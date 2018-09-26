Best Shopping District
1st Place
Third Street Promenade
Downtown Santa Monica
(310) 656-5777, downtownsm.com
2nd Place
Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-5073, westfield.com
3rd Place
Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Venice, abbotkinneyblvd.com
{FASHION}
Best Jewelry
1st Place
Marina Bay Watch Company
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com
2nd Place
Blue Diamond Jewelers
8622 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 417-3090, bluediamondjeweler.com
3rd Place
23rd Street Jewelers
2319 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0833, 23rdstreetjewelers.com
Best Vintage Clothing
1st Place
Buffalo Exchange
2449 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 314-7300, buffaloexchange.com
2nd Place
Ms. Vintage
314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 314-6999
3rd Place
Wasteland
1330 Fourth St., Santa Monica
(310) 395-2620, shopwasteland.com
Best Lingerie
1st Place
A Touch of Romance
5901 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-1346, loverspackage.com
2nd Place
Cupid’s Closet
8430 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-9080, cupidscloset.com
3rd Place
Pure Delish
11160 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 836-2570, puredelish.com
{PROVISIONS}
Best Grocery Store
1st Place
Gelson’s
13455 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-2952
2627 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 581-6450
gelsons.com
2nd Place
Bristol Farms
8448 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 410-0593
3105 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-3137
bristolfarms.com
3rd Place
Bob’s Market
1650 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-2493, bobsmkt.com
Best Farmers Market
1st Place
Santa Monica Farmers Market
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Arizona Avenue; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on Arizona and Virginia avenues; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays on Main Street
smgov.net
2nd Place
Mar Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
marvistafarmersmarket.org
3rd Place
Westchester Farmers Market
2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Westchester Park; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in
The Triangle
westchesterfarmersmkt.com
Best Liquor Store
1st Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com
2nd Place
Dales Jr. Market
8105 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6775
3rd Place
Sunny Liquor & Market
12815 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 391-7441
Best Wine Shop
1st Place
Lincoln Fine Wines
727 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-7816, lincolnfinewines.com
2nd Place
Beverage Warehouse
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 21, Del Rey
(310) 821-4555, beveragewarehouse.com
3rd Place
Los Angeles Wine Co.
4935 McConnell Ave., Ste. 8, Del Rey
(310) 306-9463, lawineco.com
Best Recreational Cannabis Retailer
1st Place
MedMen
1310 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(424) 330-7232
410 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-4307
8749 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(424) 277-9149
medmen.com
2nd Place
Green Goddess Collective
1716 Main St., Venice
(310) 396-7770
3rd Place
Green Dot
4200 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 578-8300, thegreendotla.com
Best Pet Supplies Store
1st Place
Centinela Feed & Supplies
3860 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey
(310) 398-2134
8655 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 342-0239
1448 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-7140
5299 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6107
centinelafeed.com
2nd Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
3rd Place
Global Pet Food Outlet
4449 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-3330, globalpetfoodoutlet.com
{WHEELS}
Best Auto Dealer
1st Place
Marina del Rey Toyota
4636 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 439-9894, marinadelreytoyota.com
2nd Place
Lexus of Santa Monica
1501 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 268-3692, lexussantamonica.com
3rd Place
Toyota of Santa Monica
801 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-6982, toyotasantamonica.com
Best Bicycle Shop
1st Place
Helen’s Cycles
2472 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 306-7843
2501 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 829-1836
helenscycles.com
2nd Place
Summit Ski & Cycle
8419 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 568-8357, summitskiandcycle.com
3rd Place
Wheel World
4051 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 391-5251, wheelworld.com
Best Motorcycle Shop
1st Place
Bartels’
Harley-Davidson
4141 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1112, bartelsharley.com
2nd Place
Deus Ex Machina
1001 Venice Blvd., Venice
(888) 515-3387, deuscustoms.com
3rd Place
PCH Powersports
4110 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-3300, pchpower.com
Best Skate / Surf Shop
1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com
2nd Place
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net
3rd Place
Rider Shack
13211 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(877) 577-4225, ridershack.com
{HOME & GARDEN}
Best Home Décor
1st Place
The Mart Collective
1600 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-5142, themartcollective.com
2nd Place
The Sofa Company
2316 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 838-7632, thesofaco.com
3rd Place
Interiors Made Eezzy
10730 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-7265, interiorsmadeeezzy.com
Best Plant Nursery
1st Place
Marina del Rey Garden Center
13198 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5956
marinadelreygardencenter.com
2nd Place
Hashimoto Nursery
1935 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle Japantown
(310) 473-6232, hashimotonursery.com
3rd Place
Rolling Greens
9528 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 559-8656, rollinggreensnursery.com
Best Thrift / Resale Store
1st Place
Jewish Women’s Conference Council Thrift Shop
12120 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 572-9158
11801 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 444-7978
ncjwla.org
2nd Place
Salvation Army Family Store
1658 11th St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-7235, salvationarmyusa.org
3rd Place
St. Matthew’s Thrift Shop
2812 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-9776, stmatthewsthriftshop.com
{ENRICHMENT}
Best Arts & Crafts Supplies
1st Place
Mittel’s Art & Frame Center
2499 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-9500, mittelsartcenter.com
2nd Place
Needlepoints West
6227 W. 87th St., Westchester
(310) 670-4847, needlepointswest.com
3rd Place
Sewing Arts Center
3330 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-4300, sewingarts.com
Best Independent Bookstore
1st Place
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com
2nd Place
Mystic Journey Bookstore
1624 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 399-7070
mysticjourneybookstore.com
3rd Place
Angel City Books & Records
218 Pier Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 399-8767, angelcitybooks.com
Best Comic Book Store
1st Place
Dreamworld
Comics
12402 Washington Place, Mar Vista
(310) 390-7860
dreamworldcomicbooks.com
2nd Place
Hi De Ho Comics
412 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-2820, hidehocomics.com
3rd Place
Pulp Fiction Comics
4328 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 572-6170
pulpfictionbooksandcomics.com
Best Record Store
1st Place
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.
(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com
2nd Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 636-8360, facebook.com/timewarprecordsus
3rd Place
Soundstations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Westchester
(310) 641-8877, soundstationsrecords.com
Best Gift Shop
1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8883
2nd Place
Playa del Rey Florist
307 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0984, playaflowers.com
3rd Place
Marina del Rey Historical Society Gallery & Gift Shop
13737 Fiji Way, Ste. C3, Marina del Rey
(424) 391-6976, marinadelreyhistoricalsociety.org
Best Independent Toy Store
1st Place
Puzzle Zoo
2910 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4331
1411 Third Street Promenade,
Santa Monica, (310) 393-9201
puzzlezoo.com
2nd Place
Huzzah! Toys
2010 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 452-2900, huzzahtoys.com
3rd Place
A Magic Forest
12512 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
(310) 397-9400, amagicforestculvercity.com