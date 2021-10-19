Best of the Westside Dining

Best Restaurant

1st Place

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

Best New Restaurant

1st Place

Loqui

8830 Washington Blvd., Suite 104, Culver City

(949) 997-2800, eatloqui.com

READER RECOMMENDED

UOVO Marina del Rey

4635 Admiralty Way, #105, Marina del Rey

(424) 334-9336, uovo.la

READER RECOMMENDED

West Coast Grill

8311 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-7427, lawestcoastgrill.com

Best Romantic Restaurant

1st Place

C&O Cucina

3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Caffe Pinguini

6935 Pacific Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 306-0117, caffepinguini.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Scopa Italian Roots

2905 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

Best Dining View

1st Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4522, whiskeyreds.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Warehouse

4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5451, mdrwarehouse.com

Best Breakfast/Brunch

1st Place

J Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,

Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Bru’s Wiffle

3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 881-9162

2408 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 453-2787

bruswiffle.com

Best Seaside Restaurant

1st Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

SALT Restaurant & Bar @

Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Killer Shrimp

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com

Best Independent

Coffee House

1st Place

Alana’s Coffee Roasters

12511 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 295-0099, alanascoffeeroasters.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tanner’s Coffee Co.

4342 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 636-2727

200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-2739

tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Cow’s End Cafe

34 Washington Blvd., Venice Beach

(310) 574-1080, thecowsendcafe.com

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1st Place

Bay Cities Italian Deli

& Bakery

1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-8279, baycitiesitaliandeli.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Del Rey Deli Co.

8501 Pershing Dr., Ste. #3, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Fromin’s

1832 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-5443, frominsdeli.com

Best Comfort Food

1st Place

Ronnie’s Diner

12740 Culver Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 578-9399, ronniesdiner.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Killer Cafe

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe

READER RECOMMENDED

The Firehouse

213 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 396-6810, firehousevenice.com

Best Independent Local Steakhouse

1st Place

George Petrelli Steakhouse

5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Galley

2442 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 452-1934, thegalleyrestaurant.net

Best Seafood

1st Place

Killer Shrimp

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Venice Whaler

10 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 821-8737, venicewhaler.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Coni’Seafood Restaurant

3544 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood

(310) 672-2339

4532 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 881-9644

coniseafood.com

Best Pizza

1st Place

Sampa’s Pizza Cafe

534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-4500

2413 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 107

Lomita, (424) 263-5750

sampaspizza.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Good Pizza

8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 827-0500

7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester;

(310) 827-0500

thegoodpizza.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Abbot’s Pizza Company

1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7334, abbotspizzaco.com

Best Barbecue

1st Place

Baby Blues BBQ

444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Maple Block Meat Co.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Outdoor Grill

12630 ½ Washington Pl., Los Angeles

(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com

Best Burger

1st Place

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Apple Pan

10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 475-3585, theapplepan.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best Taco

1st Place

Benny’s Tacos

7101 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles;

(310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 645 8692

pacoscantina.com

Best Fish and Chips

1st Place

Ye Olde King’s Head

116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Wee Chippy

1301 Ocean Front Walk, #9, Venice

(310) 450-0077, weechippy.com

Best Contemporary California Cuisine

1st Place

The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 399-0711, therosevenice.la

READER RECOMMENDED

J Nichols Kitchen

4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,

Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tar & Roses

602 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-0700, tarandroses.com

Best Hotel Restaurant

1st Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Fig @ Fairmont Miramar Hotel

101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 319-3111, figsantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED

1 Pico @ Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com

Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant

1st Place

C&O Cucina

3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Alejo’s Presto Trattoria

Italian Restaurant

8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-0799, alejosrestaurant.com

Best Mexican Restaurant

1st Place

Paco’s Tacos

4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 391-9616

6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 645-8692, pacoscantina.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Casa Sanchez

4500 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 397-9999, casa-sanchez.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Hacienda del Rey

8347 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-8588, haciendarestaurants.com

Best Mediterranean

1st Place

The Tasting Kitchen

1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 392-6644, thetastingkitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Z Garden Mediterranean Cuisine

