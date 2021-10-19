Best of the Westside Dining
Best Restaurant
1st Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com
Best New Restaurant
1st Place
Loqui
8830 Washington Blvd., Suite 104, Culver City
(949) 997-2800, eatloqui.com
READER RECOMMENDED
UOVO Marina del Rey
4635 Admiralty Way, #105, Marina del Rey
(424) 334-9336, uovo.la
READER RECOMMENDED
West Coast Grill
8311 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-7427, lawestcoastgrill.com
Best Romantic Restaurant
1st Place
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Caffe Pinguini
6935 Pacific Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 306-0117, caffepinguini.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com
Best Dining View
1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4522, whiskeyreds.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Warehouse
4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5451, mdrwarehouse.com
Best Breakfast/Brunch
1st Place
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,
Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Bru’s Wiffle
3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 881-9162
2408 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 453-2787
bruswiffle.com
Best Seaside Restaurant
1st Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
SALT Restaurant & Bar @
Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com
Best Independent
Coffee House
1st Place
Alana’s Coffee Roasters
12511 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 295-0099, alanascoffeeroasters.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tanner’s Coffee Co.
4342 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 636-2727
200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-2739
tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Cow’s End Cafe
34 Washington Blvd., Venice Beach
(310) 574-1080, thecowsendcafe.com
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
1st Place
Bay Cities Italian Deli
& Bakery
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-8279, baycitiesitaliandeli.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Del Rey Deli Co.
8501 Pershing Dr., Ste. #3, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Fromin’s
1832 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5443, frominsdeli.com
Best Comfort Food
1st Place
Ronnie’s Diner
12740 Culver Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 578-9399, ronniesdiner.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Cafe
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe
READER RECOMMENDED
The Firehouse
213 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6810, firehousevenice.com
Best Independent Local Steakhouse
1st Place
George Petrelli Steakhouse
5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Galley
2442 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1934, thegalleyrestaurant.net
Best Seafood
1st Place
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Venice Whaler
10 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-8737, venicewhaler.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Coni’Seafood Restaurant
3544 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood
(310) 672-2339
4532 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 881-9644
coniseafood.com
Best Pizza
1st Place
Sampa’s Pizza Cafe
534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-4500
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 107
Lomita, (424) 263-5750
sampaspizza.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Good Pizza
8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-0500
7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester;
(310) 827-0500
thegoodpizza.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Abbot’s Pizza Company
1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7334, abbotspizzaco.com
Best Barbecue
1st Place
Baby Blues BBQ
444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Outdoor Grill
12630 ½ Washington Pl., Los Angeles
(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com
Best Burger
1st Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Apple Pan
10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 475-3585, theapplepan.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
Best Taco
1st Place
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles;
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645 8692
pacoscantina.com
Best Fish and Chips
1st Place
Ye Olde King’s Head
116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Wee Chippy
1301 Ocean Front Walk, #9, Venice
(310) 450-0077, weechippy.com
Best Contemporary California Cuisine
1st Place
The Rose Venice
220 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0711, therosevenice.la
READER RECOMMENDED
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,
Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tar & Roses
602 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0700, tarandroses.com
Best Hotel Restaurant
1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Fig @ Fairmont Miramar Hotel
101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 319-3111, figsantamonica.com
READER RECOMMENDED
1 Pico @ Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com
Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant
1st Place
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
Italian Restaurant
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0799, alejosrestaurant.com
Best Mexican Restaurant
1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692, pacoscantina.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Casa Sanchez
4500 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 397-9999, casa-sanchez.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Hacienda del Rey
8347 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-8588, haciendarestaurants.com
Best Mediterranean
1st Place
The Tasting Kitchen
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-6644, thetastingkitchen.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Z Garden Mediterranean Cuisine
2350 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-2900, zgardensantamonica.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ela Greek Eats
307 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(424) 330-0003, elagreekeats.com
Best Thai Restaurant
1st Place
Natalee Thai
10101 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 202-7003, nataleethai.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Thai Talay
18411 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com
Best Doughnuts or Bakery
1st Place
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Randy’s Donuts
829 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-7321, randysdonuts.com
READER RECOMMENDED
DK’s Donuts & Bakery
1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com
Best Ice Cream/Gelato
1st Place
Ginger’s Divine Ice Cream & Pops
12550 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 437-0242, gingersicecreams.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Sweet Rose Creamery
2726 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663 x 2
225 26th St., Suite 51, Brentwood Country Mart
(310) 260-2663 x 1
sweetrosecreamery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars
11551 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(424) 402-8038
4234 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(323) 931-5500
4929 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 313-7625
1250 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles
(213) 738-7288
mateosicecreamla.com
Best Bargain Eats
1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester; (310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com
Best Health Food Store
1st Place
Rainbow Acres Natural Foods
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Co-opportunity Market
Santa Monica
1525 Broadway, Santa Monica
(323) 990-7020, coopportunity.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Urban Nutrition Center
4224 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9006
3015 Main St., Ste. B, Santa Monica
(310) 396-9006
urbannutritioncenter.com
Best Farmers Market
1st Place
Santa Monica Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays
on Arizona Ave. (between 4th & Ocean)
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
on Arizona Ave. (between 2nd & 4th)
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
(at Pico & Cloverfield Blvd)
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays
on Main St.
