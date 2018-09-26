Best Shopping District

1st Place

Third Street Promenade

Downtown Santa Monica

(310) 656-5777, downtownsm.com

2nd Place

Westfield Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 390-5073, westfield.com

3rd Place

Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Venice, abbotkinneyblvd.com

{FASHION}

Best Jewelry

1st Place

Marina Bay Watch Company

4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com

2nd Place

Blue Diamond Jewelers

8622 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 417-3090, bluediamondjeweler.com

3rd Place

23rd Street Jewelers

2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0833, 23rdstreetjewelers.com

Best Vintage Clothing

1st Place

Buffalo Exchange

2449 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 314-7300, buffaloexchange.com

2nd Place

Ms. Vintage

314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 314-6999

3rd Place

Wasteland

1330 Fourth St., Santa Monica

(310) 395-2620, shopwasteland.com

Best Lingerie

1st Place

A Touch of Romance

5901 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-1346, loverspackage.com

2nd Place

Cupid’s Closet

8430 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-9080, cupidscloset.com

3rd Place

Pure Delish

11160 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 836-2570, puredelish.com

{PROVISIONS}

Best Grocery Store

1st Place

Gelson’s

13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 306-2952

2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 581-6450

gelsons.com

2nd Place

Bristol Farms

8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 410-0593

3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-3137

bristolfarms.com

3rd Place

Bob’s Market

1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com

Best Farmers Market

1st Place

Santa Monica Farmers Market

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Arizona Avenue; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Arizona and Virginia avenues; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays on Main Street

smgov.net

2nd Place

Mar Vista Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

marvistafarmersmarket.org

3rd Place

Westchester Farmers Market

2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Westchester Park; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in

The Triangle

westchesterfarmersmkt.com

Best Liquor Store

1st Place

Beverage Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey

(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com

2nd Place

Dales Jr. Market

8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-6775

3rd Place

Sunny Liquor & Market

12815 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 391-7441

Best Wine Shop

1st Place

Lincoln Fine Wines

727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com

2nd Place

Beverage Warehouse

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey

(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com

3rd Place

Los Angeles Wine Co.

4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 8, Del Rey

(310) 306-9463, lawineco.com

Best Recreational Cannabis Retailer

1st Place

MedMen

1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(424) 330-7232

410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-4307

8749 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(424) 277-9149

medmen.com

2nd Place

Green Goddess Collective

1716 Main St., Venice

(310) 396-7770

3rd Place

Green Dot

4200 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 578-8300, thegreendotla.com

Best Pet Supplies Store

1st Place

Centinela Feed & Supplies

3860 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey

(310) 398-2134

8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 342-0239

1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-7140

5299 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 572-6107

centinelafeed.com

2nd Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8500

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2004

healthyspot.com

3rd Place

Global Pet Food Outlet

4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-3330, globalpetfoodoutlet.com

{WHEELS}

Best Auto Dealer

1st Place

Marina del Rey Toyota

4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com

2nd Place

Lexus of Santa Monica

1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(424) 268-3692, lexussantamonica.com

3rd Place

Toyota of Santa Monica

801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(424) 231-6982, toyotasantamonica.com

Best Bicycle Shop

1st Place

Helen’s Cycles

2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 306-7843

2501 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 829-1836

helenscycles.com

2nd Place

Summit Ski & Cycle

8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com

3rd Place

Wheel World

4051 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 391-5251, wheelworld.com

Best Motorcycle Shop

1st Place

Bartels’

Harley-Davidson

4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1112, bartelsharley.com

2nd Place

Deus Ex Machina

1001 Venice Blvd., Venice

(888) 515-3387, deuscustoms.com

3rd Place

PCH Powersports

4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com

Best Skate / Surf Shop

1st Place

ZJ Boarding House

2619 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com

2nd Place

Rip City Skates

2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net

3rd Place

Rider Shack

13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(877) 577-4225, ridershack.com

{HOME & GARDEN}

Best Home Décor

1st Place

The Mart Collective

1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com

2nd Place

The Sofa Company

2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 838-7632, thesofaco.com

3rd Place

Interiors Made Eezzy

10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com

Best Plant Nursery

1st Place

Marina del Rey Garden Center

13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5956

marinadelreygardencenter.com

2nd Place

Hashimoto Nursery

1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown

(310) 473-6232, hashimotonursery.com

3rd Place

Rolling Greens

9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 559-8656, rollinggreensnursery.com

Best Thrift / Resale Store

1st Place

Jewish Women’s Conference Council Thrift Shop

12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 572-9158

11801 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 444-7978

ncjwla.org

2nd Place

Salvation Army Family Store

1658 11th St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-7235, salvationarmyusa.org

3rd Place

St. Matthew’s Thrift Shop

2812 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 396-9776, stmatthewsthriftshop.com

{ENRICHMENT}

Best Arts & Crafts Supplies

1st Place

Mittel’s Art & Frame Center

2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com

2nd Place

Needlepoints West

6227 W. 87th St., Westchester

(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com

3rd Place

Sewing Arts Center

3330 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-4300, sewingarts.com

Best Independent Bookstore

1st Place

Small World Books

1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com

2nd Place

Mystic Journey Bookstore

1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 399-7070

mysticjourneybookstore.com

3rd Place

Angel City Books & Records

218 Pier Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 399-8767, angelcitybooks.com

Best Comic Book Store

1st Place

Dreamworld

Comics

12402 Washington Place, Mar Vista

(310) 390-7860

dreamworldcomicbooks.com

2nd Place

Hi De Ho Comics

412 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394-2820, hidehocomics.com

3rd Place

Pulp Fiction Comics

4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 572-6170

pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com

Best Record Store

1st Place

Record Surplus

12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.

(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com

2nd Place

Timewarp Records

12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 636-8360, facebook.com/timewarprecordsus

3rd Place

Soundstations

8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester

(310) 641-8877, soundstationsrecords.com

Best Gift Shop

1st Place

Petals ‘n’ Wax

13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-8883

2nd Place

Playa del Rey Florist

307 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0984, playaflowers.com

3rd Place

Marina del Rey Historical Society Gallery & Gift Shop

13737 Fiji Way, Ste. C3, Marina del Rey

(424) 391-6976, marinadelreyhistoricalsociety.org

Best Independent Toy Store

1st Place

Puzzle Zoo

2910 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 396-4331

1411 Third Street Promenade,

Santa Monica, (310) 393-9201

puzzlezoo.com

2nd Place

Huzzah! Toys

2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com

3rd Place

A Magic Forest

12512 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

(310) 397-9400, amagicforestculvercity.com