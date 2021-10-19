Best of the Westside Dining

Best Restaurant

1st Place
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

 

Best New Restaurant

1st Place
Loqui
8830 Washington Blvd., Suite 104, Culver City
(949) 997-2800, eatloqui.com

READER RECOMMENDED
UOVO Marina del Rey
4635 Admiralty Way, #105, Marina del Rey
(424) 334-9336, uovo.la

READER RECOMMENDED
West Coast Grill
8311 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-7427, lawestcoastgrill.com

 

Best Romantic Restaurant

1st Place
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Caffe Pinguini
6935 Pacific Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 306-0117, caffepinguini.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Scopa Italian Roots
2905 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-1100, scopaitalianroots.com

 

 

Best Dining View

1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Whiskey Red’s
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4522, whiskeyreds.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Warehouse
4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5451, mdrwarehouse.com

 

Best Breakfast/Brunch

1st Place
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,
Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Bru’s Wiffle
3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 881-9162
2408 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 453-2787
bruswiffle.com

Best Seaside Restaurant

1st Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
SALT Restaurant & Bar @
Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com

Best Independent
Coffee House

1st Place
Alana’s Coffee Roasters
12511 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 295-0099, alanascoffeeroasters.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tanner’s Coffee Co.
4342 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 636-2727
200 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-2739
tannerscoffeepdr.wixsite.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Cow’s End Cafe
34 Washington Blvd., Venice Beach
(310) 574-1080, thecowsendcafe.com

 

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1st Place
Bay Cities Italian Deli
& Bakery
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-8279, baycitiesitaliandeli.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Del Rey Deli Co.
8501 Pershing Dr., Ste. #3, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2256, delreydeli.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Fromin’s
1832 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5443, frominsdeli.com

 

Best Comfort Food

1st Place
Ronnie’s Diner
12740 Culver Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 578-9399, ronniesdiner.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Cafe
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe

READER RECOMMENDED
The Firehouse
213 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 396-6810, firehousevenice.com

 

Best Independent Local Steakhouse

1st Place
George Petrelli Steakhouse
5615 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-1438, georgepetrellisteaks.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Galley
2442 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 452-1934, thegalleyrestaurant.net

 

Best Seafood

1st Place
Killer Shrimp
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2293, killershrimp.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Venice Whaler
10 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 821-8737, venicewhaler.com

 

READER RECOMMENDED
Coni’Seafood Restaurant
3544 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood
(310) 672-2339
4532 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 881-9644
coniseafood.com

 

Best Pizza

1st Place
Sampa’s Pizza Cafe
534 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-4500
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy., Ste. 107
Lomita, (424) 263-5750
sampaspizza.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Good Pizza
8115 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 827-0500
7929 Emerson Ave., Westchester;
(310) 827-0500
thegoodpizza.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Abbot’s Pizza Company
1407 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7334, abbotspizzaco.com

 

Best Barbecue

1st Place
Baby Blues BBQ
444 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 396-7675, babybluesbbq.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Maple Block Meat Co.
3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Outdoor Grill
12630 ½ Washington Pl., Los Angeles
(310) 636-4745, theoutdoorgrill.com

 

Best Burger

1st Place
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Apple Pan
10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 475-3585, theapplepan.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

 

Best Taco

1st Place
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles;
(310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645 8692
pacoscantina.com

 

Best Fish and Chips

1st Place
Ye Olde King’s Head
116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1402, yeoldekingshead.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Wee Chippy
1301 Ocean Front Walk, #9, Venice
(310) 450-0077, weechippy.com

 

Best Contemporary California Cuisine

1st Place
The Rose Venice
220 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 399-0711, therosevenice.la

READER RECOMMENDED
J Nichols Kitchen
4375 Glencoe Ave., Marina Marketplace,
Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2283, jnicholskitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tar & Roses
602 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0700, tarandroses.com

 

Best Hotel Restaurant

1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Fig @ Fairmont Miramar Hotel
101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 319-3111, figsantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED
1 Pico @ Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-1717, shuttersonthebeach.com

 

Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant

1st Place
C&O Cucina
3016 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 301-7278, candorestaurants.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant
193 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-0018, salernobeach.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Alejo’s Presto Trattoria
Italian Restaurant
8343 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-0799, alejosrestaurant.com

 

Best Mexican Restaurant

1st Place
Paco’s Tacos
4141 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 391-9616
6212 Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 645-8692, pacoscantina.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Casa Sanchez
4500 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 397-9999, casa-sanchez.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Hacienda del Rey
8347 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-8588, haciendarestaurants.com

 

Best Mediterranean

1st Place
The Tasting Kitchen
1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 392-6644, thetastingkitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Z Garden Mediterranean Cuisine
2350 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-2900, zgardensantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Ela Greek Eats
307 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(424) 330-0003, elagreekeats.com

Best Thai Restaurant

1st Place
Natalee Thai
10101 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 202-7003, nataleethai.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Ayara Thai
6245 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 410-8848, ayarathai.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Thai Talay
18411 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-3055, thethaitalay.com

 

Best Doughnuts or Bakery

1st Place
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
631 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 587-0022, sidecardoughnuts.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Randy’s Donuts
829 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(424) 231-7321, randysdonuts.com

READER RECOMMENDED
DK’s Donuts & Bakery
1614 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-2512, dksdonuts.com

 

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

1st Place
Ginger’s Divine Ice Cream & Pops
12550 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 437-0242, gingersicecreams.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Sweet Rose Creamery
2726 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 260-2663 x 2
225 26th St., Suite 51, Brentwood Country Mart
(310) 260-2663 x 1
sweetrosecreamery.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Mateo’s Ice Cream & Fruit Bars
11551 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(424) 402-8038
4234 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(323) 931-5500
4929 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 313-7625
1250 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles
(213) 738-7288
mateosicecreamla.com

 

Best Bargain Eats

1st Place
Tito’s Tacos
11222 Washington Pl., Culver City
(310) 391-5780, titostacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Benny’s Tacos
7101 W. Manchester Ave.,
Westchester; (310) 670-8226
915 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica;
(310) 451-0200
10401 Venice Blvd., Suite 101B, Culver City;
(424) 298-8327
bennystacos.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

 

Best Health Food Store

1st Place
Rainbow Acres Natural Foods
13208 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 306-8330, rainbowacresca.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Co-opportunity Market
Santa Monica
1525 Broadway, Santa Monica
(323) 990-7020, coopportunity.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Urban Nutrition Center
4224 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 822-9006
3015 Main St., Ste. B, Santa Monica
(310) 396-9006
urbannutritioncenter.com

 

Best Farmers Market

1st Place
Santa Monica Farmers Market
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays
on Arizona Ave. (between 4th & Ocean)
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
on Arizona Ave. (between 2nd & 4th)
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
(at Pico & Cloverfield Blvd)
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays
on Main St.
smgov.net/portals/farmersmarket

READER RECOMMENDED
Mar Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays
3826 Grand View Blvd., Los Angeles
marvistafarmersmarket.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista
farmermark.com/playavista

Best of the Westside NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Happy Hour

1st Place
SALT Restaurant & Bar @ Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Cinco
7241 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester
(310) 910-0895, cincola.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

 

Best Sports Bar

1st Place
Tony P’s Dockside Grill
4445 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-4534, tonyps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Mo’s Place
203 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-6422, mosplacepdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Shack
185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-6222, shackpdr.com

 

Best Dive Bar

1st Place
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Prince O’Whales
335 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-9826, princeowhales.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Chez Jay
1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 395-1741, chezjays.com

 

Best Hotel Bar

1st Place
High Rooftop Lounge
@ Hotel Erwin
1697 Pacific Ave., Venice
(424) 214-1062, hotelerwin.com

READER RECOMMENDED
SALT Restaurant & Bar @
Marina del Rey Hotel
13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey
(424) 289-8223, marinadelreyhotel.com

 

READER RECOMMENDED
Terrazza Lounge at
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
(310) 581-5533, hotelcasadelmar.com

 

Best Wine Bar

1st Place
Bacari PDR
6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey
(310) 439-2100, bacaripdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Bodega Wine Bar
814 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 394-3504, bodegawinebar.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Zinqué
1440 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 310-2469, lezinque.com