2350 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-2900, zgardensantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ela Greek Eats

307 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(424) 330-0003, elagreekeats.com

Best Thai Restaurant

1st Place

Natalee Thai

10101 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 202-7003, nataleethai.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ayara Thai

6245 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Thai Talay

18411 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com

Best Doughnuts or Bakery

1st Place

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Randy’s Donuts

829 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(424) 231-7321, randysdonuts.com

READER RECOMMENDED

DK’s Donuts & Bakery

1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

1st Place

Ginger’s Divine Ice Cream & Pops

12550 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 437-0242, gingersicecreams.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Sweet Rose Creamery

2726 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 260-2663 x 2

225 26th St., Suite 51, Brentwood Country Mart

(310) 260-2663 x 1

sweetrosecreamery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars

11551 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

(424) 402-8038

4234 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

(323) 931-5500

4929 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 313-7625

1250 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

(213) 738-7288

mateosicecreamla.com

Best Bargain Eats

1st Place

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Benny’s Tacos

7101 W. Manchester Ave.,

Westchester; (310) 670-8226

915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;

(310) 451-0200

10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;

(424) 298-8327

bennystacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

Best Health Food Store

1st Place

Rainbow Acres Natural Foods

13208 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Co-opportunity Market

Santa Monica

1525 Broadway, Santa Monica

(323) 990-7020, coopportunity.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Urban Nutrition Center

4224 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 822-9006

3015 Main St., Ste. B, Santa Monica

(310) 396-9006

urbannutritioncenter.com

Best Farmers Market

1st Place

Santa Monica Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays

on Arizona Ave. (between 4th & Ocean)

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

on Arizona Ave. (between 2nd & 4th)

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

(at Pico & Cloverfield Blvd)

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays

on Main St.

smgov.net/portals/farmersmarket

READER RECOMMENDED

Mar Vista Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

3826 Grand View Blvd., Los Angeles

marvistafarmersmarket.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Playa Vista Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays

12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista

farmermark.com/playavista

Best of the Westside NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Happy Hour

1st Place

SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Cinco

7241 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester

(310) 910-0895, cincola.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

Best Sports Bar

1st Place

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mo’s Place

203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Shack

185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

Best Dive Bar

1st Place

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Prince O’Whales

335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Chez Jay

1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

Best Hotel Bar

1st Place

High Rooftop Lounge

@ Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave., Venice

(424) 214-1062, hotelerwin.com

READER RECOMMENDED

SALT Restaurant & Bar @

Marina del Rey Hotel

13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey

(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Terrazza Lounge at

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

Best Wine Bar

1st Place

Bacari PDR

6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey

(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Bodega Wine Bar

814 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Zinqué

1440 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 310-2469, lezinque.com

Best Local Brewery/Taphouse

1st Place

Three Weavers Brewing Company

1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la

READER RECOMMENDED

Firestone Walker

The Propagator

3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica Brew Works

1920 Colorado Ave., Suite C, Santa Monica

(310) 828-7629, santamonicabrewworks.com

Best Late Night Eats

1st Place

Johnnie’s Pastrami

4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 397-6654, johnniespastrami.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Killer Cafe

4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe

READER RECOMMENDED

Hinano Cafe

15 Washington Blvd., Venice

(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best of the Westside HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Gym/Workout Center

1st Place

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org

READER RECOMMENDED

The Gym Venice

12257 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 439-2286, thegymvenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica YMCA

1332 6th St., Santa Monica

(310) 393-2721, ymcasm.org

Best Yoga Studio

1st Place

Love Yoga Venice

835 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 905-9997, loveyogaspace.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica Yoga

1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Modo Yoga LA – West

2570 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(888) 663-6523, modoyoga.com

Best Pilates Studio

1st Place

The Studio (MdR)

330 Washington Blvd., Suite B, Marina del Rey

13357 Washington Blvd., Culver City

12775 W. Millennium, Suite 150, Playa Vista

9901 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City

(310) 593-4323

thestudiomdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Archer Pilates & Wellness

