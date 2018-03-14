Compiled by Christina Campodonico and Joe Piasecki

Openings

826LA’s Time Travel Mart (12515 Venice Blvd.) reopened to whimsical fanfare during the Mar Vista Art Walk on March 1. The youth literacy nonprofit celebrated Animi Design’s transformation of its storefront into a Victorian-era curiosities shop with cotton candy, popcorn, carnival games and a tarot card reader. (310) 915-0200; timetravelmart.com

Culinary school & kitchen The Gourmandise School has announced that it will expand to a larger space in Santa Monica Place the first week of April. (310) 656-8800; thegourmandiseschool.com

Closings

Online ticket marketplace Razorgator declared itself fiscally insolvent, laid off its entire staff and locked the doors of its

Marina del Rey headquarters two weeks ago, reports amplifythemag.com.

CHAMBER EVENTS

Eater LA reports that classic American chop-house Dear John’s (11208 Culver Blvd.) has a new owner: Ben Myron, the man behind The Backstage Bar and La Dolce Vita. Expectations are that he’ll spruce the place up but preserve its historic character.

Goodbye, Westside Pavilion

By Gary Walker

With the departure of Nordstrom last year and now Macy’s by the end of this month, the Westside Pavilion’s 33-year run as a landmark shopping mall is about to come to the end.

By 2021, a $425-million joint venture by real estate firms Hudson Pacific and Macerich will reconfigure the mall into 500,000 square feet of creative office space and 100,000 square feet of retail space, preserving the Landmark Theater and some ground-level shops. The 200,000-square-foot Macy’s building is separately owned and not included in the project.

“The project is poised to capture the strong demand from tenants for creative office space on the west side of Los Angeles,” reads a statement by Hudson Pacific CEO Victor Coleman.

Colin Wellman, who runs the Venice-based real estate leasing and brokerage firm Campbell Wellman, sees the project as yet another sign that retail-based malls are dying.

“The owners of these mall properties are going to have to find a new direction based on how people are living their lives,” Wellman said.