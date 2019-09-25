Best Shopping District
1st Place
Third Street Promenade
downtownsm.com
2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
westfield.com
3rd Place
Abbot Kinney Boulevard
abbotkinneyblvd.com
Best Jewelry/Watches
1st Place
Marina Bay
Watch Co.
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com
2nd Place
Swiss Jewelers
4371 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace
(310) 822-2753, swissjewelersusa.com
3rd Place
Westchester Watch Works
630 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 640-1074
westchesterwatchworks.com
Best Home Décor
1st Place
The Mart Collective
1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com
2nd Place
General Store
1801 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
310-751-6393, shop-generalstore.com
3rd Place
Interiors Made Eezzy
10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com
{Wheels}
Best Auto Dealership
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 526-2300, marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
Lexus of Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 268-3735, lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
W. I. Simonson
Mercedes-Benz
1626 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(800) 784-9247, wisimonson.net
Best Motorcycle Shop
1st Place
Bartels’ Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1112, bartelsharley.com
2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387, deuscustoms.com
3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com
Best Bicycle Shop
1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey;
(310) 306-7843
2501 Broadway, Santa Monica;
(310) 829-1836
helenscycles.com
2nd Place
Summit Ski and Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com
3rd Place
Bike Attack
12775 W. Millennium Dr.,
Runway at Playa Vista
(310) 862-5001, bikeattack.com
Best Skate/Surf Shop
1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com
2nd Place
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net
3rd Place
Arbor Collective
102 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 577-1131, arborcollective.com
{Provisions}
Best Pet Supplies Store
1st Place
Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies
8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;
(310) 342-0239
3860 Centinela Ave., Mar Vista;
(310) 398-2134
5299 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City;
(310) 572-6107
1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-7140
11055 Pico Blvd., West L.A.;
(310) 473-5099
centinelafeed.com
2nd Place
Michelson Found
Animals Adopt & Shop
4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 933-6863
adoptandshop.org
3rd Place
Animal Kingdom
of Santa Monica
300 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica
(310) 392-4074
animalkingdomsm.com
Best Grocery Store
1st Place – TIE
Gelson’s
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina Marketplace; (310) 306-2952
2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 581-6450
gelsons.com
&
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester;
(310) 410-0593
3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 829-3137
bristolfarms.com
2nd Place
Mitsuwa Marketplace
3760 S. Centinela Ave., Mar Vista
(310) 398-2113, mitsuwa.com
3rd Place
Bob’s Market
1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com
Best Licensed Recreational Cannabis Retailer
1st Place
MedMen
1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice;
(424) 330-7232
410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice; (310) 399-4307
8740 S Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester;
(424) 290-8030
medmen.com
2nd Place
Green Dot
4200 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
thegreendotla.com
3rd Place
Marina Caregivers
13453 Beach Ave, Del Rey
(310) 574-4000, marinacaregivers.com
Best Wine Shop
1st Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com
2nd Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com
3rd Place
Los Angeles Wine Company
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 8, Del Rey
(310) 306-9463, lawineco.com
Best Liquor Store
1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 306-2822, beveragewarehouse.com
2nd Place
Dales Jr Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775
3rd Place
Bob’s Market
1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com
{enrichment}
Best Lingerie Shop
1st Place
A Touch of
Romance
5901 S Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-1346, loverspackage.com
2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8340 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080, cupidscloset.com
3rd Place
Footsie
1105 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 393-2205
Best Gift Shop
1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina Marketplace
(310) 305-8883, instagram.com/petalsnwax
2nd Place
Lundeen’s
9726 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-8400
facebook.com/lundeensgifts
3rd Place
Burro
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice;
(310) 450-6288
1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica;
(310) 319-2304
burrogoods.com
Best Independent Bookstore
1st Place
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com
2nd Place
Mystic Journey Bookstore
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-7070
mysticjourneybookstore.com
3rd Place
Beyond Baroque’s Bookstore & Archive
681 N. Venice Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3006, beyondbaroque.org
Best Comic Book Store
1st Place
Dreamworld Comics
12402 Washington Pl., Mar Vista
(310) 390-7860
dreamworldcomicbooks.com
2nd Place
Geoffrey’s Comics
at Hi De Ho
412 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-2820, hidehocomics.com
3rd Place
Pulp Fiction Comics
4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6170
pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com
Best Record Store
1st Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 636-8360
facebook.com/timewarprecordsus
2nd Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com
3rd Place
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8877, soundsationsrecords.com
Best Arts-and-Crafts Supplies
1st Place
Mittel’s Art & Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com
2nd Place
Sewing Arts Center
3330 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4300, sewingarts.com
3rd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com
Best Independent Toy Store
1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
1411 Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica; (310) 393-9201
2910 Main St., Santa Monica;
(310) 396-4331
puzzlezoo.com
2nd Place
HUZZAH! Toys
2122 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com
3rd Place
Big Lou’s Toys & Collectibles
5413 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 849-3967
bigloustoysandcollectibles.com
{Resale}
Best Thrift Store
1st Place
Council Thrift Shop
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158, ncjwla.org
2nd Place
Goodwill Southern California
7600 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
6933 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 981-9191, goodwillsocal.org
3rd Place
Salvation Army
1658 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-7235
santamonicaarc.salvationarmy.org
Best Vintage Shop
1st Place
Ms Vintage
314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 314-6999
instagram.com/msvintagepdr
2nd Place
Gotta Have It
1516 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com
3rd Place
Principessa
1323 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6696, principessavenice.com