6504 Arizona Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 215-0300, archerpilates.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Art of Pilates

165 Culver Blvd., Unit B., Playa del Rey

(310) 574-6000, artofpilatesinc.com

Best Martial Arts Studio

1st Place

Marina Martial Arts

13203 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 821-6768, marinamartialarts.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Krav Maga LA

13347 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 439-2219, rekm.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Inosanto Academy of Martial Arts

13348-13352 Beach Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 578-7773, inosanto.com

Best Dance Studio

1st Place

Arthur Murray Dance Studio

928 Broadway, Santa Monica

(310) 260-8886, dancingsantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED

By Your Side Dance Studio

12613 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 391-0400, byyoursidedancestudio.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Dance Attractions

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

(818) 274-2959, danceattractions.com

Best Hospital

1st Place

UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

1250 16th St., Santa Monica

(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Providence Saint John’s

Health Center

2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 829-5511, providence.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com

Best Dental Office

1st Place

Del Rey Dental

8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Playa Vista Dental Care

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., #5, Playa Vista

(310) 589-3146, playavistadentalcare.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Elegant Dentistry

13400 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 202B,

Marina del Rey

(310) 881-8656, elegantdentistry.net

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

1st Place

Dr. Luis Macias

Aesthetic MdR

13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey

(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Dr. Grant Stevens

Marina Plastic Surgery

4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Dr. David Stoker

Stoker Plastic Surgery

4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey

(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com

Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

1st Place

Aesthetic MdR

Dr. Luis Macias

13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey

(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Marina Plastic Surgery

Dr. Grant Stevens

4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Stoker Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Stoker

4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey

(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com

Best Local Pharmacy

1st Place

Playa Pharmacy & Compounding

8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 823-4500, playapharmacy.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Marina del Rey Pharmacy

4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-5311, marinadelreypharmacy.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ocean Park Pharmacy

2731 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 452-5705

Best Mental Health Service

1st Place

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

4760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 390-6612, didihirsch.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Airport Marina Counseling Service

7891 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-1410, amcshelps.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Life Adjustment Team

4551 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 572-7000, lifeadjustmentteam.com

Best Urgent Care

1st Place

Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care – Playa Vista

12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., 2nd Floor

Runway Playa Vista

(424) 315-2220, cedars-sinai.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Exer Urgent Care

Marina del Rey

4730 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(424) 352-0371, exerurgentcare.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Providence Playa Vista Medical Center

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Suite 1, Playa Vista

(310) 862-0400, providence.org

Best Personal Wellness

1st Place

Abbot Massage

2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Unit A, Venice

(310) 487-2396, abbotmassage.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Silicon Beach Acupuncture & Wellness

12061A Jefferson Blvd., Culver City

(424) 280-6730, siliconbeachacupuncture.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Pause Float Studio

13353 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 439-1972, pausestudio.com

Best of the Westside BEAUTY & STYLE

Best Local Barber Shop

1st Place

Lincoln Barbers

1511 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 451-0990

Facebook.com/lincolnbarberssantamonica

READER RECOMMENDED

Gettin’ Faded Barbershop

8320 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 410-3833

6205 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

(310) 410-3221

facebook.com/gettinfadedlifestyle

READER RECOMMENDED

Jag’s Barber Shop

6233 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

(310) 337-1617, jagsbarbershop.com

Best Hair Salon

1st Place

Killer Hair

13360 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 301-7879, killer-hair.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Beauty Beach Lounge

12751 Millennium Dr., #125, Playa Vista

(310) 862-5555, beautybeachlounge.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Fringe Hair Salon

3015 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-7100, fringesalonla.com

Best Nail Salon

1st Place

Bellagio Nail & Spa

4772 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 305-1400, @bellagionailsnspa

READER RECOMMENDED

Pinkie’s Nail Spa

2806 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 450-2690, @pinkiesnailspa

