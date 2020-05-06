Make mom’s day memorable with breakfast delivered, a spa day at home or a ‘virtual’ bouquet

By Anthony Torrise

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 10) but with brunch out out of the question you might be scratching your head on how to celebrate mom. Situations like this require creativity to safely show ma your love — whether at home or from afar. Luckily, there are lots of easy solutions to do just that. Here are a few ways you can make this Mother’s Day memorable in a special way!

Send Mom a Virtual (Or Real) Bouquet

Flowers are a necessity for a day like this, especially these days. While we are in the spirit of doing things virtually, you can send your loved one a fun, creative take on a Mother’s Day staple. With the help of India’s Museum of Art and Photography (bouquetofhop.in), you can choose a grid of drawn, painted or photographed flowers, also known as a “Bouquet of Hope,” and send them to your special matriarch. The best part is that it’s free! You can also order an IRL bouquet from a local florist such as Playa del Rey’s Flowers by Felicia (flowersbyfeliciapdr.com), Century Boulevard’s Marina Flowers (laxflowers.com), El Segundo’s Petalfox (text 95479 with your specs) or Marina del Rey-based startup Bouqs (bouqs.com).

Super Specific Gifts For Delivery

Culver City shopping center Platform recently added drive-thru service this spring and is touting a gift guide like no other. The diverse array of local shops offer all kinds of artisan gifts to excite the lucky recipient. Craft a skincare kit, select some aromatic candles, or get mom her new go-to robe. Bouquets of flowers are also available! If you’re unable to make the trip to Platform, you can now have them deliver from Thursday to Saturday, plus holidays!

8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City | platformla.com

Send The Spa To Ma!

A spa treatment couldn’t sound better right about now, but unfortunately, these self-care oases are closed for now. Thanks to Burke Williams, however, you can schedule a massage, facial or mani-pedi for a later date, or send the spa to your loved one’s home with a curated care package of Burke Williams spa products. Each gift card package and at-home spa kit also includes a three-day spa pass for use at a later date. $160 to $370.

1-866-239-6635 | burkewilliams.com

Mixology on Mother’s Day

Avital Tours is known for their foodie tours of local Venice eateries. Now they are taking guests on a virtual mixology experience hosted by an expert bartender! A box of ingredients can be delivered to your door, so there is no need to worry about having the right items. Every ticket purchase comes with a free ticket for mom so you can both go “stir crazy!”

(213) 394-0901 | avitaltours.com | info@avitaltours.com

No Contact Car Repair for Single Mothers

RepairSmith is partnering with Single Moms Planet, a non-profit organization, to honor single mothers in the Los Angeles area. This partnership has come together to offer a free, no-contact car repair service to active members of Single Mom’s Planet. Help mom take one headache off her plate with this service.

singlemomsplanet.org

Order a Gourmet Breakfast in Bed

Nothing says “I love you” like breakfast in bed. Make mom feel like the queen she is with Superba Food + Bread’s deliverable Mother’s Day Brunch, featuring fresh squeezed orange juice, bake-ready scones, house-cured salmon with a poppy seed baguette, plus the ingredients to whip up some fantastic multigrain pancakes and fresh strawberries with whipped cream. Mother’s Day Heart Cookies, a bouquet of flowers and sparkling wine for mimosas are also available for pickup only. The kit also comes with a kids cardmaking kit. $75. Preorder on Tock.

(310) 907-5075 | superbafoodandbread.com