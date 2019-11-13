The iconic Chez Jay (1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica) celebrates its 60th anniversary on Saturday (Nov. 16), with guests encouraged to wear 1950s attire, original 1959 menu pricing — Filet Mignon Béarnaise at $5.95, top sirloin and lobster tail at $6.95 — and live jazz on its new The Backyard patio from 4 p.m. to close. chezjays.com

The Warehouse (4499 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey) celebrated its 50th anniversary on Nov. 6 with birthday cake, a champagne toast and live entertainment, donating 10% of the day’s sales to Heal the Bay. The restaurant is featuring a special menu of house favorites priced at $19.69 through Nov. 30. mdrwarehouse.com

Hama Sushi (213 Windward Ave., Venice) celebrated its 40th anniversary with a block party celebration last Saturday (Nov. 9) featuring a deejay, Venice Art Crawl activities, vendors curated by The Midnight Bazaar a Venice Vintage Motorcycle Club rally and a special lighting of the Venice Sign. hamasushi.com

One of the area’s favorite destinations for 44 years, Baja Cantina (311 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey) changes hands to new ownership this week. bajacantina.com

The Manchester (8522 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester) is now open in the former home of Tompkins Square Bar & Grill, which has been newly remodeled. The stylish restaurant and bar features happy hour beer, wine and cocktail specials from 5 to 7 p.m. daily. themanchester.la

Celebrating its 45th year in business, Marina Martial Arts (13203 W. Washington Blvd.) recently won a Culver City Sustainable Business Certification for using high-efficiency aerators to reduce water use by 75%, converting from incandescent to LED lighting, and switching to green cleaning and recycled paper products. marinamartialarts.net

SoCalGas gave the Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets’ Academic Decathlon Team more than $1,000 to purchase 10 graphing calculators for the math portion of the LAUSD Academic Decathlon competition in February. Last year’s team reached the state finals with lesser tools than their competitors, and this donation will help them succeed on a level playing field, said Neighborhood Council of Westchester-Playa Vice President Michele Cooley-Strickland. socalgas.com