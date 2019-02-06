Cupid’s Undie Run encourages self-acceptance for a good cause

Put on some flashy undies and pull out your sneakers for a good cause for the return of Cupid’s Undie Run, a “brief” one mile-ish fun run and dance party to raise funds for neurofibromatosis (NF) research.

The annual warm up for Valentine’s Day kicks off at noon with a pre-party at The Buffalo Club in Santa Monica, where participants will return for a dance party after the body-positive run.

While runners are encouraged to embrace their bods for this event, organizers ask that outfits remain PG-13-appropiate. Alternatively, you could dress up in a Valentine-themed costume, tutu or onesie.

The reason Cupid’s Charity asks participants to strip down to their underthings is to show support for those impacted by NF, a genetic neurological disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. “We run in our undies because those affected with NF can’t cover up their tumors to feel more comfortable,” reads the event website, “so why should we?

Net proceeds of this event benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation, and participants (both individuals and teams) are encouraged to fundraise before the event. More than $15,000 has been raised thus far, but the L.A. run aims to raise $54,000. So go ahead show off that bod while showing others some love this weekend!

— Tygre Patchell-Evans

Cupid’s Undie Run begins at noon Saturday (Feb. 9) with a pre-party at The Buffalo Club, 1520 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. The run is at 2 and the after party starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 at cupids.org or $50 at the event.