READER RECOMMENDED

Nancy Nails

13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 116, Marina del Rey

(626) 253-1059

Best Medispa

1st Place

Aesthetic MdR

13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery

4560 Admiralty Way., Ste. 256,

Marina del Rey; (310) 846-8457

marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Skin by Lovely

2730 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 320

Santa Monica

(310) 566-0858, skinbylovely.com

Best Facial

1st Place

Queen Bee Salon & Spa

10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Aesthetic MdR

13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery

4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 256, Marina del Rey

(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

Best Waxing Service

1st Place

Queen Bee Salon & Spa

10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Sugar and Chakras

6209 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

(310) 401-4568, sugarandchakras.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Skin Pro Aesthetics

3007 Washington Blvd., Ste. 110, Marina del Rey

(310) 306-4321, gogetwaxed.com

Best of the Westside SHOPPING

Best Jewelry/Watches

1st Place

Marina Bay Watch Co.

4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Watch Works

630 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo

(310) 640-1074, westchesterwatchworks.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Blue Diamond Jeweler

245 Main St., El Segundo

(310) 322-8060

1009 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 921-8707

4814 E. 2nd St., Long Beach

(562) 433-8222, bluediamondjeweler.com

Best Skate/Surf Shop

1st Place

ZJ Boarding House

2619 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Jack’s Surfboards

2012 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-6569, jackssurfboards.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Rip City Skates

2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net

Best Pet Supplies Store

1st Place

Healthy Spot

12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles

(323) 524-9400

11820 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 554-6441

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2004

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8500

healthyspot.com

READER RECOMMENDED

My Pet Naturally

3240 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 477-3030, mypetnaturally.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Animal Kingdom of

Santa Monica

300 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 392-4074, animalkingdomsm.com

Best Gift Shop

1st Place

Petals ‘n’ Wax

13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-8883, Instagram: @petalsnwax

READER RECOMMENDED

Burro

1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-6288

1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

(310) 319-2304

burrogoods.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Lundeen’s

9726 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(310) 842-8400, Instagram: @lundeensgifts

Best Independent Bookstore

1st Place

The Book Jewel

6259 W 87th St., Westchester

(424) 750-9991, thebookjewel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Village Well Books & Coffee

9900 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(424) 298-8951, villagewell.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Small World Books

1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice

(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com

Best RECORD STORE

1st Place

Timewarp Records

12204 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 636-8360

facebook.com/timewarprecordsus

READER RECOMMENDED

Soundsations

8701 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 641-8877, soundsationsrecords.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Record Surplus

12436 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com

Best Vintage Shop or Thrift Store

1st Place

Ms Vintage

314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 314-6999

instagram.com/msvintagepdr

READER RECOMMENDED

Principessa

1323 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 450-6696, principessavenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Gotta Have It

1516 Pacific Ave., Venice

(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com

Best of the Westside SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

1st Place

David Stern & Associates

6100 Center Drive, Los Angeles

(310) 342-3900

READER RECOMMENDED

Jeannine Young & Associates

1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201, Santa Monica

(310) 399-1556

READER RECOMMENDED

Sarlo Income Tax Service

1842 Washington Way, Venice

(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com

Best Financial Advisor

1st Place

Hatem Dhiab

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

2716 Ocean Park Blvd., #2022, Santa Monica

(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Bernard Reina

Citibank

8800 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 641-6943, citibank.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Rose Greene Financial Services

2665 30th St., Santa Monica

(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com

Best Mortgage Lender

1st Place

Ryan Woodward, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

3015 Main St., Ste. 400, Santa Monica

(310) 791-6077

READER RECOMMENDED

RPM Mortgage

4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 500, Marina del Rey

(310) 574-7700, rpm-mtg.com

READER RECOMMENDED

CP Financial

12012 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com

Best Real Estate Agent

1st Place

Stephanie Younger

The Stephanie Younger Group

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tami Pardee

Pardee Properties

12410 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista

1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

(310) 907-6517

pardeeproperties.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Amy Nelson Frelinger

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

3701 Highland Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach

(310) 951-0416, elliman.com

Best Real Estate Team

1st Place

The Stephanie Younger Group

Compass

7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Tom Corte and Dana Wright

ERA Matilla Realty

225 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey

(310) 578-7777, siliconbeachpros.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Suarez Team

Keller Williams Realty

12130 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista

(310) 862-1761, thesuarezteam.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st Place

Playa West Automotive

8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Marina Shell Service on Lincoln Blvd.