 

Best Local Brewery/Taphouse

1st Place
Three Weavers Brewing Company
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
(310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la

READER RECOMMENDED
Firestone Walker
The Propagator
3205 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 439-8264, firestonebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave., Suite C, Santa Monica
(310) 828-7629, santamonicabrewworks.com

 

Best Late Night Eats

1st Place
Johnnie’s Pastrami
4017 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 397-6654, johnniespastrami.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Killer Cafe
4211 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 578-2250, killershrimp.com/killercafe

READER RECOMMENDED
Hinano Cafe
15 Washington Blvd., Venice
(310) 822-3902, hinanocafevenice.com

Best of the Westside HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Gym/Workout Center

1st Place
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org

READER RECOMMENDED
The Gym Venice
12257 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-2286, thegymvenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica YMCA
1332 6th St., Santa Monica
(310) 393-2721, ymcasm.org

 

Best Yoga Studio

1st Place
Love Yoga Venice
835 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 905-9997, loveyogaspace.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Yoga
1640 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 396-4040, santamonicayoga.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Modo Yoga LA – West
2570 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(888) 663-6523, modoyoga.com

 

Best Pilates Studio

1st Place
The Studio (MdR)
330 Washington Blvd., Suite B, Marina del Rey
13357 Washington Blvd., Culver City
12775 W. Millennium, Suite 150, Playa Vista
9901 Washington Blvd., Suite 103, Culver City
(310) 593-4323
thestudiomdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Archer Pilates & Wellness
6504 Arizona Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 215-0300, archerpilates.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Art of Pilates
165 Culver Blvd., Unit B., Playa del Rey
(310) 574-6000, artofpilatesinc.com

 

Best Martial Arts Studio

1st Place
Marina Martial Arts
13203 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 821-6768, marinamartialarts.net

READER RECOMMENDED
Krav Maga LA
13347 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-2219, rekm.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Inosanto Academy of Martial Arts
13348-13352 Beach Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 578-7773, inosanto.com

 

Best Dance Studio

1st Place
Arthur Murray Dance Studio
928 Broadway, Santa Monica
(310) 260-8886, dancingsantamonica.com

READER RECOMMENDED
By Your Side Dance Studio
12613 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 391-0400, byyoursidedancestudio.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Dance Attractions
13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
(818) 274-2959, danceattractions.com

Best Hospital

1st Place
UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
1250 16th St., Santa Monica
(424) 259-6000, uclahealth.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Providence Saint John’s
Health Center
2121 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 829-5511, providence.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
4650 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-8911, marinahospital.com

Best Dental Office

1st Place
Del Rey Dental
8410 Pershing Dr., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-2011, delreydental.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Dental Care
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., #5, Playa Vista
(310) 589-3146, playavistadentalcare.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Elegant Dentistry
13400 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 202B,
Marina del Rey
(310) 881-8656, elegantdentistry.net

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

1st Place
Dr. Luis Macias
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey
(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Dr. Grant Stevens
Marina Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Dr. David Stoker
Stoker Plastic Surgery
4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey
(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com

 

Best Cosmetic Surgery Center

1st Place
Aesthetic MdR
Dr. Luis Macias
13160 Mindanao Way, Suite 202, Marina del Rey
(424) 375-6580, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Plastic Surgery
Dr. Grant Stevens
4560 Admiralty Way, Suite 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Stoker Plastic Surgery
Dr. David Stoker
4640 Admiralty Way, #1000, Marina del Rey
(310) 300-1779, drstoker.com

Best Local Pharmacy

1st Place
Playa Pharmacy & Compounding
8131 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 823-4500, playapharmacy.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Pharmacy
4558 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-5311, marinadelreypharmacy.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Ocean Park Pharmacy
2731 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 452-5705

 

Best Mental Health Service

1st Place
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services
4760 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 390-6612, didihirsch.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Airport Marina Counseling Service
7891 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-1410, amcshelps.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Life Adjustment Team
4551 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 572-7000, lifeadjustmentteam.com

