Best Of the Westside: Shopping

Best Shopping District 1st Place

Third Street Promenade

downtownsm.com 2nd Place

Westfield Culver City

westfield.com 3rd Place

Abbot Kinney Boulevard

abbotkinneyblvd.com Best Jewelry/Watches 1st Place

Marina Bay

Watch Co.

4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com 2nd Place

Swiss Jewelers

4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace

(310) 822-2753, swissjewelersusa.com 3rd Place

Westchester Watch Works

630 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

(310) 640-1074

westchesterwatchworks.com Best Home Décor 1st Place

The Mart Collective

1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com 2nd Place

General Store

1801 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

310-751-6393, shop-generalstore.com 3rd Place

Interiors Made Eezzy

10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com {Wheels} Best Auto Dealership 1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 526-2300, marinadelreytoyota.com 2nd Place

Lexus of Santa Monica

1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(424) 268-3735, lexussantamonica.com 3rd Place

W. I. Simonson

Mercedes-Benz

1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(800) 784-9247, wisimonson.net Best Motorcycle Shop 1st Place

Bartels’ Harley-Davidson

4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1112, bartelsharley.com 2nd Place

Deus Ex Machina

1001 Venice Blvd., Venice

(888) 515-3387, deuscustoms.com 3rd Place

PCH Powersports

4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com Best Bicycle Shop 1st Place

Helen’s Cycles

2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;

(310) 306-7843

2501 Broadway, Santa Monica;

(310) 829-1836

helenscycles.com 2nd Place

Summit Ski and Cycle

8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com 3rd Place

Bike Attack

12775 W. Millennium Dr.,

Runway at Playa Vista

(310) 862-5001, bikeattack.com Best Skate/Surf Shop 1st Place

ZJ Boarding House

2619 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com 2nd Place

Rip City Skates

2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net 3rd Place

Arbor Collective

102 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 577-1131, arborcollective.com {Provisions} Best Pet Supplies Store 1st Place

Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies

8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;

(310) 342-0239

3860 Centinela Ave., Mar Vista;

(310) 398-2134

5299 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City;

(310) 572-6107

1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-7140

11055 Pico Blvd., West L.A.;

(310) 473-5099

centinelafeed.com 2nd Place

Michelson Found

Animals Adopt & Shop

4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 933-6863

adoptandshop.org 3rd Place

Animal Kingdom

of Santa Monica

300 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica

(310) 392-4074

animalkingdomsm.com Best Grocery Store 1st Place – TIE

Gelson’s

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina Marketplace; (310) 306-2952

2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 581-6450

gelsons.com & Bristol Farms

8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;

(310) 410-0593

3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 829-3137

bristolfarms.com 2nd Place

Mitsuwa Marketplace

3760 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista

(310) 398-2113, mitsuwa.com 3rd Place

Bob’s Market

1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com Best Licensed Recreational Cannabis Retailer 1st Place

MedMen

1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice;

(424) 330-7232

410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice; (310) 399-4307

8740 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester;

(424) 290-8030

medmen.com 2nd Place

Green Dot

4200 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

thegreendotla.com 3rd Place

Marina Caregivers

13453 Beach Ave, Del Rey

(310) 574-4000, marinacaregivers.com Best Wine Shop 1st Place

Lincoln Fine Wines

727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com 2nd Place

Beverage Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey

(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com 3rd Place

Los Angeles Wine Company

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 8, Del Rey

(310) 306-9463, lawineco.com Best Liquor Store 1st Place

Beverage Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey

(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com 2nd Place

Dales Jr Market

8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-6775 3rd Place

Bob’s Market

1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com {enrichment} Best Lingerie Shop 1st Place

A Touch of

Romance

5901 S Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-1346, loverspackage.com

2nd Place

Cupid’s Closet

8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-9080, cupidscloset.com 3rd Place

Footsie

1105 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 393-2205 Best Gift Shop 1st Place

Petals ‘n’ Wax

13432 Maxella Ave., Marina Marketplace

(310) 305-8883, instagram.com/petalsnwax 2nd Place

Lundeen’s

9726 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 842-8400

facebook.com/lundeensgifts 3rd Place

Burro

1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice;

(310) 450-6288

1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica;

(310) 319-2304

burrogoods.com Best Independent Bookstore 1st Place

Small World Books

1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com 2nd Place

Mystic Journey Bookstore

1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-7070

mysticjourneybookstore.com 3rd Place

Beyond Baroque’s Bookstore & Archive

681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3006, beyondbaroque.org Best Comic Book Store 1st Place

Dreamworld Comics

12402 Washington Pl., Mar Vista

(310) 390-7860

dreamworldcomicbooks.com 2nd Place

Geoffrey’s Comics

at Hi De Ho

412 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394-2820, hidehocomics.com 3rd Place

Pulp Fiction Comics

4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 572-6170

pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com Best Record Store 1st Place

Timewarp Records

12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 636-8360

facebook.com/timewarprecordsus 2nd Place

Record Surplus

12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com 3rd Place

Soundsations

8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 641-8877, soundsationsrecords.com Best Arts-and-Crafts Supplies 1st Place

Mittel’s Art & Frame Center

2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com 2nd Place

Sewing Arts Center

3330 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4300, sewingarts.com 3rd Place

Needlepoints West

6227 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com Best Independent Toy Store 1st Place

Puzzle Zoo

1411 Third Street Promenade,

Santa Monica; (310) 393-9201

2910 Main St., Santa Monica;

(310) 396-4331

puzzlezoo.com 2nd Place

HUZZAH! Toys

2122 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com 3rd Place

Big Lou’s Toys & Collectibles

5413 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 849-3967

bigloustoysandcollectibles.com {Resale} Best Thrift Store 1st Place

Council Thrift Shop

12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 572-9158, ncjwla.org 2nd Place

Goodwill Southern California

7600 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

6933 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 981-9191, goodwillsocal.org 3rd Place

Salvation Army

1658 11th St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-7235

santamonicaarc.salvationarmy.org Best Vintage Shop 1st Place

Ms Vintage

314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 314-6999

instagram.com/msvintagepdr 2nd Place

Gotta Have It

1516 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com 3rd Place

Principessa

1323 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-6696, principessavenice.com