4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 823-2330, marinashell.mechanicnet.com

READER RECOMMENDED

High Tech Auto Service

2700 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 399-9990

Best Auto Detailing

1st Place

Westchester Hand Wash

8801 Sepulveda Westway, Los Angeles

(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Handy J Car Wash

12681 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Lincoln Car Wash & Detailing

1624 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 450-6915, lincolnblvdcarwash.com

Best Elementary and/or Middle School

1st Place

Goethe International Charter School

12500 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles

(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Playa Vista Elementary School

13150 W. Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Lutheran School

7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org

Best High School

1st Place

Santa Monica High School

601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 395-3204, smmusd.org/samohi

READER RECOMMENDED

Venice High School

13000 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 577-4200, venicehs.org

READER RECOMMENDED

El Segundo High School

640 Main St., El Segundo

(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org

Best Preschool

1st Place

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Lutheran Preschool

7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Covenant Presbyterian Preschool

6323 W. 80th St., Los Angeles

(310) 670-5758, covla.org

Best Private School

1st Place

St. Mark School

12 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice

(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Westside Neighborhood School

5401 Beethoven St., Los Angeles

(310) 574-8650, wns-la.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences

Elementary (Norton Campus): 1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196

Middle and Upper School: 1714 21st St.,

Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391

xrds.org

Best STEM or STEAM Classes

1st Place

ASTEME Learning Center

1651 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 650-0919, asteme.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Codesmith

1600 Main St., 1st Floor, Venice

(310) 819-1040, codesmith.io

READER RECOMMENDED

Digital Dragon

1453 14th St., Ste. C, Santa Monica

(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co

Best Afterschool Enrichment Program

1st Place

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice

2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

4500 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

(310) 390-3604, ymcala.org

Best Westside-based College or University

1st Place

Loyola Marymount University

1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles

(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica College

1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 434-4000, smc.edu

READER RECOMMENDED

Otis College of Art & Design

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 665-6800, otis.edu

Best Veterinary Clinic

1st Place

Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center

4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 305-7297, shanevet.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Marina Veterinary Center

8421 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 642-8080, marinavet.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Veterinary Center

& Cat Clinic

8911 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 645-4444, westchestervet.com

Best Pet Adoption Service

1st Place

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop

4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org

READER RECOMMENDED

West Los Angeles Animal Care Center

11361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

(888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com

Best Pet Boarding

1st Place

Wags 2 Whiskers

3729 S. Robertson Blvd., Culver City

(310) 202-9247, w2w.dog

READER RECOMMENDED

Doggie Central

11818 Teale St., Culver City

(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Wags Club

11860 Mississippi Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 473-3333, thewagsclub.com

Best Pet Grooming

1st Place

Healthy Spot

4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey

(310) 827-8500

12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles

(323) 524-9400

1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-2004

healthyspot.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Dogromat

12926 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 306-8885, facebook.com/dpgvenice

READER RECOMMENDED

Westside Animal Grooming Zone (WAGZ)