Best Urgent Care

1st Place
Cedars-Sinai Urgent Care – Playa Vista
12746 W. Jefferson Blvd., 2nd Floor
Runway Playa Vista
(424) 315-2220, cedars-sinai.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Exer Urgent Care
Marina del Rey
4730 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(424) 352-0371, exerurgentcare.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Providence Playa Vista Medical Center
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Suite 1, Playa Vista
(310) 862-0400, providence.org

Best Personal Wellness

1st Place
Abbot Massage
2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Unit A, Venice
(310) 487-2396, abbotmassage.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Silicon Beach Acupuncture & Wellness
12061A Jefferson Blvd., Culver City
(424) 280-6730, siliconbeachacupuncture.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Pause Float Studio
13353 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 439-1972, pausestudio.com

 

Best of the Westside BEAUTY & STYLE

Best Local Barber Shop

1st Place
Lincoln Barbers
1511 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 451-0990
Facebook.com/lincolnbarberssantamonica

READER RECOMMENDED
Gettin’ Faded Barbershop
8320 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 410-3833
6205 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 410-3221
facebook.com/gettinfadedlifestyle

READER RECOMMENDED
Jag’s Barber Shop
6233 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 337-1617, jagsbarbershop.com

 

Best Hair Salon

1st Place
Killer Hair
13360 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 301-7879, killer-hair.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Beauty Beach Lounge
12751 Millennium Dr., #125, Playa Vista
(310) 862-5555, beautybeachlounge.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Fringe Hair Salon
3015 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-7100, fringesalonla.com

 

Best Nail Salon

1st Place
Bellagio Nail & Spa
4772 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 305-1400, @bellagionailsnspa

READER RECOMMENDED
Pinkie’s Nail Spa
2806 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 450-2690, @pinkiesnailspa

READER RECOMMENDED
Nancy Nails
13455 Maxella Ave., Ste. 116, Marina del Rey
(626) 253-1059

Best Medispa

1st Place
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way., Ste. 256,
Marina del Rey; (310) 846-8457
marinaplasticsurgery.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Skin by Lovely
2730 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 320
Santa Monica
(310) 566-0858, skinbylovely.com

Best Facial

1st Place
Queen Bee Salon & Spa
10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Aesthetic MdR
13160 Mindanao Way, Ste. 202, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-2103, aestheticmdr.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Institute at Marina del Rey Plastic Surgery
4560 Admiralty Way, Ste. 256, Marina del Rey
(310) 846-8457, marinaplasticsurgery.com

 

Best Waxing Service

1st Place
Queen Bee Salon & Spa
10182 ½ Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 204-2236, queenbeesalonspa.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Sugar and Chakras
6209 W. 87th St., Los Angeles
(310) 401-4568, sugarandchakras.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Skin Pro Aesthetics
3007 Washington Blvd., Ste. 110, Marina del Rey
(310) 306-4321, gogetwaxed.com

Best of the Westside SHOPPING

Best Jewelry/Watches

1st Place
Marina Bay Watch Co.
4027 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 574-8777, marinabaywatch.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Watch Works
630 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo
(310) 640-1074, westchesterwatchworks.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Blue Diamond Jeweler
245 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 322-8060
1009 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach
(310) 921-8707
4814 E. 2nd St., Long Beach
(562) 433-8222, bluediamondjeweler.com

 

Best Skate/Surf Shop

1st Place
ZJ Boarding House
2619 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-5646, zjboardinghouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Jack’s Surfboards
2012 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-6569, jackssurfboards.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Rip City Skates
2709 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 828-0388, ripcity.net

 

Best Pet Supplies Store

1st Place
Healthy Spot
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles
(323) 524-9400
11820 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 554-6441
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
healthyspot.com

READER RECOMMENDED
My Pet Naturally
3240 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 477-3030, mypetnaturally.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Animal Kingdom of
Santa Monica
300 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 392-4074, animalkingdomsm.com

Best Gift Shop

1st Place
Petals ‘n’ Wax
13432 Maxella Ave., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-8883, Instagram: @petalsnwax

READER RECOMMENDED
Burro
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6288
1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
(310) 319-2304
burrogoods.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Lundeen’s
9726 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(310) 842-8400, Instagram: @lundeensgifts

