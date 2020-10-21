Best Credit Union
1st Place
Kinecta Federal Credit Union
8601 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9672
3027 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 297-4350
kinecta.org
READER RECOMMENDED
First Entertainment Credit Union
2425 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
11052 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(888) 800-3328, firstent.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Los Angeles Federal Credit Union
3850 Culver Center Dr., Culver City
(877) 695-2338, lafcu.org
Best Accounting Firm
1st Place
Sarlo Income Tax Service
1842 Washington Way, Venice
(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1556
READER RECOMMENDED
David Stern & Associates
6100 Center Drive, Westchester
(310) 739-1331
Best Financial Advisor
1st Place
Hatem Dhiab
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
2716 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Michael Laine
Laine Wealth Management
126 Lomita St., El Segundo
(310) 568-4516
lainewealthmanagement.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Andrew Rayner
Morgan Stanley
10960 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 2000, West Los Angeles
(310) 443-0522
advisor.morganstanley.com/andrew.rayner
Best Mortgage Lender
1st Place
RPM Mortgage
4640 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-7777, rpm-mtg.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ryan Woodward, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
11111 Santa Monica Blvd., Ste. 350, West Los Angeles
(310) 806-4604
READER RECOMMENDED
Jordan Donolow Mortgage Lending
12400 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 900, West Los Angeles
(626) 768-2001, jordandonolow.com
Best Real Estate Agent
1st Place
Stephanie Younger
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tami Halton Pardee
Halton Pardee + Partners, Inc.
12410 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 907-6517
haltonpardee.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Amy Nelson Frelinger
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 951-0416, amyfrelinger.elliman.com
READER RECOMMENDED
James Suarez
Fineman Suarez
Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Ste. 100, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-1761, sellbuyla.com
Best Real Estate Team
1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Fineman Suarez
Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Ste. 100, Marina del Rey
(310) 862-176, sellbuyla.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Jesse Weinberg and Associates
444 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(800) 804-9132, jesseweinberg.com
Best Real Estate COMPANY
1st Place
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 499-2020, compass.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Keller Williams Silicon Beach
13274 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8333, kwsiliconbeach.com
READER RECOMMENDED
RE/MAX Estate Properties
124 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 577-5300
7131 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 802-6000, remax.com
Best Auto Repair Shop
1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Shell on Lincoln Blvd.
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330, marinashell.mechanicnet.com
Best Auto Detailing or Car Wash
1st Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 Sepulveda Westway, Westchester
(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Handy J Car Wash
12681 Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Lincoln Car Wash & Detailing
1624 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-6915, lincolnblvdcarwash.com
Best Elementary and/or Middle School
1st Place
Goethe International Charter School
12500 Braddock Dr., Del Rey
(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Elementary School
13150 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
Best High School
1st Place
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 577-4200
venicehs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204, samohi.smmusd.org
READER RECOMMENDED
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org
Best Preschool
1st Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran Preschool
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Covenant Presbyterian Preschool
6323 W. 80th St., Westchester
(310) 670-5758, covla.org
Best Private School
1st Place
Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
Elementary: 1715 Olympic Blvd.,
Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196
Middle and Upper: 1714 21st St.,
Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391
xrds.org
READER RECOMMENDED
St. Mark School
912 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice
(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com
READER RECOMMENDED
ASTEME Learning Center
11672 Gateway Blvd., 90064
(802) 468-7836, asteme.com
Best Coding School
1st Place
ASTEME Learning Center
11672 Gateway Blvd., 90064
(802) 468-7836, asteme.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Digital Dragon
1453 14th St., Santa Monica
(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co
READER RECOMMENDED
CodeREV Kids
1639 16th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4984
coderevkids.com
Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org/westchester
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Kumon
8801 S. Sepulveda Blvd Ste. E
Westchester, (424) 226-6284
kumon.com/westchester
Best Westside-based College or University
1st Place
Santa Monica College
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 434-4000, smc.edu
READER RECOMMENDED
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Westchester
(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu
READER RECOMMENDED
Otis College of Art & Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 665-6800, otis.edu
Best Veterinary Clinic
1st Place
Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297, facebook.com/shanevet
READER RECOMMENDED
VCA Marina Bay Cities Animal Hospital
2506 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 306-8707, vcahospitals.com/marina
READER RECOMMENDED
Mar Vista Animal Medical Center
3850 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-6741, marvistavet.com
Best Pet Adoption Service
1st Place
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop
4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org
READER RECOMMENDED
City of Santa Monica Animal Shelter
1640 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 458-8595
animalshelter.org
Best Pet Boarding
1st Place
Urban Dog
1909 Pontius Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 445-1447, urbandog.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Allan’s Pet Center
12003 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(424) 832-3009, allanspetcenter.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Doggie Central
11818 Teale St., Culver City
(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com
Best Pet Grooming
1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Runway at
Playa Vista
(323) 524-9400
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Dogromat
12926 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 306-8885
READER RECOMMENDED
West Coast Grooming Academy @
Wallace Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(626) 239-0741, westcoastgroomingacademy.com
Best Local Public Official
1st Place
Congressman Ted Lieu
1645 Corinth Ave., West Los Angeles
(323) 651-1040
1600 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach
(310) 321-7664
lieu.house.gov
READER RECOMMENDED
Congresswoman Maxine Waters
10124 S. Broadway, South Los Angeles
(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov
READER RECOMMENDED
Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, 11th District
7166 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 568-8772
1645 Corinth Ave., West Los Angeles
(310) 575-8461
11thdistrict.com
Best Nonprofit Organization
1st Place
Safe Place for Youth
2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Heal the Bay
(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org
Best Childcare Center
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
41 Loyola Marymount University Dr., #1000
Westchester
(310) 258-8900, admin.lmu.edu/lmucc
READER RECOMMENDED
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
READER RECOMMENDED
A Kid’s Place Preschool
12306 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com
Best Charity Fundraising Event
1st Place
Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale
Ralph’s parking lot
8824 Sepulveda Blvd.
(310) 677-6132, rotary-westchester.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Holiday Home Tour*
(*Virtual fundraising events will take the place of
the tour this year)
westchestermhg.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Annual No Limit Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament
bgcv.org
Best Community Social Club
1st Place
Rotary Club of Playa Venice Sunrise
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Elks
Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Rotary Club of Westchester
5985 W. Century Blvd., Westchester
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com