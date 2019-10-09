Babymetal’s rising star takes them from backing Lady Gaga to headlining The Forum

By Connor Dziawura

Babymetal is growing up.

The kawaii metal band —“kawaii” is the Japanese word for cute — joined forces in 2010, when its frontwomen were just preteens.

Nearly a decade later and with its members in their early 20s, the group is set to release its third studio album, “Metal Galaxy,” on Friday. That same day the group plays a special album-release show at The Forum in Inglewood, its first headlining performance at a U.S. arena.

In the years since it began releasing music, Babymetal has garnered the attention of many — winning support from devoted followers and contempt from others who find its melding of heavy metal and Japanese idol music too gimmicky.

The act was forced to rethink things over the past two years, however. Originally consisting of Suzuka Nakamoto (Su-metal), Moa Kikuchi (Moametal) and Yui Mizuno (Yuimetal) — and backed by the Kami Band, a collective of metal instrumentalists — Babymetal saw a shift last fall, with the departure of Yuimetal due to health reasons and her desire to carry on as a solo artist. Prior to the October announcement, her absence from live performances since late 2017 was largely a mystery, drawing ire from fans in all corners of the internet.

Now, however, the group is adapting, and the band’s image and style have evolved. Among the changes is the addition of several backup dancers to its stage performance.

“We wanted to make sure that we kept the core essence of Babymetal, and our focus was to create the best performance for each show,” Moametal says. “The shift in the dynamics of Babymetal after the departure of Yuimetal was not easy for us, but with the change it has brought us to somewhere new and exciting. And I want to be someone who doesn’t fear change and want to continually evolve.”

On its new record, Babymetal’s goal was to not just be limited to metal — instead exploring a wider range of musical genres, according to a group statement. And that idea goes right back to the album title: “Metal Galaxy.” Over its 14 songs (16 on Japan’s “complete” version), the band is “traveling on a spaceship to the metal galaxies.”

In those galaxies the band has met up with other talents, including Sabaton vocalist Joakim Brodén, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, Thai rapper F.Hero, B’z guitarist Tak Matsumoto, and Polyphia guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage.

Collaborations aside, based on its singles the album appears to be shaping up to follow Babymetal tradition, drawing inspiration from J-pop and all corners of metal. New single “Shanti Shanti Shanti” even takes influence from Indian music.

Such diversity is no surprise, as Babymetal has in the past looked to Limp Bizkit (“Onedari Daisakusen”) and nu-metal in general (“Karate,” “Awadama Fever”), power metal (“The One”), hip-hop (“Iine!”) and even reggae (“Song 4”).

“For this album we had the opportunity to collaborate with many artists, and this has widened our range in music and it sounds fresh,” Su-metal explains of “Metal Galaxy.”

In support of the record, the group kicked off its first full-scale headlining U.S. tour last month. Aside from its own previous shows, Babymetal has over the past few years toured with the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lady Gaga and even shared the stage with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for several songs at the Alternative Press Music Awards.

“It was so much fun,” Moametal reflects of touring with Lady Gaga, “and to reminisce on that tour always gives me a warm and happy feeling. During that time we weren’t used to touring outside of Japan, so to have the honor of touring with Lady Gaga was encouraging for us.”

Having now traveled all around the world — galaxies, too — Su-metal notes there can be differences between audiences at any given show, in any given country.

“We’ve noticed that our Japanese fans tend to sing Moametal’s part and the crowd and us become one,” she says. “When we are touring outside of Japan, everyone does whatever they like. … Some dance to the beat, some scream. This difference in different regions is so remarkable, and I love (how) the way fans react is different because it teaches us so much.”

Perhaps the group will learn even more as it continues its journey across the United States.

“To be able to go to places we’ve never been before and see people we haven’t met [have] been the motivating factors for this entire tour,” Moametal says. “Through the power of music, to connect with so many people is something I cherish and look forward to the most. I can’t wait to see everyone.”

Babymetal plays The Forum (3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Tickets are $59.50 to $200 at (310) 330-7344 or msg.com.