smgov.net/portals/farmersmarket
READER RECOMMENDED
Mar Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
3826 Grand View Blvd., Los Angeles
marvistafarmersmarket.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista
farmermark.com/playavista
Best of the Westside NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Happy Hour
1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Cinco
7241 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 910-0895, cincola.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
Best Sports Bar
1st Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com
Best Dive Bar
1st Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Prince O’Whales
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com
Best Hotel Bar
1st Place
High Rooftop Lounge
@ Hotel Erwin
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice
(424) 214-1062, hotelerwin.com
READER RECOMMENDED
SALT Restaurant & Bar @
Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Terrazza Lounge at
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com
Best Wine Bar
1st Place
Bacari PDR
6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Zinqué
1440 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 310-2469, lezinque.com
Best Local Brewery/Taphouse
1st Place
Three Weavers Brewing Company
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la
READER RECOMMENDED
Firestone Walker
The Propagator
3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave., Suite C, Santa Monica
(310) 828-7629, santamonicabrewworks.com
Best Late Night Eats
1st Place
Johnnie’s Pastrami
4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-6654, johnniespastrami.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Cafe
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe
READER RECOMMENDED
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com
Best of the Westside HEALTH & FITNESS
Best Gym/Workout Center
1st Place
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org
READER RECOMMENDED
The Gym Venice
12257 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-2286, thegymvenice.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica YMCA
1332 6th St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-2721, ymcasm.org
Best Yoga Studio
1st Place
Love Yoga Venice
835 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 905-9997, loveyogaspace.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Yoga
1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Modo Yoga LA – West
2570 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(888) 663-6523, modoyoga.com
Best Pilates Studio
1st Place
The Studio (MdR)
330 Washington Blvd., Suite B, Marina del Rey
13357 Washington Blvd., Culver City
12775 W. Millennium, Suite 150, Playa Vista
9901 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City
(310) 593-4323
thestudiomdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Archer Pilates & Wellness
6504 Arizona Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 215-0300, archerpilates.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Art of Pilates
165 Culver Blvd., Unit B., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6000, artofpilatesinc.com
Best Martial Arts Studio
1st Place
Marina Martial Arts
13203 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 821-6768, marinamartialarts.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Krav Maga LA
13347 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-2219, rekm.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Inosanto Academy of Martial Arts
13348-13352 Beach Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 578-7773, inosanto.com
Best Dance Studio
1st Place
Arthur Murray Dance Studio
928 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 260-8886, dancingsantamonica.com
READER RECOMMENDED
By Your Side Dance Studio
12613 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 391-0400, byyoursidedancestudio.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Dance Attractions
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(818) 274-2959, danceattractions.com
Best Hospital
1st Place
UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Providence Saint John’s
Health Center
2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5511, providence.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com
Best Dental Office
1st Place
Del Rey Dental
8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Dental Care
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., #5, Playa Vista
(310) 589-3146, playavistadentalcare.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Elegant Dentistry
13400 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 202B,
Marina del Rey
(310) 881-8656, elegantdentistry.net
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
1st Place
Dr. Luis Macias
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey
(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Dr. Grant Stevens
Marina Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Dr. David Stoker
Stoker Plastic Surgery
4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey
(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
1st Place
Aesthetic MdR
Dr. Luis Macias
13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey
(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Plastic Surgery
Dr. Grant Stevens
4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Stoker Plastic Surgery
Dr. David Stoker
4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey
(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com
Best Local Pharmacy
1st Place
Playa Pharmacy & Compounding
8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-4500, playapharmacy.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Pharmacy
4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5311, marinadelreypharmacy.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ocean Park Pharmacy
2731 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-5705
Best Mental Health Service
1st Place
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
4760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-6612, didihirsch.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Airport Marina Counseling Service
7891 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-1410, amcshelps.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Life Adjustment Team
4551 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 572-7000, lifeadjustmentteam.com
Best Urgent Care
1st Place
Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care – Playa Vista
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., 2nd Floor
Runway Playa Vista
(424) 315-2220, cedars-sinai.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Exer Urgent Care
Marina del Rey
4730 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(424) 352-0371, exerurgentcare.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Providence Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Suite 1, Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, providence.org
Best Personal Wellness
1st Place
Abbot Massage
2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Unit A, Venice
(310) 487-2396, abbotmassage.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Silicon Beach Acupuncture & Wellness
12061A Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(424) 280-6730, siliconbeachacupuncture.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Pause Float Studio
13353 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-1972, pausestudio.com
Best of the Westside BEAUTY & STYLE
Best Local Barber Shop
1st Place
Lincoln Barbers
1511 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0990
Facebook.com/lincolnbarberssantamonica
READER RECOMMENDED
Gettin’ Faded Barbershop
8320 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 410-3833
6205 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 410-3221
facebook.com/gettinfadedlifestyle
READER RECOMMENDED
Jag’s Barber Shop
6233 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 337-1617, jagsbarbershop.com
Best Hair Salon
1st Place
Killer Hair
13360 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 301-7879, killer-hair.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Beauty Beach Lounge
12751 Millennium Dr., #125, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5555, beautybeachlounge.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Fringe Hair Salon
3015 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7100, fringesalonla.com
Best Nail Salon
1st Place
Bellagio Nail & Spa
4772 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1400, @bellagionailsnspa
READER RECOMMENDED
Pinkie’s Nail Spa
2806 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-2690, @pinkiesnailspa
READER RECOMMENDED
Nancy Nails
13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 116, Marina del Rey
(626) 253-1059
Best Medispa
1st Place
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way., Ste. 256,
Marina del Rey; (310) 846-8457
marinaplasticsurgery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Skin by Lovely
2730 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 320
Santa Monica
(310) 566-0858, skinbylovely.com
Best Facial
1st Place
Queen Bee Salon & Spa
10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com
Best Waxing Service
1st Place
Queen Bee Salon & Spa
10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Sugar and Chakras
6209 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 401-4568, sugarandchakras.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Skin Pro Aesthetics
3007 Washington Blvd., Ste. 110, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4321, gogetwaxed.com
Best of the Westside SHOPPING
Best Jewelry/Watches
1st Place
Marina Bay Watch Co.