Best Independent Bookstore

1st Place
The Book Jewel
6259 W 87th St., Westchester
(424) 750-9991, thebookjewel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Village Well Books & Coffee
9900 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(424) 298-8951, villagewell.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Small World Books
1407 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
(310) 399-2360, smallworldbooks.com

Best RECORD STORE

1st Place
Timewarp Records
12204 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 636-8360
facebook.com/timewarprecordsus

READER RECOMMENDED
Soundsations
8701 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 641-8877, soundsationsrecords.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Record Surplus
12436 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 979-4577, recordsurplusla.com

Best Vintage Shop or Thrift Store

1st Place
Ms Vintage
314 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 314-6999
instagram.com/msvintagepdr

READER RECOMMENDED
Principessa
1323 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 450-6696, principessavenice.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Gotta Have It
1516 Pacific Ave., Venice
(310) 392-5949, gottahaveitvenice.com

Best of the Westside SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

1st Place
David Stern & Associates
6100 Center Drive, Los Angeles
(310) 342-3900

READER RECOMMENDED
Jeannine Young & Associates
1750 Ocean Park Blvd., Ste. 201, Santa Monica
(310) 399-1556

READER RECOMMENDED
Sarlo Income Tax Service
1842 Washington Way, Venice
(310) 823-6363, sarlo.com

Best Financial Advisor

1st Place
Hatem Dhiab
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management
2716 Ocean Park Blvd., #2022, Santa Monica
(310) 399-6397, gerberkawasaki.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Bernard Reina
Citibank
8800 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 641-6943, citibank.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Rose Greene Financial Services
2665 30th St., Santa Monica
(310) 399-1200, rosegreene.com

 

Best Mortgage Lender

1st Place
Ryan Woodward, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
3015 Main St., Ste. 400, Santa Monica
(310) 791-6077

READER RECOMMENDED
RPM Mortgage
4640 Admiralty Way, Ste. 500, Marina del Rey
(310) 574-7700, rpm-mtg.com

 

READER RECOMMENDED
CP Financial
12012 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 313-1254, cpfinancialinc.com

 

Best Real Estate Agent

1st Place
Stephanie Younger
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tami Pardee
Pardee Properties
12410 W. Washington Blvd., Mar Vista
1524 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice
(310) 907-6517
pardeeproperties.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Amy Nelson Frelinger
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
3701 Highland Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach
(310) 951-0416, elliman.com
Best Real Estate Team

1st Place
The Stephanie Younger Group
Compass
7296 W. Manchester Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 499-2020, stephanieyounger.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Tom Corte and Dana Wright
ERA Matilla Realty
225 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey
(310) 578-7777, siliconbeachpros.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Suarez Team
Keller Williams Realty
12130 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista
(310) 862-1761, thesuarezteam.com

Best Auto Repair Shop

1st Place
Playa West Automotive
8145 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 822-9115, playawestautomotive.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Shell Service on Lincoln Blvd.
4770 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 823-2330, marinashell.mechanicnet.com

READER RECOMMENDED
High Tech Auto Service
2700 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 399-9990

Best Auto Detailing

1st Place
Westchester Hand Wash
8801 Sepulveda Westway, Los Angeles
(310) 348-9677, westchesterhandwash.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Handy J Car Wash
12681 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 398-6211, handyj-carwash.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Lincoln Car Wash & Detailing
1624 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 450-6915, lincolnblvdcarwash.com

Best Elementary and/or Middle School

1st Place
Goethe International Charter School
12500 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles
(310) 306-3484, goethecharterschool.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Vista Elementary School
13150 W. Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 228-1800, playavistaschool.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran School
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org

Best High School

1st Place
Santa Monica High School
601 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 395-3204, smmusd.org/samohi

READER RECOMMENDED
Venice High School
13000 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 577-4200, venicehs.org

READER RECOMMENDED
El Segundo High School
640 Main St., El Segundo
(310) 615-2662, elsegundohigh.org

Best Preschool

1st Place
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Lutheran Preschool
7831 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5422, wlcs.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Covenant Presbyterian Preschool
6323 W. 80th St., Los Angeles
(310) 670-5758, covla.org

