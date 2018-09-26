Excited about their first date, Travis buys a tiny succulent garden for Emily at Marina del Rey Garden Center, voted Best Plant Nursery. Photo by Ashely Randall

Best Shopping District

1st Place
Third Street Promenade
Downtown Santa Monica
(310) 656-5777, downtownsm.com

2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-5073, westfield.com

3rd Place
Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Venice, abbotkinneyblvd.com

{FASHION}

Best Jewelry

1st Place
Marina Bay Watch Company
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com

2nd Place
Blue Diamond Jewelers
8622 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 417-3090, bluediamondjeweler.com

3rd Place
23rd Street Jewelers
2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0833, 23rdstreetjewelers.com

Best Vintage Clothing

1st Place
Buffalo Exchange
2449 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-7300, buffaloexchange.com

2nd Place
Ms. Vintage
314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 314-6999

3rd Place
Wasteland
1330 Fourth St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620, shopwasteland.com

Best Lingerie

1st Place
A Touch of Romance
5901 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-1346, loverspackage.com

2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8430 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080, cupidscloset.com

3rd Place
Pure Delish
11160 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-2570, puredelish.com
{PROVISIONS}

Best Grocery Store

1st Place
Gelson’s
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-2952
2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 581-6450
gelsons.com

2nd Place
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-0593
3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-3137
bristolfarms.com

3rd Place
Bob’s Market
1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com

Best Farmers Market

1st Place
Santa Monica Farmers Market
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Arizona Avenue; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Arizona and Virginia avenues; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays on Main Street
smgov.net

2nd Place
Mar Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
marvistafarmersmarket.org

3rd Place
Westchester Farmers Market
2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Westchester Park; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in
The Triangle
westchesterfarmersmkt.com

Best Liquor Store

1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com

2nd Place
Dales Jr. Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775
3rd Place
Sunny Liquor & Market
12815 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-7441

Best Wine Shop

1st Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com

2nd Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com

3rd Place
Los Angeles Wine Co.
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 8, Del Rey
(310) 306-9463, lawineco.com

Best Recreational Cannabis Retailer

1st Place
MedMen
1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(424) 330-7232
410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-4307
8749 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(424) 277-9149
medmen.com

2nd Place
Green Goddess Collective
1716 Main St., Venice
(310) 396-7770

3rd Place
Green Dot
4200 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 578-8300, thegreendotla.com

Best Pet Supplies Store

1st Place
Centinela Feed & Supplies
3860 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 398-2134
8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 342-0239
1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-7140
5299 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6107
centinelafeed.com
2nd Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com

3rd Place
Global Pet Food Outlet
4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-3330, globalpetfoodoutlet.com

{WHEELS}

Best Auto Dealer

1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place
Lexus of Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 268-3692, lexussantamonica.com

3rd Place
Toyota of Santa Monica
801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-6982, toyotasantamonica.com

Best Bicycle Shop

1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-7843
2501 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 829-1836
helenscycles.com

2nd Place
Summit Ski & Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com

3rd Place
Wheel World
4051 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-5251, wheelworld.com

Best Motorcycle Shop

1st Place
Bartels’
Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1112, bartelsharley.com

2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387, deuscustoms.com

3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com

Best Skate / Surf Shop

1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com
2nd Place
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net

3rd Place
Rider Shack
13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(877) 577-4225, ridershack.com

{HOME & GARDEN}

Best Home Décor

1st Place
The Mart Collective
1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com

2nd Place
The Sofa Company
2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 838-7632, thesofaco.com

3rd Place
Interiors Made Eezzy
10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com

Best Plant Nursery

1st Place
Marina del Rey Garden Center
13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5956
marinadelreygardencenter.com

2nd Place
Hashimoto Nursery
1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 473-6232, hashimotonursery.com

3rd Place
Rolling Greens
9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 559-8656, rollinggreensnursery.com

Best Thrift / Resale Store

1st Place
Jewish Women’s Conference Council Thrift Shop
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158
11801 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 444-7978
ncjwla.org
2nd Place
Salvation Army Family Store
1658 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-7235, salvationarmyusa.org

3rd Place
St. Matthew’s Thrift Shop
2812 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-9776, stmatthewsthriftshop.com

{ENRICHMENT}

Best Arts & Crafts Supplies

1st Place
Mittel’s Art & Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com

2nd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com

3rd Place
Sewing Arts Center
3330 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4300, sewingarts.com

Best Independent Bookstore

1st Place
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com

2nd Place
Mystic Journey Bookstore
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-7070
mysticjourneybookstore.com

3rd Place
Angel City Books & Records
218 Pier Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 399-8767, angelcitybooks.com

Best Comic Book Store

1st Place
Dreamworld
Comics
12402 Washington Place, Mar Vista
(310) 390-7860
dreamworldcomicbooks.com

2nd Place
Hi De Ho Comics
412 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-2820, hidehocomics.com

3rd Place
Pulp Fiction Comics
4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6170
pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com

Best Record Store

1st Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com

2nd Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 636-8360, facebook.com/timewarprecordsus

3rd Place
Soundstations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8877, soundstationsrecords.com

Best Gift Shop

1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8883

2nd Place
Playa del Rey Florist
307 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0984, playaflowers.com

3rd Place
Marina del Rey Historical Society Gallery & Gift Shop
13737 Fiji Way, Ste. C3, Marina del Rey
(424) 391-6976, marinadelreyhistoricalsociety.org

Best Independent Toy Store

1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
2910 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4331
1411 Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica, (310) 393-9201
puzzlezoo.com

2nd Place
Huzzah! Toys
2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com

3rd Place
A Magic Forest
12512 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 397-9400, amagicforestculvercity.com