8728 ¼ S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester

(310) 306-1090, wagzinc.com

Best Local Elected Public Official

1st Place

Congressman Ted Lieu

1645 Corinth Ave., Ste. 101, Los Angeles

(323) 651-1040

1600 Rosecrans Ave., 4th Floor, Manhattan Beach

lieu.house.gov

READER RECOMMENDED

Congresswoman Maxine Waters

2851 W. 120th St., Ste. H, Hawthorne

(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov

READER RECOMMENDED

Supervisor Janice Hahn

500 W. Temple St., Room 822, Los Angeles

(213) 974-4444, hahn.lacounty.gov

Best Nonprofit Organization

1st Place

Heal the Bay

1444 9th St., Santa Monica

(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Venice Family Clinic

604 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Safe Place for Youth

2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice

(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org

Best Childcare Center

1st Place

Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center

1 LMU Dr., #1000, Los Angeles

(310) 258-8900, admin.lmu.edu/lmucc

READER RECOMMENDED

A Kid’s Place Preschool

12306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ecole Claire Fontaine

352 Westminster Ave., Venice

(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

Best of the Westside ARTS & RECREATION

Best Live Theater

1st Place

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City

(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org

READER RECOMMENDED

The Braid (formerly Jewish Women’s Theatre)

2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica

(310) 315-1400, the-braid.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse

8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles

(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

Best Charity Fundraising Event

1st Place

Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale

Ralph’s parking lot, 8824 Sepulveda Blvd.,

Los Angeles

rotary-westchester.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester Elks Lodge’s Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off

8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

elks.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club – Annual BingoFest

Visitation School, 6601 W. 86th Pl., Westchester

playavenice.org

Best Community Social Club

1st Place

Westchester Elks Lodge

Lodge 2050

8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey

(310) 821-3005, elks.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Rotary Club of Westchester

5985 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles

(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

Best Local Museum

1st Place

Wende Museum

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 216-1600, wendemuseum.org

READER RECOMMENDED

California Heritage Museum

2612 Main St., Santa Monica

(310) 392-8537, californiaheritagemuseum.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Heal the Bay Aquarium

1600 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica

(310) 393-6149, healthebay.org

Best Hotel

1st Place

Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey

4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place

North Venice Little League

northvenice.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Beach Cities Volleyball

(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica Little League

smll.com

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place

Venice High Gondoliers Football

gondolierathletics.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Santa Monica High Vikings Football

smmusd.org/samohi

READER RECOMMENDED

Westchester High Comets Basketball

westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

Best Activity on the Water

1st Place

UCLA Marina Aquatic Center

14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Marina del Rey Sportfishing

13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Duchess Yacht Charter Service

4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey

(310) 570-8902, theduchessyacht.com

Best of the Westside Honorable Mentions

DINING

Best Restaurant

Hatchet Hall

J Nichols Kitchen

Best New Restaurant

La La Land Kind Café

La Condesa

Best Romantic Restaurant

Vito Restaurant

Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

Best Dining View

The Penthouse

MariaSol

Best Breakfast/Brunch

Lunetta All Day

Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar

Best Seaside Restaurant

The Warehouse

Beachside Restaurant

& Bar

Best Independent

Coffee House

Dogtown Coffee

Menotti’s Coffee Shop

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

Olive It

The Great Western

Steak & Hoagie Co.