Best Private School

1st Place
St. Mark School
12 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Venice
(310) 821-6612, stmarkschool.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Westside Neighborhood School
5401 Beethoven St., Los Angeles
(310) 574-8650, wns-la.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences
Elementary (Norton Campus): 1715 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica; (310) 828-1196
Middle and Upper School: 1714 21st St.,
Santa Monica; (310) 829-7391
xrds.org

Best STEM or STEAM Classes

1st Place
ASTEME Learning Center
1651 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 650-0919, asteme.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Codesmith
1600 Main St., 1st Floor, Venice
(310) 819-1040, codesmith.io

READER RECOMMENDED
Digital Dragon
1453 14th St., Ste. C, Santa Monica
(424) 280-4654, digitaldragon.co

Best Afterschool Enrichment Program

1st Place
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice
2232 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 390-4477, bgcv.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Family YMCA
8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 670-4316, ymcala.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
(310) 390-3604, ymcala.org

Best Westside-based College or University

1st Place
Loyola Marymount University
1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles
(310) 338-2700, lmu.edu

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica College
1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 434-4000, smc.edu

READER RECOMMENDED
Otis College of Art & Design
9045 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 665-6800, otis.edu

Best Veterinary Clinic

1st Place
Dr. Shane Veterinary Medical Center
4816 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 305-7297, shanevet.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Marina Veterinary Center
8421 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 642-8080, marinavet.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Veterinary Center
& Cat Clinic
8911 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 645-4444, westchestervet.com

Best Pet Adoption Service

1st Place
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
(424) 384-1801, annenbergpetspace.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop
4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
(310) 933-6863, adoptandshop.org

READER RECOMMENDED
West Los Angeles Animal Care Center
11361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
(888) 452-7381, laanimalservices.com

Best Pet Boarding

1st Place
Wags 2 Whiskers
3729 S. Robertson Blvd., Culver City
(310) 202-9247, w2w.dog

READER RECOMMENDED
Doggie Central
11818 Teale St., Culver City
(310) 390-3645, doggiecentral.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Wags Club
11860 Mississippi Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 473-3333, thewagsclub.com

Best Pet Grooming

1st Place
Healthy Spot
4718 Lincoln Blvd., Marina del Rey
(310) 827-8500
12746 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 2130, Los Angeles
(323) 524-9400
1110 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-2004
healthyspot.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Dogromat
12926 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 306-8885, facebook.com/dpgvenice

READER RECOMMENDED
Westside Animal Grooming Zone (WAGZ)
8728 ¼ S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester
(310) 306-1090, wagzinc.com

Best Local Elected Public Official

1st Place
Congressman Ted Lieu
1645 Corinth Ave., Ste. 101, Los Angeles
(323) 651-1040
1600 Rosecrans Ave., 4th Floor, Manhattan Beach
lieu.house.gov

READER RECOMMENDED
Congresswoman Maxine Waters
2851 W. 120th St., Ste. H, Hawthorne
(323) 757-8900, waters.house.gov

READER RECOMMENDED
Supervisor Janice Hahn
500 W. Temple St., Room 822, Los Angeles
(213) 974-4444, hahn.lacounty.gov

Best Nonprofit Organization

1st Place
Heal the Bay
1444 9th St., Santa Monica
(310) 451-1500, healthebay.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Venice Family Clinic
604 Rose Ave., Venice
(310) 392-8636, venicefamilyclinic.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Safe Place for Youth
2469 Lincoln Blvd., Venice
(310) 902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org

Best Childcare Center

1st Place
Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center
1 LMU Dr., #1000, Los Angeles
(310) 258-8900, admin.lmu.edu/lmucc

READER RECOMMENDED
A Kid’s Place Preschool
12306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 390-0401, akidsplacela.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Ecole Claire Fontaine
352 Westminster Ave., Venice
(310) 314-9976, laclairefontaine.org

Best of the Westside ARTS & RECREATION

Best Live Theater

1st Place
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City
(213) 628-2772, centertheatregroup.org

