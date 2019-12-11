Entries compete in categories that include Best Sail, Best Powerboat, Best Yacht Club, Best Organization, Best Individual, Best Lighting, Best Animation, Best Music, Best Spirit and the coveted Best Overall prize.

Michael D’Amodio

Michael D’Amodio began his hospitality career heading up food and beverage programs for large hotels in Los Angeles and across the country. He’s currently a vice president of operations for Interstate Hotels and Resorts, overseeing all operations of Embassy Suites LAX North, Residence Inn Marriott LAX, Homewood Suites by Hilton LAX, Courtyard Marriott LAX and four other California properties. D’Amodio also serves on the executive boards of the Gateway to LA Business Improvement District in Westchester and the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce.

Alison Hurst

Alison Hurst moved to Los Angeles from London in 2001 and soon became active in assisting homeless youth, starting with care packages she made at home and handed out along the Venice Boardwalk with the help of other volunteers. In 2011 she worked with a group of community organizers to open the drop-in resource center Safe Place for Youth. As executive director, Hurst has grown SPY into the Westside’s leading nonprofit assisting homeless and at-risk youth, but still makes time to build relationships with the young people SPY serves.

Elvin W. Moon

Elvin W. Moon is president and CEO of the engineering and construction management firm E. W. Moon Inc., overseeing contracts with LAX, LAUSD and Los Angeles County, including bridge repairs and light rail projects. Moon was an advisory commission member on President Bill Clinton’s Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection and has served on the California Workforce Investment Board, the West Los Angeles City Planning Commission and Metro’s Transportation Business Advisory Council. His first entrepreneurial adventure was a shoe-shining business at age 9.

Patrick Reynolds

Patrick Reynolds lives for being out on the water. For the past 17 years he’s been editor and publisher of The Mariner, Marina del Rey’s only boating magazine. He was also a longtime Nautical News columnist for The Argonaut, and his photography has appeared in Sailing Magazine, Sailing Word, Multihulls Magazine, Cruising Outpost, Sailing Anarchy and many other publications. Reynolds serves on the advisory board of the Marina del Rey Historical Society, for which he created a 14-minute documentary on the history of the marina.