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Watch Works
630 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 640-1074, westchesterwatchworks.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Blue Diamond Jeweler
245 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 322-8060
1009 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach
(310) 921-8707
4814 E. 2nd St., Long Beach
(562) 433-8222, bluediamondjeweler.com
Best Skate/Surf Shop
1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Jack’s Surfboards
2012 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-6569, jackssurfboards.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net
Best Pet Supplies Store
1st Place
Healthy Spot
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles
(323) 524-9400
11820 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 554-6441
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
healthyspot.com
READER RECOMMENDED
My Pet Naturally
3240 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 477-3030, mypetnaturally.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Animal Kingdom of
Santa Monica
300 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-4074, animalkingdomsm.com
Best Gift Shop
1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8883, Instagram: @petalsnwax
READER RECOMMENDED
Burro
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6288
1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 319-2304
burrogoods.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Lundeen’s
9726 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-8400, Instagram: @lundeensgifts
Best Independent Bookstore
1st Place
The Book Jewel
6259 W 87th St., Westchester
(424) 750-9991, thebookjewel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Village Well Books & Coffee
9900 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8951, villagewell.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com
Best RECORD STORE
1st Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 636-8360
facebook.com/timewarprecordsus
READER RECOMMENDED
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 641-8877, soundsationsrecords.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com
Best Vintage Shop or Thrift Store
1st Place
Ms Vintage
314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 314-6999
instagram.com/msvintagepdr
READER RECOMMENDED
Principessa
1323 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6696, principessavenice.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Gotta Have It
1516 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com
Best of the Westside SERVICES
Best Accounting Firm
1st Place
David Stern & Associates
6100 Center Drive, Los Angeles
(310) 342-3900
READER RECOMMENDED
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201, Santa Monica
(310) 399-1556
READER RECOMMENDED
Sarlo Income Tax Service
1842 Washington Way, Venice
(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com
Best Financial Advisor
1st Place
Hatem Dhiab
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
2716 Ocean Park Blvd., #2022, Santa Monica
(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Bernard Reina
Citibank
8800 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 641-6943, citibank.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Rose Greene Financial Services
2665 30th St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com
Best Mortgage Lender
1st Place
Ryan Woodward, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
3015 Main St., Ste. 400, Santa Monica
(310) 791-6077
READER RECOMMENDED
RPM Mortgage
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 500, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-7700, rpm-mtg.com
READER RECOMMENDED
CP Financial
12012 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com
Best Real Estate Agent
1st Place
Stephanie Younger
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tami Pardee
Pardee Properties
12410 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 907-6517
pardeeproperties.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Amy Nelson Frelinger
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
3701 Highland Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach
(310) 951-0416, elliman.com
Best Real Estate Team
1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Tom Corte and Dana Wright
ERA Matilla Realty
225 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 578-7777, siliconbeachpros.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Suarez Team
Keller Williams Realty
12130 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-1761, thesuarezteam.com
Best Auto Repair Shop
1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Shell Service on Lincoln Blvd.
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330, marinashell.mechanicnet.com
READER RECOMMENDED
High Tech Auto Service
2700 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-9990
Best Auto Detailing
1st Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 Sepulveda Westway, Los Angeles
(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Handy J Car Wash
12681 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Lincoln Car Wash & Detailing
1624 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-6915, lincolnblvdcarwash.com
Best Elementary and/or Middle School
1st Place
Goethe International Charter School
12500 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles
(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Elementary School
13150 W. Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
Best High School
1st Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204, smmusd.org/samohi
READER RECOMMENDED
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 577-4200, venicehs.org
READER RECOMMENDED
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org
Best Preschool
1st Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran Preschool
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Covenant Presbyterian Preschool
6323 W. 80th St., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5758, covla.org
Best Private School
1st Place
St. Mark School
12 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice
(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Los Angeles
(310) 574-8650, wns-la.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
Elementary (Norton Campus): 1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196
Middle and Upper School: 1714 21st St.,
Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391
xrds.org
Best STEM or STEAM Classes
1st Place
ASTEME Learning Center
1651 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 650-0919, asteme.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Codesmith
1600 Main St., 1st Floor, Venice
(310) 819-1040, codesmith.io
READER RECOMMENDED
Digital Dragon
1453 14th St., Ste. C, Santa Monica
(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co
Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
(310) 390-3604, ymcala.org
Best Westside-based College or University
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles
(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica College
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 434-4000, smc.edu
READER RECOMMENDED
Otis College of Art & Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 665-6800, otis.edu
Best Veterinary Clinic
1st Place
Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297, shanevet.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Veterinary Center
8421 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 642-8080, marinavet.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Veterinary Center
& Cat Clinic
8911 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 645-4444, westchestervet.com
Best Pet Adoption Service
1st Place
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop
4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org
READER RECOMMENDED
West Los Angeles Animal Care Center
11361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com
Best Pet Boarding
1st Place
Wags 2 Whiskers
3729 S. Robertson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 202-9247, w2w.dog
READER RECOMMENDED
Doggie Central
11818 Teale St., Culver City
(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Wags Club
11860 Mississippi Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 473-3333, thewagsclub.com
Best Pet Grooming
1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles
(323) 524-9400
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Dogromat
12926 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 306-8885, facebook.com/dpgvenice
READER RECOMMENDED
Westside Animal Grooming Zone (WAGZ)
8728 ¼ S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 306-1090, wagzinc.com
Best Local Elected Public Official
1st Place
Congressman Ted Lieu
1645 Corinth Ave., Ste. 101, Los Angeles
(323) 651-1040
1600 Rosecrans Ave., 4th Floor, Manhattan Beach
lieu.house.gov
READER RECOMMENDED
Congresswoman Maxine Waters
2851 W. 120th St., Ste. H, Hawthorne
(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov
READER RECOMMENDED
Supervisor Janice Hahn
500 W. Temple St., Room 822, Los Angeles
(213) 974-4444, hahn.lacounty.gov
Best Nonprofit Organization
1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Safe Place for Youth
2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org
Best Childcare Center
1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
1 LMU Dr., #1000, Los Angeles
(310) 258-8900, admin.lmu.edu/lmucc
READER RECOMMENDED
A Kid’s Place Preschool
12306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org
Best of the Westside ARTS & RECREATION
Best Live Theater
1st Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
READER RECOMMENDED
The Braid (formerly Jewish Women’s Theatre)
2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, the-braid.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org
Best Charity Fundraising Event
1st Place
Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale
Ralph’s parking lot, 8824 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Los Angeles
rotary-westchester.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Elks Lodge’s Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
elks.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club – Annual BingoFest
Visitation School, 6601 W. 86th Pl., Westchester
playavenice.org
Best Community Social Club
1st Place
Westchester Elks Lodge
Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Rotary Club of Westchester
5985 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com
Best Local Museum
1st Place
Wende Museum
10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 216-1600, wendemuseum.org
READER RECOMMENDED
California Heritage Museum
2612 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8537, californiaheritagemuseum.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Heal the Bay Aquarium
1600 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica
(310) 393-6149, healthebay.org
Best Hotel
1st Place
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com
Best Team Sports Organization
1st Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Beach Cities Volleyball
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Little League
smll.com
Best High School Athletics Program
1st Place
Venice High Gondoliers Football
gondolierathletics.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica High Vikings Football
smmusd.org/samohi
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester High Comets Basketball
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com
Best Activity on the Water
1st Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Duchess Yacht Charter Service
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey
(310) 570-8902, theduchessyacht.com
Best of the Westside Honorable Mentions
DINING
Best Restaurant
Hatchet Hall
J Nichols Kitchen
Best New Restaurant
La La Land Kind Café
La Condesa
Best Romantic Restaurant
Vito Restaurant
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
Best Dining View
The Penthouse
MariaSol
Best Breakfast/Brunch
Lunetta All Day
Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar
Best Seaside Restaurant
The Warehouse
Beachside Restaurant
& Bar
Best Independent
Coffee House
Dogtown Coffee
Menotti’s Coffee Shop
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
Olive It
The Great Western
Steak & Hoagie Co.