READER RECOMMENDED
The Braid (formerly Jewish Women’s Theatre)
2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica
(310) 315-1400, the-braid.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse
8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles
(310) 645-5156, kentwoodplayers.org

 

Best Charity Fundraising Event

1st Place
Rotary Club of Westchester Annual Book Sale
Ralph’s parking lot, 8824 Sepulveda Blvd.,
Los Angeles
rotary-westchester.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester Elks Lodge’s Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
elks.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club – Annual BingoFest
Visitation School, 6601 W. 86th Pl., Westchester
playavenice.org

 

Best Community Social Club

1st Place
Westchester Elks Lodge
Lodge 2050
8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey
(310) 821-3005, elks.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 740-6469, playavenice.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Rotary Club of Westchester
5985 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles
(310) 216-5817, rotary-westchester.com

Best Local Museum

1st Place
Wende Museum
10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 216-1600, wendemuseum.org

READER RECOMMENDED
California Heritage Museum
2612 Main St., Santa Monica
(310) 392-8537, californiaheritagemuseum.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Heal the Bay Aquarium
1600 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica
(310) 393-6149, healthebay.org

 

Best Hotel

1st Place
Shutters on the Beach
1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica
(310) 458-0030, shuttersonthebeach.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
(310) 558-9400, culverhotel.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey
4375 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-1700, ritzcarlton.com

 

Best Team Sports Organization

1st Place
North Venice Little League
northvenice.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Beach Cities Volleyball
(310) 546-9150, beachcitiesvbc.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica Little League
smll.com

 

Best High School Athletics Program

1st Place
Venice High Gondoliers Football
gondolierathletics.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Monica High Vikings Football
smmusd.org/samohi

READER RECOMMENDED
Westchester High Comets Basketball
westchesterhs-lausd-ca.schoolloop.com

 

Best Activity on the Water

1st Place
UCLA Marina Aquatic Center
14001 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 823-0048, marinaaquaticcenter.org

READER RECOMMENDED
Marina del Rey Sportfishing
13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey
(310) 822-3625, mdrsf.com

READER RECOMMENDED
The Duchess Yacht Charter Service
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey
(310) 570-8902, theduchessyacht.com

Best of the Westside Honorable Mentions

DINING

Best Restaurant
Hatchet Hall
J Nichols Kitchen

Best New Restaurant
La La Land Kind Café
La Condesa

Best Romantic Restaurant
Vito Restaurant
Cantalini’s Salerno Beach Restaurant

Best Dining View
The Penthouse
MariaSol

Best Breakfast/Brunch
Lunetta All Day
Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar

Best Seaside Restaurant
The Warehouse
Beachside Restaurant
& Bar

Best Independent
Coffee House
Dogtown Coffee
Menotti’s Coffee Shop

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
Olive It
The Great Western
Steak & Hoagie Co.

Best Comfort Food
Rae’s Restaurant

Best Independent
Local Steakhouse
Chez Jay
American Beauty

Best Seafood
Santa Monica Seafood
The Lobster

Best Pizza
Santa Monica Pizza Kitchen
South End

Best Barbecue
Morfias

Best Burger
26 Beach
Howard’s famous bacon & avocado burgers

Best Taco
Lanea
Best Fish and Chips
Big Dean’s Ocean Front Café
Britannia Pub

Best Contemporary Californian Cuisine
Great White

Best Hotel Restaurant
Cast & Plow at The
Ritz Carlton
The Veranda Restaurant
at The Georgian Hotel

Best Family-Style Italian Restaurant
Italy’s Little Kitchen
Compari’s Trattoria Pizzeria

Best Mexican Restaurant
Don Antonio’s
Loqui

Best Mediterranean
Koobide Kabob
Westside Mediterranean

Best Doughnuts or Bakery
Sinners & Saints Desserts

Best Ice Cream/Gelato
Capri Gelato &
Coffee Bar
Dolcenero Gelato

Best Bargain Eats
Hinanos Café
The Sidewalk Cafe

Best Health Food Store
The Marigold Mercantile

Best Farmers Market
Marina del Rey Farmers Market
Venice Farmers Market

NIGHTLIFE & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Happy Hour
The Mar Vista
Brennan’s