Best Comfort Food

Rae’s Restaurant

Best Independent

Local Steakhouse

Chez Jay

American Beauty

Best Seafood

Santa Monica Seafood

The Lobster

Best Pizza

Santa Monica Pizza Kitchen

South End

Best Barbecue

Morfias

Best Burger

26 Beach

Howard’s famous bacon & avocado burgers

Best Taco

Lanea

Best Fish and Chips

Big Dean’s Ocean Front Café

Britannia Pub

Best Contemporary Californian Cuisine

Great White

Best Hotel Restaurant

Cast & Plow at The

Ritz Carlton

The Veranda Restaurant

at The Georgian Hotel

Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant

Italy’s Little Kitchen

Compari’s Trattoria Pizzeria

Best Mexican Restaurant

Don Antonio’s

Loqui

Best Mediterranean

Koobide Kabob

Westside Mediterranean

Best Doughnuts or Bakery

Sinners & Saints Desserts

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

Capri Gelato &

Coffee Bar

Dolcenero Gelato

Best Bargain Eats

Hinanos Café

The Sidewalk Cafe

Best Health Food Store

The Marigold Mercantile

Best Farmers Market

Marina del Rey Farmers Market

Venice Farmers Market

NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Happy Hour

The Mar Vista

Brennan’s

Best Sports Bar

90 West Lounge

Rocco’s Tavern

Best Dive Bar

90 West Lounge

Scarlet Lady Saloon

Best Hotel Bar

Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Best Local Brewery

The Dudes’ Brewing Company

Best Late-Night Eats

The Brixton

Great White

HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Gym/Workout Center

F45 Training

SixPax Gym

Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Bliss

Malan’s Yoga Garden

Best Pilates Studio

The Body Process

Playa Pilates

Best Martial Arts Studio

Tiger Crane Kung Fu

Enter Martial Arts

best Hospital

Kaiser Permanente,

Playa Vista

Best Dental Office

Marina Dental Care

Dr. Michael Parsons, DDS

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Shay Dean

Dr. Augusto Rojas

Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

Venice Beach Surgical Center

Best Mental Health Service

Claire|Matrix

Roger’s Behavioral Health

Best Urgent Care

Santa Monica Urgent Care

Playa Vista Medical Center

Best Personal Wellness

New Leaf Wellness Center

O2 Chiropractic & Wellness

BEAUTY & STYLE

Best Local Barber Shop

Phil’s Barber shop

Manly & Sons Barber Co.

Best Hair Salon

The Mane on Lincoln

Avenue Hair Company

Best Nail Salon

Hana Nails

Ellie and Sass

Best Medispa

La Beaute Spa & Permanent Makeup Center

Best Facial

EC Beauty Bar

Skin Pro Aesthetic

Best Waxing Service

Response

ShayLA Waxing

SHOPPING

Best Jewelry/Watches

JK & Co. Jewelers

Zinvo

Best Skate/Surf Shop

Rider Shack

Sand n Surf

Best Pet Supplies Store

Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies

Best Gift Shop

Mystic Journey

Arts & Letters

Best Independent Bookstore

Mystic Journey

Beyond Baroque

Best Record Store

Angel City Books & Records

Best Vintage Shop

or Thrift Store

The Mart Collective

SERVICES

Best ACCOUNTING FIRM

Samuel Moses

Best Financial Adviser

Michael Laine, Laine Wealth Management

Andrew Rayner,

Merrill Lynch

Best Mortgage Lender

Jordan Donolow,

Jordan Donolow Mortgage Lending

Best Real Estate Agent

Jesse Weinberg, Jesse Weinberg & Associates

James Suarez, Keller Williams

Best Real Estate Team

Jesse Weinberg & Associates

Bill Ruane, Re/Max Estate Properties

Best Auto Repair Shop

MdR Shell Station on Fiji Way

Best Auto Detailing

Santa Monica Car Wash

Bonus Car Wash

Best Elementary and/or Middle School

WISH Charter

Best Private School

Willows Community School

Best STEM or STEAM Classes

CodeREV Kids

Best Afterschool Enrichment Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

Carousel School

Best Westside-based College or University

West Los Angeles College

Antioch University

Best Veterinary Clinic

Santa Monica Pet Medical Center

Westside Pet Clinic

Best Pet Adoption Service

NKLA Pet Adoption Center

Santa Monica Animal Shelter

Best Pet Boarding

Urban Dog

Best Pet Grooming

Pawlor Pet Services

My Pet Naturally

Best Local Elected

Public Official

L.A. City Councilman

Mike Bonin

Senator Ben Allen

Best Nonprofit Organization

St. Joseph Center

Westside Pacific Villages

Best Child Care Center

El Segundo Cooperative Nursery School

Brella Playa Vista

ARTS & RECREATION

Best Live Theater

The Actors’ Gang

Ruskin Group Theatre

Best Charity Fundraising Event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Poker Tournament

Westchester Arts & Music Block Party (WAM)

Best Local Museum

Santa Monica History Museum

3DAR Trick Art Museum

Best Hotel

inn at Playa del Rey

Hotel Casa del Mar

Best Team Sports Organization

Culver Volleyball

Aviator Volleyball

Best Activity on

the Water

Pro SUP Shop

Marina del Rey Boat Rentals