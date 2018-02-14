— Compiled by Christina Campodonico and Joe Piasecki

Openings

Fitness equipment and education pioneers Madd Dogg Athletics — the corporate parent for fitness brands Spinning, Peak Pilates, CrossCore, Ugi, Resist-A-Ball and Spin Fitness — have been based in Venice for two decades. Now they’re expanding their mission to offer spin, yoga and Pilates classes (it’s all about integration) in the former YAS Fitness space on Main Street. Industry (245 Main St., Venice) soft-opened in January and presently offers expert-guided spin, yoga and mat Pilates classes. Peak Pilates equipment is currently being installed, with those classes coming online in the next few weeks. (310) 396-6993; info@industryvenice.com

Street Art House is a new marketing, event curation and mural-creation company based in the Runway at Playa Vista retail and entertainment complex. streetarthouse.com

Coni’Seafood expanded from Inglewood earlier this month, opening a second location in Del Rey (4532 S. Centinela Ave.) with its signature Nayarit-style Mexican seafood defining the menu. (310) 881-9644; coniseafood.com

The much-anticipated Night + Market Sahm opened in Venice on Friday, Feb. 2. Inhabiting the former Best Siam on Lincoln (2533 Lincoln Blvd.), the Asian fusion restaurant is the third

in James Beard Award finalist Kris Yenbamroong’s small empire of L.A. eateries specializing in Thai street food. Expect an emphasis

on seafood, splashy décor and addictive flavors at Sahm, or as Yenbamroong describes it to

the Los Angeles Times, a “Thai cocaine concept.” nightmarketla.com

Aussie transplant via New York Little Ruby (109 Santa Monica) says, “G’Day!” to Santa Monica. The burger, brunch and café joint recently took over the Third Street Promenade-adjacent space formerly occupied by Bar Pintxo. (424) 322-8353; rubyscafe.com

Ensenada’s Surf & Turf Grill, specializing in Baja-style Mexican cuisine, welcomed the New Year in El Segundo (310 E. Grand Ave.), where they opened a new location at the end of December. (424) 277-1211; bajacaliforniafishtacos.com

Closings

It’s over for downtown Culver City spot Hanjip. One of the few critically-acclaimed Korean BBQ restaurants on the Westside, the eatery by Korean sausage impresario Chris Oh called it quits over the weekend, according to online food pub Eater LA.

CHAMBER EVENTS

“Nevertheless She Persisted” is the theme of this year’s Organization of Women Leaders (OWL) International Women’s Day Breakfast, honoring women who are combatting discrimination against women. The March 1 event at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel (1700 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica) specifically honors National Council of Jewish Women – Los Angeles advocacy director Maya Paley and author/entrepreneur Patty DeDominic. (310) 393-9825; smchamber.com/owl

Meet the LAX Coastal Young Professionals during an informative planning session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, at the LAX Coastal Chamber offices (310) 645-5151; laxcoastal.com