Best Sports Bar
90 West Lounge
Rocco’s Tavern

Best Dive Bar
90 West Lounge
Scarlet Lady Saloon

Best Hotel Bar
Palma at Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Best Local Brewery
The Dudes’ Brewing Company

Best Late-Night Eats
The Brixton
Great White

HEALTH & FITNESS

Best Gym/Workout Center
F45 Training
SixPax Gym

Best Yoga Studio
Yoga Bliss
Malan’s Yoga Garden

Best Pilates Studio
The Body Process
Playa Pilates

Best Martial Arts Studio
Tiger Crane Kung Fu
Enter Martial Arts

best Hospital
Kaiser Permanente,
Playa Vista

Best Dental Office
Marina Dental Care
Dr. Michael Parsons, DDS

Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Shay Dean
Dr. Augusto Rojas

Best Cosmetic Surgery Center
Venice Beach Surgical Center

Best Mental Health Service
Claire|Matrix
Roger’s Behavioral Health

Best Urgent Care
Santa Monica Urgent Care
Playa Vista Medical Center

Best Personal Wellness
New Leaf Wellness Center
O2 Chiropractic & Wellness

BEAUTY & STYLE

Best Local Barber Shop
Phil’s Barber shop
Manly & Sons Barber Co.

Best Hair Salon
The Mane on Lincoln
Avenue Hair Company

Best Nail Salon
Hana Nails
Ellie and Sass

Best Medispa
La Beaute Spa & Permanent Makeup Center

Best Facial
EC Beauty Bar
Skin Pro Aesthetic

Best Waxing Service
Response
ShayLA Waxing

SHOPPING

Best Jewelry/Watches
JK & Co. Jewelers
Zinvo

Best Skate/Surf Shop
Rider Shack
Sand n Surf

Best Pet Supplies Store
Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies

Best Gift Shop
Mystic Journey
Arts & Letters

Best Independent Bookstore
Mystic Journey
Beyond Baroque

Best Record Store
Angel City Books & Records

Best Vintage Shop
or Thrift Store
The Mart Collective

SERVICES

Best ACCOUNTING FIRM
Samuel Moses

 

 

Best Financial Adviser
Michael Laine, Laine Wealth Management
Andrew Rayner,
Merrill Lynch

Best Mortgage Lender
Jordan Donolow,
Jordan Donolow Mortgage Lending

Best Real Estate Agent
Jesse Weinberg, Jesse Weinberg & Associates
James Suarez, Keller Williams

Best Real Estate Team
Jesse Weinberg & Associates
Bill Ruane, Re/Max Estate Properties

Best Auto Repair Shop
MdR Shell Station on Fiji Way

Best Auto Detailing
Santa Monica Car Wash
Bonus Car Wash

Best Elementary and/or Middle School
WISH Charter

Best Private School
Willows Community School

Best STEM or STEAM Classes
CodeREV Kids

Best Afterschool Enrichment Program
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
Carousel School

Best Westside-based College or University
West Los Angeles College
Antioch University

Best Veterinary Clinic
Santa Monica Pet Medical Center
Westside Pet Clinic

Best Pet Adoption Service
NKLA Pet Adoption Center
Santa Monica Animal Shelter

 

Best Pet Boarding
Urban Dog

Best Pet Grooming
Pawlor Pet Services
My Pet Naturally

Best Local Elected
Public Official
L.A. City Councilman
Mike Bonin
Senator Ben Allen

Best Nonprofit Organization
St. Joseph Center
Westside Pacific Villages

Best Child Care Center
El Segundo Cooperative Nursery School
Brella Playa Vista

ARTS & RECREATION

Best Live Theater
The Actors’ Gang
Ruskin Group Theatre

Best Charity Fundraising Event
Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice Poker Tournament
Westchester Arts & Music Block Party (WAM)

Best Local Museum
Santa Monica History Museum
3DAR Trick Art Museum

Best Hotel
inn at Playa del Rey
Hotel Casa del Mar

Best Team Sports Organization
Culver Volleyball
Aviator Volleyball

Best Activity on
the Water
Pro SUP Shop
Marina del Rey Boat Rentals

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share