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey;

(310) 577-5300

7131 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester; (310) 802-6000

remax.com

{Automotive}

Best Auto Body Shop

1st Place

Marina Auto Body

721 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-6615, marinaautobody.com

2nd Place

Marina West Auto Body

12415 W. Jefferson Blvd., Del Rey

(310) 827-4292

marinawestautobody.com

3rd Place

Prestige Coach Craft

4131 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1777, 1bodyshop.com

Best Auto Dealership Repair Service

1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place

W. I. Simonson

1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 526-4700, wisimonson.net

3rd Place

Airport Marina Honda

5850 W. Centinela Ave., Westchester

(310) 651-8629, airportmarinahonda.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st Place

Playa West Automotive

8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com

2nd Place

Marina Shell

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330

marinashell.mechanicnet.com

3rd Place

Gary’s Pit Stop

8131 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 338-7260

Best Auto Detailing /

Car Wash

1st Place

Handy J Car Wash

12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com

2nd Place

Westchester Hand Wash

8801 Sepulveda Westway, Westchester

(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com

3rd Place

Beach Cities Car

Wash & Detail

2305 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-9274, beachcitieswash.com

Best Oil Change Service

1st Place

Marina Shell

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330

marinashell.mechanicnet.com

2nd Place

Handy J Car Wash

12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com

3rd Place

Modesti’s Car Care Center

12121 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 827-2400, modestis.com

{Education & Childcare}

Best Childcare Center

1st Place

Loyola Marymount University’s Children’s Center

1 LMU Dr., Westchester

(310) 258-8900, lmu.edu/lmucc

2nd Place

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

3rd Place

A Kid’s Place

12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com

Best Elementary or Middle School

1st Place

Goethe International Charter School

12500 Braddock Dr., Del Rey

(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org

2nd Place

WISH Charter

Elementary School

6550 W. 80th St., Westchester

(310) 642-9474, wishcharter.org

3rd Place

Playa Vista

Elementary School

13150 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com

Best High School

1st Place

Venice High School

13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 577-4200

venicehs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

2nd Place

Santa Monica High School

601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-3204, samohi.smmusd.org

3rd Place

El Segundo High School

640 Main St., El Segundo

(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org

Best Preschool

1st Place

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

2nd Place

Westchester

Lutheran Preschool

7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org

3rd Place

Covenant Presbyterian Preschool

6323 W. 80th St., Westchester

(310) 670-5758, covla.org

Best Private School

1st Place

St. Mark School

912 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice

(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com

2nd Place

Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

Elementary: 1715 Olympic Blvd.,

Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196

Middle and Upper: 1714 21st St.,

Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391

xrds.org

3rd Place

Westside Neighborhood School

5401 Beethoven St., Del Rey

(310) 574-8650, wns-la.org

Best Coding School

1st Place

Digital Dragon

1453 14th St., Santa Monica

(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co

2nd Place

Codesmith

1600 Main St., Venice

(323) 450-0575, codesmith.io

3rd Place (TIE)

CodeREV Kids

1639 16th St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4984

coderevkids.com

&

ASTEME Learning Center

11672 Gateway Blvd., 90064

(802) 468-7836, asteme.com

Best Afterschool Enrichment Program

1st Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice

2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org

2nd Place

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org/westchester

3rd Place

Boys & Girls Clubs

of Santa Monica

1238 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 394-2582, smbgc.org

Best Westside College or University

1st Place

Loyola Marymount University

1 LMU Drive, Westchester

(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu

2nd Place

Santa Monica College

1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 434-4000, smc.edu

3rd Place

Otis College of Art & Design

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 665-6800, otis.edu

{Pets}

Best Veterinary Clinic

1st Place

VCA Marina Bay Cities Animal Hospital

2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 306-8707, vcahospitals.com/marina

2nd Place

Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center

4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-7297, facebook.com/shanevet

3rd Place

Mar Vista Animal

Medical Center

3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 391-6741, marvistavet.com

Best Adoption Service

1st Place

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org

2nd Place

Adopt & Shop

4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org

3rd Place

West Los Angeles

Animal Center

11361 W. Pico Blvd., West L.A.

(888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com

Best Pet Boarding

1st Place

Doggie Central

11818 Teale St., Culver City

(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com

2nd Place

Wags 2 Whiskers

3729 S. Robertson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 202-9247, w2w.dog

3rd Place

Melissa’s Mutt Hut & Cat Shack

1848 20th St., Santa Monica

(310) 546-0021, gotmutt.com

Best Pet Grooming

1st Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;

(310) 827-8500

12746 Jefferson Blvd., Runway at

Playa Vista; (323) 524-9400

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 458-2004

healthyspot.com

2nd Place

The Dogromat

12926 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 306-8885

3rd Place

Westside Animal

Grooming Zone (WAGZ)

8728¼ S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 306-1090, wagzinc.com

{Public Service}

Best Local Elected Public Official

1st Place

Congressman

Ted Lieu

1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A.;

(323) 651-1040

1600 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach;

(310) 321-7664

lieu.house.gov

2nd Place

Los Angeles City

Councilman Mike Bonin

7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester; (310) 568-8772

1645 Corinth Ave., West L.A.; (310) 575-8461

11thdistrict.com

3rd Place

Congresswoman Maxine Waters

10124 S. Broadway, South L.A.

(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov

Best Nonprofit Organization

1st Place

Heal the Bay

1444 9th St., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org

2nd Place

Venice Family Clinic

604 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org

3rd Place

Safe Place for Youth

2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org

{Specialty Services}

Best Architecture Firm

1st Place

David Hertz Architects

57 Market St., Venice

(310) 829-9932, davidhertzfaia.com

2nd Place

Robert Sawyer Architects & Construction

8116 Gonzaga Ave., Westchester

(310) 699-8723, rsarch.org

3rd Place

Reed Architectural Group, Inc.

657 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 393-9128, reedarchgroup.com

Best Interior Designers

1st Place

Kim Alexandriuk

Interior Design

2264 22nd St., Santa Monica

(310) 399-7000, alexandriuk.com

2nd Place

Amy DeVault Interior Design

13322 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 450-6626, amydevault.com

3rd Place

Bridgid Coulter Design

1112 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 963-5360, bridgidcoulter.com

Best Law Firm

1st Place

Law Offices of

Valeria C. Velasco

8055 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-7890

probateandestateplanningbyvalvelasco.com

2nd Place

Voss, Silverman & Braybrooke LLP

4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-0515, vsbllp.com

3rd Place

Law Office of Edgar Saenz

8921 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 417-9900, edgarsaenz.com

Best Art or Picture Framing

1st Place

Sherman Gallery

4039 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1001, shermangallery.net

2nd Place

Mittel’s Art Center

2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com

3rd Place

L.A. Art Exchange

922 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-6866, laartexchange.com

Best Dry Cleaner

1st Place

Hollyway Cleaners

13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista

(310) 862-5790, hollywaycleaners.com

2nd Place

Hangers Cleaners & Laundry

800 Washington Blvd., Venice; (310) 827-9565

3rd Place

The Cleaning Baron

566 W. Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-8003, cleaningbaron.com