Best Comfort Food
Rae’s Restaurant
Best Independent
Local Steakhouse
Chez Jay
American Beauty
Best Seafood
Santa Monica Seafood
The Lobster
Best Pizza
Santa Monica Pizza Kitchen
South End
Best Barbecue
Morfias
Best Burger
26 Beach
Howard’s famous bacon & avocado burgers
Best Taco
Lanea
Best Fish and Chips
Big Dean’s Ocean Front Café
Britannia Pub
Best Contemporary Californian Cuisine
Great White
Best Hotel Restaurant
Cast & Plow at The
Ritz Carlton
The Veranda Restaurant
at The Georgian Hotel
Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant
Italy’s Little Kitchen
Compari’s Trattoria Pizzeria
Best Mexican Restaurant
Don Antonio’s
Loqui
Best Mediterranean
Koobide Kabob
Westside Mediterranean
Best Doughnuts or Bakery
Sinners & Saints Desserts
Best Ice Cream/Gelato
Capri Gelato &
Coffee Bar
Dolcenero Gelato
Best Bargain Eats
Hinanos Café
The Sidewalk Cafe
Best Health Food Store
The Marigold Mercantile
Best Farmers Market
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Venice Farmers Market
NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Happy Hour
The Mar Vista
Brennan’s
Best Sports Bar
90 West Lounge
Rocco’s Tavern
Best Dive Bar
90 West Lounge
Scarlet Lady Saloon
Best Hotel Bar
Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel
Best Local Brewery
The Dudes’ Brewing Company
Best Late-Night Eats
The Brixton
Great White
HEALTH & FITNESS
Best Gym/Workout Center
F45 Training
SixPax Gym
Best Yoga Studio
Yoga Bliss
Malan’s Yoga Garden
Best Pilates Studio
The Body Process
Playa Pilates
Best Martial Arts Studio
Tiger Crane Kung Fu
Enter Martial Arts
best Hospital
Kaiser Permanente,
Playa Vista
Best Dental Office
Marina Dental Care
Dr. Michael Parsons, DDS
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Shay Dean
Dr. Augusto Rojas
Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
Venice Beach Surgical Center
Best Mental Health Service
Claire|Matrix
Roger’s Behavioral Health
Best Urgent Care
Santa Monica Urgent Care
Playa Vista Medical Center
Best Personal Wellness
New Leaf Wellness Center
O2 Chiropractic & Wellness
BEAUTY & STYLE
Best Local Barber Shop
Phil’s Barber shop
Manly & Sons Barber Co.
Best Hair Salon
The Mane on Lincoln
Avenue Hair Company
Best Nail Salon
Hana Nails
Ellie and Sass
Best Medispa
La Beaute Spa & Permanent Makeup Center
Best Facial
EC Beauty Bar
Skin Pro Aesthetic
Best Waxing Service
Response
ShayLA Waxing
SHOPPING
Best Jewelry/Watches
JK & Co. Jewelers
Zinvo
Best Skate/Surf Shop
Rider Shack
Sand n Surf
Best Pet Supplies Store
Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies
Best Gift Shop
Mystic Journey
Arts & Letters
Best Independent Bookstore
Mystic Journey
Beyond Baroque
Best Record Store
Angel City Books & Records
Best Vintage Shop
or Thrift Store
The Mart Collective
SERVICES
Best ACCOUNTING FIRM
Samuel Moses
Best Financial Adviser
Michael Laine, Laine Wealth Management
Andrew Rayner,
Merrill Lynch
Best Mortgage Lender
Jordan Donolow,
Jordan Donolow Mortgage Lending
Best Real Estate Agent
Jesse Weinberg, Jesse Weinberg & Associates
James Suarez, Keller Williams
Best Real Estate Team
Jesse Weinberg & Associates
Bill Ruane, Re/Max Estate Properties
Best Auto Repair Shop
MdR Shell Station on Fiji Way
Best Auto Detailing
Santa Monica Car Wash
Bonus Car Wash
Best Elementary and/or Middle School
WISH Charter
Best Private School
Willows Community School
Best STEM or STEAM Classes
CodeREV Kids
Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
Carousel School
Best Westside-based College or University
West Los Angeles College
Antioch University
Best Veterinary Clinic
Santa Monica Pet Medical Center
Westside Pet Clinic
Best Pet Adoption Service
NKLA Pet Adoption Center
Santa Monica Animal Shelter
Best Pet Boarding
Urban Dog
Best Pet Grooming
Pawlor Pet Services
My Pet Naturally
Best Local Elected
Public Official
L.A. City Councilman
Mike Bonin
Senator Ben Allen
Best Nonprofit Organization
St. Joseph Center
Westside Pacific Villages
Best Child Care Center
El Segundo Cooperative Nursery School
Brella Playa Vista
ARTS & RECREATION
Best Live Theater
The Actors’ Gang
Ruskin Group Theatre
Best Charity Fundraising Event
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Poker Tournament
Westchester Arts & Music Block Party (WAM)
Best Local Museum
Santa Monica History Museum
3DAR Trick Art Museum
Best Hotel
inn at Playa del Rey
Hotel Casa del Mar
Best Team Sports Organization
Culver Volleyball
Aviator Volleyball
Best Activity on
the Water
Pro SUP Shop
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals