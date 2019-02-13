Cause of death remains unknown for 50-year-old woman wearing a hospital bracelet

By Gary Walker

Investigators have identified a woman found dead on the rocks of Marina del Rey’s south jetty on Feb. 3, but how she died remains a mystery.

Sgt. Brent Carlson of the Marina del Rey Harbor Patrol said deputies discovered the woman, pronounced dead at the scene, while responding to a call just before 3 p.m. that a human body had apparently washed up on rocks of the jetty that runs along the harbor’s main channel.

“We don’t know any details of how she got there or what might have happened to her. One of the deputies noticed that she was wearing a hospital wristband,” he said.

Carlson was not able to say which hospital was identified on the wristband, but clarified that the woman was not found wearing hospital gown or any other clothing that would indicate she had recently left a hospital.

The body has been identified as that of 50-year-old Sarah Marquez. A ruling on her cause of death is still pending, said Amy Earl of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Mariner’s Village resident Lon Cohen was watching pregame Super Bowl coverage when his wife noticed the Harbor Patrol boats convening along the south end of the jetty.

“The body was directly across from our home. It was very windy and the water was very choppy, so we didn’t know what was happening,” Cohen said.

Cohen used his binoculars to zero in on the police action and saw a body that appeared to be clad in only a thong or bikini brief.

“I’m a sailor, so we frequently look out of our window to see boats and often we see dolphins in the harbor. So it was a little peculiar to see a body lying face down like that,” Cohen said.

Anyone with information about Marquez’s death can call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators at (323) 890-5500.